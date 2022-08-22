An internationally acclaimed holiday lights/music event, Lightscape, will make a highly anticipated return to the Houston Botanic Garden this winter. Back for its second year, the outdoor illuminated trail includes stunning new immersive installations — in addition to well-loved favorites — set to seasonal tunes along a winding path through the garden. More than 80 percent of this year’s trail will feature installations never before seen in Houston, including a spectacular display of bluebonnets, an installation appropriately unique to The Lone Star State.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO