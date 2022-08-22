Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Serra Catholic ready to shake off graduation losses, begin WPIAL title defense
Confidence isn’t lacking inside the football locker room at Serra Catholic. A year after winning WPIAL gold and playing in a state championship game in Hershey, the Eagles are faced with the tall task of trying to replicate last season’s success. Can they do it?. They surely believe...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Elizabeth Forward not ready to relinquish top spot in Class 3A Interstate Conference
Elizabeth Forward has heard all the rumblings about certain Interstate Conference newcomers. But as far as the Warriors are concerned, they’re still the top dogs. The Warriors have won the Interstate four out of the last five years, and with a talented lineup coming back, coach Mike Collodi thinks his team is still the favorite there and among the favorites in Class 3A.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield rolls past Greensburg Salem in game shortened by lightning
The only thing that slowed down the Hempfield football team’s offense Friday was a lightning delay at the end of the first half. Play was stopped with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the first half because of lightning in the area. The game was called at 9:15 p.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Frazier eager to break into win column
The Frazier football team wasn’t happy with the way things went throughout the 2021 season. The Commodores struggled from start to finish on their way to an 0-9 season. A total of 13 players graduated from the 2021 squad, but the holdovers from last year, coupled with the new additions to this year’s team, are out to prove that the Commodores are much better than a winless football team.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Apollo-Ridge fends off rival Leechburg in opener
After a two-year hiatus, the Leechburg and Apollo-Ridge football teams renewed their neighboring rivalry Friday night for a Week Zero clash at Owens Field. The Vikings, who collected 530 yards of offense, earned bragging rights in the latest matchup against the Blue Devils. Apollo-Ridge held off a late Leechburg charge for a 34-28 victory.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Running game helps propel Plum past Kiski Area in opener
In their first meeting since 2017 and the 34th overall between the football teams, Plum scored 21 second-half points to come away with a 35-14 opening-night victory over Kiski Area. Both teams were conference opponents from 2014-17, and, despite the loss, Kiski Area still holds a (17-16-1) lead in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school football notebook: ‘Huddie’ Kaufman to be honored
The press box at Offutt Field was one of his favorite spots to watch a football game. It was part office, part sanctuary. Whether he was covering games during his near-40-year career at the Tribune-Review or working the game clock later in life, Howard “Huddie” Kaufman felt connected to Greensburg Salem.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell’s girls state bowling champ wins athletic, academic scholarships to Trine University
When Lydia Flanagan won the state’s girls singles bowling championship in March, there was more than fanfare and sports on her mind. With a bowling average of 214 during her senior year, thoughts of chemical engineering were never too far for the 18-year-old. The newly minted Burrell graduate landed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell uses ground game to earn season-opening win over Jeannette
Burrell opened the season with a win over an old nemesis. The Bucs defeated Jeannette for the first time since 1993 with a 31-10 victory over the Jayhawks on Friday at McKee Stadium. Jeannette still has a 15-4 lead in the all-time series that dates to 1971. The Bucs used...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trio of Connellsville alumni to share coaching duties, trying to get program back on track
Times have been tough for the Connellsville football team for a number of years. The Falcons have endured back-to-back losing seasons and haven’t tasted victory since defeating Albert Gallatin to close out the 2019 season. Connellsville, which enters the season riding a 17-game losing streak, hasn’t qualified for the WPIAL playoffs since 2014.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Junior receiver could be Southmoreland’s secret weapon this season
The “X” receiver could be Southmoreland’s X-factor this football season. Ty Keffer is out for football again for the first time since elementary school and the 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior could be a difference maker on both sides of the ball for the Scotties. “I have always been...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Contrasting Plum, Kiski Area set to kick off season by renewing rivalry
Two schools that are in contrast to each other will open the season Friday. Plum will return an experienced team, while Kiski Area has plenty of key players to replace due to graduation. “They had a pretty good senior-led team last year; I know they’re replacing a lot,” Plum coach...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rochester ready to ‘kick the door down’ in 2022
Rochester has a message for its Class A opponents this year — tighten those hinges. “Our motto this year is, ‘Kick the door down,’” said 23rd-year coach Gene Matsook. “That door is the semifinals, and hopefully we can knock it down and move to the next level.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brownsville embarks on independent schedule following another coaching change
After years of despair in the WPIAL, Brownsville’s football program is on the move. The Falcons, who’ve won just 26 games in 21 seasons since their last non-losing record (5-5) in 2000, are set to begin play this year as a PIAA Class 3A independent program after a long affiliation with the WPIAL.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week Zero
The junior is expected to be more of an offensive threat in 2022 after averaging 7.1 yards per carry as a sophomore. He scored one touchdown and had a catch for 17 yards. But it’s on defense where Hutter shines. He was one of the top tacklers on the team in 2021.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Springdale sophomore tight end poised for breakout season
Garrett Myers attended Redeemer Lutheran school in Penn Hills through eighth grade. The school doesn’t offer a football program. Basketball was Myers’ main sport. Football wasn’t in the picture for the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Springdale tight end and linebacker. “We moved into the area, and I saw a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Welcome back, Hampton students
Hampton Township School District students returned from summer break to start classes on Aug. 25. The students probably had mixed feelings about reporting on a warm, basically cloudless morning. For some, the weather lifted their spirits as they anticipated seeing their friends and making new ones during the new school year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford to explore school mergers, new construction
The Penn-Trafford School board has authorized two studies to explore the district’s future, which could include closing underused facilities and building larger schools to accommodate rising enrollment. Board members agreed to pay two companies about $18,000 each for a demographic analysis of the district and the feasibility study examining...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 26-28
It will be a festive weekend in Pittsburgh, with events celebrating everything from fine art to tiny houses to vegan food. The Reuse Box Truck Roadshow makes a stop from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. The event to promote the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woodland Hills struggles with dress code policies as classes begin
A plan to ban Crocs and ripped pants was put on hold at Woodland Hills High School after administrators reconsidered dress code policies in the first days of the new school year. After students returned to school Wednesday, high school principals Shelly Manns and Berchman Grinage said in a letter...
