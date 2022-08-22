ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

NebraskaTV

What to expect this year at the Nebraska State Fair!

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The 11-day event has returned to Grand Island! Executive Director Bill Ogg shares what fairgoers can expect this year. The fair runs from August 26 through September 5. NTV News will be giving LIVE reports every day of the fair!
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for August 26 and 27 at this year’s State Fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture," said Bill Ogg,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair hosts thousands of school kids

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The State Fair is much more than food on a stick, it's Nebraska's largest classroom. They're not here to ride the rides or eat funnel cakes, and there's a lot you can learn in a day at the fair. And what an education the fair...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska State
NebraskaTV

Farming Today with KRVN, August 25, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Heat stress and drought limiting Nebraska harvest potential. - Valentine student wins Commercial Cattlemen Scholarship from Angus Foundation.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

CPI promotes 'Safety First' mindset

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As Nebraskans prepare for the harvest season, CPI is encouraging ag producers, and their own employees, to practice 'Safety First'. Doran Burmood, vice president of health and safety at CPI has more on what measures the company takes to ensure this mindset.
NEBRASKA STATE
#Gas Prices
NebraskaTV

Interview with Nebraska 4-H Program Administrator Kathleen Lodl

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — One of the many crucial programs the State Fair facilitates every year is the 4-H programs and exhibits. Kathleen Lodl, the Nebraska 4-H Program Administrator, sat down with NTV's Steve White and explained what you can expect at the State Fair this year and how 4-H programs provide kids with skills they can use for a lifetime.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

4-H project judging already underway at Nebraska State Fair

Who needs Pinterest to find a great recipe? Your next kitchen favorite may be at the Nebraska State Fair. While we count down the hours to this year's big Nebraska get-together, the grounds are humming with activity, especially in the 4-H building. Thousands of projects from across the state will...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Nearly 500 quilts on display at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair kicks off Friday, and bakers and makers of all kinds compete to show off their Blue Ribbon Best. One of the time-honored traditions that lives on at the State Fair is quilting. Nearly 500 quilts were registered for this year's fair...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Crane Trust tracks changes in vegetation to protect native species

WOOD RIVER, Neb. — The Crane Trust is known to be a crane organization, but as they are surrounded by a whole ecosystem, they also study all sorts of things, including the smaller animal species and vegetation. They have 63 monitoring plots. Throughout the years they scientifically compare the...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Charles Herbster announces committee for 'like-minded conservatives'

FALLS CITY, Neb. — With a mission to promote conservative values across the state, a former gubernatorial candidate announced the formation of the Nebraska First Political Action Committee Thursday. Charles Herbster said that while he came up short for his bid for Nebraska's next governor, he intends to remain...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Majority of Arizona voters want border wall built, poll says

PHOENIX (TND) — The majority of voters in Arizona are clamoring for a border wall to be built in their state, according to a new poll. Citing new poll data from pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research, The Center Square reports poll respondents want to see a wall erected between their state and Mexico, adding a "large majority" of Arizonians believe illegal immigration is "bad."
ARIZONA STATE
NebraskaTV

St. Paul man arrested following threat investigation

AURORA, Neb. — A St. Paul man has been arrested after Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) investigated reported threats. According to NSP, around 4 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, allegedly posed an imminent threat to a former girlfriend. NSP was able to make contact with the former girlfriend and move her to a safe location.
SAINT PAUL, NE

