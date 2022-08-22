Book Bulletin
Antigo Public Library
Recent Releases
August 22, 2022
Fiction
— “The Daughter of Doctor Moreau” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia”
— “The Littlest Library” by Poppy Alexander
— “The Seamstress of New Orleans” by Diane McPhail
— “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
— “Wicked Beauty” by Katee Robert
— “Sugar and Salt” by Susan Wiggs
Mystery and Suspense
— “Where the Sky Begins” by Rhys Bowen
— “Same Time, Same Place” by David M. Barnett
— “Red on the River” by Christine Feehan
— “Desperate Undertaker” by Lindsey Davis
— “Death Casts a Shadow” by Patricia Skalaka
Fantasy and Science Fiction
— “Soul Taken” by Patricia Briggs
— “The book of Gothel” by Mary McMyne
— “The Awoken” by Katelyn Monroe Howes
Large Print
— “Reckoning: An FBI Thriller” by Catherine Coulter
— “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector” by Graham Brown
— “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva
Nonfiction
— “James Patterson” by James Patterson
— “Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals” by Laurie Zaleski
— “Saving Yellowstone: Exploration and Preservation in Reconstruction America” by Megan Kate Nelson
— “Serial Killers of the 80’s: Stories Behind a Decadent Decade of Death” Jane Fritsch
Books on CD
— “An Honest Lie” Tarryn Fisher
— “An Island Wedding” by Jenny Colgan
— “Shattered” by James Patterson and Michael Bennett
— “Switchboard Soldiers” by Jennifer Chiaverini
DVDs
— “Jurassic World: Dominion” (Blu-ray and DVD)
The Antigo Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Comments / 0