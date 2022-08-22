ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Elizabeth Forward not ready to relinquish top spot in Class 3A Interstate Conference

Elizabeth Forward has heard all the rumblings about certain Interstate Conference newcomers. But as far as the Warriors are concerned, they’re still the top dogs. The Warriors have won the Interstate four out of the last five years, and with a talented lineup coming back, coach Mike Collodi thinks his team is still the favorite there and among the favorites in Class 3A.
ELIZABETH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Frazier eager to break into win column

The Frazier football team wasn’t happy with the way things went throughout the 2021 season. The Commodores struggled from start to finish on their way to an 0-9 season. A total of 13 players graduated from the 2021 squad, but the holdovers from last year, coupled with the new additions to this year’s team, are out to prove that the Commodores are much better than a winless football team.
PERRYOPOLIS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Villa Maria, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Latrobe, PA
Sports
City
Meadville, PA
City
Parker, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Apollo-Ridge fends off rival Leechburg in opener

After a two-year hiatus, the Leechburg and Apollo-Ridge football teams renewed their neighboring rivalry Friday night for a Week Zero clash at Owens Field. The Vikings, who collected 530 yards of offense, earned bragging rights in the latest matchup against the Blue Devils. Apollo-Ridge held off a late Leechburg charge for a 34-28 victory.
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Running game helps propel Plum past Kiski Area in opener

In their first meeting since 2017 and the 34th overall between the football teams, Plum scored 21 second-half points to come away with a 35-14 opening-night victory over Kiski Area. Both teams were conference opponents from 2014-17, and, despite the loss, Kiski Area still holds a (17-16-1) lead in the...
PLUM, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Kelly
Person
Alex Parker
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Burrell uses ground game to earn season-opening win over Jeannette

Burrell opened the season with a win over an old nemesis. The Bucs defeated Jeannette for the first time since 1993 with a 31-10 victory over the Jayhawks on Friday at McKee Stadium. Jeannette still has a 15-4 lead in the all-time series that dates to 1971. The Bucs used...
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trio of Connellsville alumni to share coaching duties, trying to get program back on track

Times have been tough for the Connellsville football team for a number of years. The Falcons have endured back-to-back losing seasons and haven’t tasted victory since defeating Albert Gallatin to close out the 2019 season. Connellsville, which enters the season riding a 17-game losing streak, hasn’t qualified for the WPIAL playoffs since 2014.
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Junior receiver could be Southmoreland’s secret weapon this season

The “X” receiver could be Southmoreland’s X-factor this football season. Ty Keffer is out for football again for the first time since elementary school and the 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior could be a difference maker on both sides of the ball for the Scotties. “I have always been...
ALVERTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Contrasting Plum, Kiski Area set to kick off season by renewing rivalry

Two schools that are in contrast to each other will open the season Friday. Plum will return an experienced team, while Kiski Area has plenty of key players to replace due to graduation. “They had a pretty good senior-led team last year; I know they’re replacing a lot,” Plum coach...
PLUM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Track And Field#Penn Trafford#Svc#Colonials
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rochester ready to ‘kick the door down’ in 2022

Rochester has a message for its Class A opponents this year — tighten those hinges. “Our motto this year is, ‘Kick the door down,’” said 23rd-year coach Gene Matsook. “That door is the semifinals, and hopefully we can knock it down and move to the next level.”
ROCHESTER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Springdale sophomore tight end poised for breakout season

Garrett Myers attended Redeemer Lutheran school in Penn Hills through eighth grade. The school doesn’t offer a football program. Basketball was Myers’ main sport. Football wasn’t in the picture for the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Springdale tight end and linebacker. “We moved into the area, and I saw a...
SPRINGDALE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Welcome back, Hampton students

Hampton Township School District students returned from summer break to start classes on Aug. 25. The students probably had mixed feelings about reporting on a warm, basically cloudless morning. For some, the weather lifted their spirits as they anticipated seeing their friends and making new ones during the new school year.
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford to explore school mergers, new construction

The Penn-Trafford School board has authorized two studies to explore the district’s future, which could include closing underused facilities and building larger schools to accommodate rising enrollment. Board members agreed to pay two companies about $18,000 each for a demographic analysis of the district and the feasibility study examining...
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 26-28

It will be a festive weekend in Pittsburgh, with events celebrating everything from fine art to tiny houses to vegan food. The Reuse Box Truck Roadshow makes a stop from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. The event to promote the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woodland Hills struggles with dress code policies as classes begin

A plan to ban Crocs and ripped pants was put on hold at Woodland Hills High School after administrators reconsidered dress code policies in the first days of the new school year. After students returned to school Wednesday, high school principals Shelly Manns and Berchman Grinage said in a letter...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy