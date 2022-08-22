ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TRUCK VS POLE WITH ROAD CLOSURES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a truck struck a pole on Cedar Grove Avenue and Pheasant Lane. Police have Cedar Grove blocked off from Edken to Pheasant Lane. Avoid the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TWO GARBAGE TRUCKS COLLIDE CAUSING SERIOUS INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of two garbage trucks that collided on Rt 9 near Whitty. One truck crashed into the back of the other. We have unconfirmed reports that the second garbage truck driver’s leg was amputated in the accident. Medevac LZ has been established at the soccer field on Whitty.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Marion and Terrace which ended up on a lawn with a vehicle having a small fire which was quickly extinguished. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH BEACH: TWO PEDESTRIANS STRUCK BY CAR

At 8:04 PM last night officers from the Monmouth Beach Police Department and the Sea Bright Police Department responded to the intersection of Ocean Avenue (Rt 36) and Seacrest Road for a report of multiple pedestrians stuck by a vehicle. On arrival two pedestrians were found to have been struck by a vehicle. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The accident is under investigation by Ptl. Golembieski and Det. Duerkes.
MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: UPDATE FROM MORNING FIRE

The house fire on Cook Road this morning looks like it suffered extensive roof damage. Investigators were still on scene this afternoon. We do not have a report of any injuries.
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Un-Flipping-Believable: Pickup Truck Towing Excavator Flips, Plows Into NJ Tire Shop (PHOTOS)

You'd have to see it to believe it: police say brake failure was to blame after a pickup truck towing an excavator flipped and crashed into a North Jersey tire shop. Luciano Viera Dos Santos, 28, was driving a black pickup truck towing an excavator on a flatbed on Glen Road toward Main Street in Sparta when its brakes failed around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Sparta Police said.
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: EL TORO AT SIX FLAGS MALFUNCTIONS AND SENDS MULTIPLE PEOPLE TO THE HOSPITAL

We have reports that The El Toro rollercoaster ride malfunctioned during its cycle, returning riders with what is being described as back and neck pain and bloody lips. No reports have indicated any injuries to be life threatening. It is being referred to as a mass casualty event because of the number of injuries involved and not the extent or seriousness of the injuries. We do understand that at least 8 basic life support (BLS) ambulances were at the scene. Six Flags just released a statement that five people are being treated at area hospitals. Six Flags also confirmed the ride is closed for inspections. We will update our page as new developments become available.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: ROAD CONSTRUCTION

BRICK TWP PD: Please be advised there is ongoing road construction along Drum Point Road from Adamston Road through Hooper Avenue. Please use caution.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HOME BREAK INS AND CAR THEFTS RISING

Burglars are becoming more and more brazen by breaking into homes while residents are there, taking car keys from the house and stealing cars and its happening all over New Jersey including right here in Ocean County. We need to be more diligent of our safety and security taking extra steps to protect ourselves and our families.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Multiple injuries reported after ride malfunction at Six Flags in Ocean County: Officials

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a ride malfunction at a South Jersey amusement park.First responders were dispatched to Six Flags Great Adventure around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of an accident.The amusement park told Eyewitness News that five people were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.Several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro on Thursday.The park says the ride is now closed for inspection.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Earlier today there was an accident at Route 37 and Northampton. We have no additional information available at this time. NextATLANTIC CITY: LITTLE EGG HARBOR PD MOTORCYCLE UNIT ASSISTED. About The Author. Jon Buckler on August 24, 2022 - 18:19 at 18:19. I’m sure that they were on their cellphones...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Route 88 and Post Road. One female is complaining of injuries at this time. No additional information is available, should additional details become available we will update our page.
BRICK, NJ

