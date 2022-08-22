Read full article on original website
MCTC partners with Nelson Electric for new apprenticeship
When Joey Nelson was seeking help for his growing electrical business, he turned to Maysville Community and Technical College for the solution. Nelson Electric was founded in 2019 as an electrical contracting business based in Cynthiana. The company specializes in security system installations as well as residential electrical work. Like others working in the skilled trades, Nelson saw his business grow significantly during the pandemic. To meet current customer demand and continue to grow his business, he knew he needed some help. But, finding and retaining reliable, trained workers to join his company was not going to be easy in today’s economy.
Bakery turns into fulltime business for Bracken family
AUGUSTA — There are few things more pleasing than the aroma of fresh baked goods. It evokes a feeling of comfort and anticipation that few people can resist. In many places, the wholesome goodness and creativity of beloved neighborhood bakeries have been replaced with superstore preservatives and cookie-cutter products. Luckily for Maysville and surrounding communities, the time-honored tradition of baking in the old way is still alive and well at Hillsong Farm’s Bakery in Augusta.
Players and Thomas ready to visit Barbra Streisand’s basement
In 2010, Barbra Streisand, the “butta” voice superstar of stage and screen, published a coffee table book titled, “My Passion For Design.”. Within the pages of this book, the mega-star describes the creation and construction of her home in Malibu, California, with photographs displaying her love of American architecture and design from the 18th to the 20th centuries.
