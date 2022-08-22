Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
First-ever Houston Theater Week DebutsB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Related
Dazzling immersive light and music experience returns to illuminate Houston Botanic Garden
An internationally acclaimed holiday lights/music event, Lightscape, will make a highly anticipated return to the Houston Botanic Garden this winter. Back for its second year, the outdoor illuminated trail includes stunning new immersive installations — in addition to well-loved favorites — set to seasonal tunes along a winding path through the garden. More than 80 percent of this year’s trail will feature installations never before seen in Houston, including a spectacular display of bluebonnets, an installation appropriately unique to The Lone Star State.
Score early bird tickets to CultureMap's new signature event, The Tailgate
In Texas, tailgating is more than just a get-together in a parking lot — it’s a lifestyle. CultureMap is celebrating this autumnal season of sports with The Tailgate, an all-out party devoted to a favorite Texas pastime. It all goes down on October 27 at Silver Street Studios.
Houston hip-hop legend Bun B and Houston restaurateur dish on Trill Burgers' sizzling success
On this week's episode of What's Eric Eating, Bun B and his business partner Andy Nguyen join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Trill Burgers. The Houston hip-hop legend and veteran restaurateur recently earned national recognition for their smash burger concept by winning the title of "Ultimate Burger Spot" on Good Morning America.
Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend seems a bit cooler (or are we imagining it?), which means a perfect time to get out to some hot events. Look for some engaging discussions, art events, and an emo take on Hot Girl Summer at The Rustic (seriously). Some cool music acts hit town, as does...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downtown food hall heats up with bento boxes, crafty burgers, and cranky carrots
Downtown dining destination Finn Hall has switched things up again. The food hall has welcomed the return of one of its original tenants and made space for three new concepts that replace some that quietly shuttered earlier this year. First, chef Shannen Tune has brought Craft Burger back to Finn...
An array of fun awaits in Angleton, home of Stephen F. Austin's famous statue
In the heart of Brazoria County is Angleton, where you and your family will be within minutes of beaches, history, wildlife, and nightlife. Forty-five minutes southwest of Houston on SH 288, the historic town has reinvented itself and is now stuffed with boutique shopping, live music, a farmers market, kart racing, crocodiles (you heard us), and so much more.
Favorite Houston restaurants and national retailers land at new IAH international terminal
Plans for the new Mickey Leland International Terminal at George Bush Intercontinental Airport are starting to come together. Houston Airports, the City of Houston department responsible for overseeing the airport's operations, announced two new 10-year vendor contract that will bring a number of local restaurants and retailers to the property.
2 celebrity-endorsed Houston gyms pump out free fitness classes
No worries if summer vacation meant taking a break from work and working out. Exercise buffs, gym newbies, or those looking for a little fitness inspo can take advantage of complimentary classes at two celebrity-endorsed Houston gyms. 1980 Post Oak Blvd, Suite A. The celeb-favorite spot is throwing open the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NextGen’s B.I.G. Love Cancer Care event raises $25,000 in one night
The good times were rolling for a good cause on August 13 as guests of NextGen Real Estate gathered for a bowling-themed fundraiser. While the clatter of strikes rang out across the alley, the cash donations racked up: A whopping $25,000 was raised in aid of NextGen’s chosen charity, B.I.G. Love Cancer Care.
Head to Houston SPCA to meet Forman, the little dog with a big personality
Some folks are wary about adopting a rescue dog because their past is such a mystery. Do they have bad habits? Will they be a pain to train?. There's no such wondering with Forman, a little shepherd mix with a big personality. The 32-pounder was rescued from a less-than-ideal living...
Intimate Japanese BYOB tasting menu experience energizes Montrose
An intimate tasting menu dining experience has returned to Montrose. Reikina is now serving dinner three nights at Native Coffee (1712 W Dallas St.). Reikina, which takes its name from the Japanese words reiki (translated as "divine energy") and sakana (snacks paired with sake), evolved out of meals chef Thomas Stacy served at his home during the pandemic. The chef opened a permanent location in CityCentre last year, but it closed in March.
Top Chef alums and BBQ stars light up Chris Shepherd's bigger, better food festival
Calling all Houston food lovers. The time has come to open those wallets, because the Southern Smoke Festival has revealed the lineups, venues, and pricing for all three of this year's events, which will place October 21-23. For its first in-person event since 2019, Southern Smoke Foundation co-founder Chris Shepherd...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, Goode news, and a Chef Evelyn showcase
Editor’s note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know. Openings. Crust Pizza Co. has opened its first Inner Loop location in the Heights. Located in the former...
Lazybrook/Timbergrove bar rebrands around 2 things it does best: steaks and whiskey
Kristen Powell is changing things up at the Barking Pig, her bar and restaurant in Lazybrook/Timbergrove. After seven years in business, she’s rebranding to a new concept focused on steak and whiskey. Beginning in September, the space at 2307 Ella Blvd. will be known as Ribeye & Rye: Texas...
Favorite Austin burrito joint unwraps second Houston-area location
Northwest Houston residents may now enjoy burritos made with freshly pressed tortillas. Austin-based burrito restaurant Cabo Bob’s recently opened its new location near Willowbrook Mall at 7103 Cutten Rd. As CultureMap has previously reported, the new location is part of the restaurant's plan to open three new stores in...
Plan to spend your Labor Day at Margaritaville's concert on Lake Conroe
Looking to squeeze in one last hurrah before summer ends? Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe is set to host headliner Rick Trevino on Labor Day weekend, and you're invited to join. Soak up the last bit of summer on Friday, September 2, with a night of classical and contemporary country...
Killen's Barbecue fires up new restaurant in familiar Cypress space
A barbecue switcheroo is taking place in Cypress. Killen’s Barbecue will be taking over the space currently occupied by Burro & Bull (25618 Northwest Fwy.), chef-owner Ronnie Killen tells CultureMap. Killen, who teased the deal over the weekend on social media, explains that he couldn’t pass on the opportunity...
Hilarious Houston lawyers summon audiences to musical comedy romp for a good cause
Call it an adjournment, ladies and gentlemen of the jury: After a two year break — due to a certain global pandemic — a beloved annual musical performance starring some talented Houston attorneys returns to downtown’s glitzy venue. Night Court, a fun, cleverly written musical that plays...
Loki the not-so-mischievous shepherd mix is ready to be your new best friend
You know how they say it's hard to make friends as an adult? Not if you've got Loki by your side. The four-year-old shepherd mix is as friendly with people as she is other dogs — with the proper introductions, of course. Her current best friend is Tucker (who's...
Goodies + good boys and girls abound at Houston SPCA's Clear the Shelters event
If you've been waiting for the right moment to adopt a furry friend, now is the time. On August 27, the Houston SPCA invites you to participate in its Clear the Shelters adoption event, happening at the Campus for All Animals from 11 am-6 pm. Felines and canines of all...
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0