Aidan Hutchinson Shining: 'He Doesn't Make a Mistake'

The Detroit Lions ' front office and coaching staff are extremely satisfied with the development of rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchison .

A theme that has emerged among the organization and defensive line coach Todd Wash over the past fours week is, "We got the right one."

Recall, there was a minor debate regarding if the team should have made the former Wolverines lineman the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

Players like Jermaine Johnson and Kayvon Thibodeaux were part of the conversation all throughout the pre-draft process.

When the Jacksonville Jaguars made defensive lineman Travon Walker the No. 1 pick, Holmes and Co. made the decision quickly and turned their card in confidently.

All throughout training camp, Hutchinson has learned quickly, and has gained the respect of his teammates.

"Hutch is, he's a pro already," Wash commented. "The way he studies and works. We had a play that we ran today that he has never seen it before. And he goes, 'Well, our offense does this.' I said, 'Well, we're not playing our damn offense.' So, then we re-run it, and he gets it right away.

"It's amazing how well he can pick stuff up. He does not make a mistake. Not even usually the first time. So, it's a credit to him. He studies, and he takes care of his body. And, probably more importantly, he's just a great human being in the room. He fits in extremely well. The guys are really loving it. It's awesome."

Last week, Hutchinson was able to catch up with former college teammate Kwity Paye, a member of the Colts' roster, who shared in a joint media session what lessons he imparted on the rookie.

"It seems like he's getting along pretty well, but just to acclimate as quickly as possible to this league," Paye noted. "I was just asking him what type of moves he was going to work this year and what he's looking for. And, then from there, just telling him what I learned from last year, my first year in the league. How these offensive linemen punch, and then it's really just all film studying."