Book Bulletin

Antigo Public Library

Recent Releases

August 22, 2022

Fiction

— “The Daughter of Doctor Moreau” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia”

— “The Littlest Library” by Poppy Alexander

— “The Seamstress of New Orleans” by Diane McPhail

— “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus

— “Wicked Beauty” by Katee Robert

— “Sugar and Salt” by Susan Wiggs

Mystery and Suspense

— “Where the Sky Begins” by Rhys Bowen

— “Same Time, Same Place” by David M. Barnett

— “Red on the River” by Christine Feehan

— “Desperate Undertaker” by Lindsey Davis

— “Death Casts a Shadow” by Patricia Skalaka

Fantasy and Science Fiction

— “Soul Taken” by Patricia Briggs

— “The book of Gothel” by Mary McMyne

— “The Awoken” by Katelyn Monroe Howes

Large Print

— “Reckoning: An FBI Thriller” by Catherine Coulter

— “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector” by Graham Brown

— “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva

Nonfiction

— “James Patterson” by James Patterson

— “Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals” by Laurie Zaleski

— “Saving Yellowstone: Exploration and Preservation in Reconstruction America” by Megan Kate Nelson

— “Serial Killers of the 80’s: Stories Behind a Decadent Decade of Death” Jane Fritsch

Books on CD

— “An Honest Lie” Tarryn Fisher

— “An Island Wedding” by Jenny Colgan

— “Shattered” by James Patterson and Michael Bennett

— “Switchboard Soldiers” by Jennifer Chiaverini

DVDs

— “Jurassic World: Dominion” (Blu-ray and DVD)

The Antigo Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.