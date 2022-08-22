The Frazier football team wasn’t happy with the way things went throughout the 2021 season. The Commodores struggled from start to finish on their way to an 0-9 season. A total of 13 players graduated from the 2021 squad, but the holdovers from last year, coupled with the new additions to this year’s team, are out to prove that the Commodores are much better than a winless football team.

PERRYOPOLIS, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO