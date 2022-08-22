We have reports that The El Toro rollercoaster ride malfunctioned during its cycle, returning riders with what is being described as back and neck pain and bloody lips. No reports have indicated any injuries to be life threatening. It is being referred to as a mass casualty event because of the number of injuries involved and not the extent or seriousness of the injuries. We do understand that at least 8 basic life support (BLS) ambulances were at the scene. Six Flags just released a statement that five people are being treated at area hospitals. Six Flags also confirmed the ride is closed for inspections. We will update our page as new developments become available.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO