Truck Driver Trapped In Route 9 Jersey Shore Crash (DEVELOPING)
A truck driver was heavily entrapped after a crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on Route 9 at Dugan Lane in Toms River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested. CHECK BACK FOR...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TRUCK VS POLE WITH ROAD CLOSURES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a truck struck a pole on Cedar Grove Avenue and Pheasant Lane. Police have Cedar Grove blocked off from Edken to Pheasant Lane. Avoid the area.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TWO GARBAGE TRUCKS COLLIDE CAUSING SERIOUS INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of two garbage trucks that collided on Rt 9 near Whitty. One truck crashed into the back of the other. We have unconfirmed reports that the second garbage truck driver’s leg was amputated in the accident. Medevac LZ has been established at the soccer field on Whitty.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Marion and Terrace which ended up on a lawn with a vehicle having a small fire which was quickly extinguished. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: STREET CLOSURES DUE TO GAS LEAK
Please note Union Street and Dover Street in Toms River are closed due to a gas leak. NJNG is on site working on the repair. Avoid the area.
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING
This morning at 1:30 am, patrols responded to a residence on Palmetto Court for a report of a burglary in progress. Three suspects, driving a black BMW SUV with New York license plates, entered the homes garage after throwing a rock through a window. The homeowner activated an audible alarm and the suspects fled the residence.
ocscanner.news
MONMOUTH BEACH: TWO PEDESTRIANS STRUCK BY CAR
At 8:04 PM last night officers from the Monmouth Beach Police Department and the Sea Bright Police Department responded to the intersection of Ocean Avenue (Rt 36) and Seacrest Road for a report of multiple pedestrians stuck by a vehicle. On arrival two pedestrians were found to have been struck by a vehicle. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The accident is under investigation by Ptl. Golembieski and Det. Duerkes.
ocscanner.news
ORTLEY BEACH: HOUSE FLOODED WITH WATER POURING OUT
Emergency personnel are responding to Route 35 and 3rd for a report of water coming out of a house. Source unknown. No additional details are available at this time. Use caution driving in the area.
N.J. wedding venue blaze hit 4-alarms after guests were safely evacuated
Firefighters from New Jersey and New York aggressively fought to contain a four-alarm fire that broke out Thursday night at The Rockleigh wedding venue in Bergen County. No injuries were reported, authorities said. “Crews made an aggressive fire attack from both interior and exterior (with) ladders to the top floor,”...
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: UPDATE FROM MORNING FIRE
The house fire on Cook Road this morning looks like it suffered extensive roof damage. Investigators were still on scene this afternoon. We do not have a report of any injuries.
Un-Flipping-Believable: Pickup Truck Towing Excavator Flips, Plows Into NJ Tire Shop (PHOTOS)
You'd have to see it to believe it: police say brake failure was to blame after a pickup truck towing an excavator flipped and crashed into a North Jersey tire shop. Luciano Viera Dos Santos, 28, was driving a black pickup truck towing an excavator on a flatbed on Glen Road toward Main Street in Sparta when its brakes failed around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Sparta Police said.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: EL TORO AT SIX FLAGS MALFUNCTIONS AND SENDS MULTIPLE PEOPLE TO THE HOSPITAL
We have reports that The El Toro rollercoaster ride malfunctioned during its cycle, returning riders with what is being described as back and neck pain and bloody lips. No reports have indicated any injuries to be life threatening. It is being referred to as a mass casualty event because of the number of injuries involved and not the extent or seriousness of the injuries. We do understand that at least 8 basic life support (BLS) ambulances were at the scene. Six Flags just released a statement that five people are being treated at area hospitals. Six Flags also confirmed the ride is closed for inspections. We will update our page as new developments become available.
State Police Plan Sobriety Checkpoint On Jersey Shore
New Jersey State Police are enforcing that warning with a sobriety checkpoint on the Jersey Shore. Heads up if you are driving in the Toms River area on Saturday, Aug. 27. to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: ROAD CONSTRUCTION
BRICK TWP PD: Please be advised there is ongoing road construction along Drum Point Road from Adamston Road through Hooper Avenue. Please use caution.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: HOME BREAK INS AND CAR THEFTS RISING
Burglars are becoming more and more brazen by breaking into homes while residents are there, taking car keys from the house and stealing cars and its happening all over New Jersey including right here in Ocean County. We need to be more diligent of our safety and security taking extra steps to protect ourselves and our families.
Multiple injuries reported after ride malfunction at Six Flags in Ocean County: Officials
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a ride malfunction at a South Jersey amusement park.First responders were dispatched to Six Flags Great Adventure around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of an accident.The amusement park told Eyewitness News that five people were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.Several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro on Thursday.The park says the ride is now closed for inspection.
Wedding guests evacuated as multi-alarm blaze burns at N.J. venue
UPDATE: N.J. wedding venue blaze hit 4-alarms after guests were safely evacuated. Wedding guests were forced to evacuate Thursday night as a multi-alarm fire broke out at a venue, sending thick smoke billowing from the building in Bergen County, authorities said. Police received reports of smoke at The Rockleigh venue...
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Earlier today there was an accident at Route 37 and Northampton. We have no additional information available at this time. NextATLANTIC CITY: LITTLE EGG HARBOR PD MOTORCYCLE UNIT ASSISTED. About The Author. Jon Buckler on August 24, 2022 - 18:19 at 18:19. I’m sure that they were on their cellphones...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Route 88 and Post Road. One female is complaining of injuries at this time. No additional information is available, should additional details become available we will update our page.
