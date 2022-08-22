ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dazzling immersive light and music experience returns to illuminate Houston Botanic Garden

An internationally acclaimed holiday lights/music event, Lightscape, will make a highly anticipated return to the Houston Botanic Garden this winter. Back for its second year, the outdoor illuminated trail includes stunning new immersive installations — in addition to well-loved favorites — set to seasonal tunes along a winding path through the garden. More than 80 percent of this year’s trail will feature installations never before seen in Houston, including a spectacular display of bluebonnets, an installation appropriately unique to The Lone Star State.
Intimate Japanese BYOB tasting menu experience energizes Montrose

An intimate tasting menu dining experience has returned to Montrose. Reikina is now serving dinner three nights at Native Coffee (1712 W Dallas St.). Reikina, which takes its name from the Japanese words reiki (translated as "divine energy") and sakana (snacks paired with sake), evolved out of meals chef Thomas Stacy served at his home during the pandemic. The chef opened a permanent location in CityCentre last year, but it closed in March.
