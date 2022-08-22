Read full article on original website
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’
Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
Pipe down! Staten Island is fed up with disruptions from parties in NJ
Staten Island is looking to Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage for relief from the "scourge" of boom parties that blast noise across the body of water separating the two states. Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon sent a letter to Bollwage about the noisy gatherings, which McMahon said happen on a...
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
NJ holding $5.9 billion in unclaimed assets — search for your name
Over the course of just one year, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration returned a record $163 million in assets to rightful owners. The office still has billions of dollars in unclaimed assets on its hands, and some may have your name on it. By law,...
These NJ towns spend the least amount of their property tax bills on schools
The annual Taxpayers' Guide to Education Spending issued by the state Department of Education shows local taxes accounted for 49.9% of schools' revenue in 2020-21. A year earlier, that share was higher, at 52.1%. That exact figure varies significantly by municipality as a result of state aid, which is distributed...
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast
New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
These Were Named The Best Theme Parks In New Jersey, New York and PA
We all want to feel like a kid again and there is no better way to do that than to visit a theme park! We are at the end of summer and it is the perfect time to take one last ride. Reader’s Digest did a deep dive into the...
NJ shuts roller coaster at Six Flags after 19 injured during ride
JACKSON — A roller coaster that was shut for the season early last summer for safety reasons is closed again after 19 passengers were injured Thursday night. A Six Flags Great Adventures spokesman said five people were sent to a hospital after reporting back pain following a ride on the El Toro roller coaster.
New Jersey Welcomes New Coffee Chain With First Opening In Matawan, NJ
Looks like Wawa and Starbucks are about to get some competition. There is a new coffee chain that just opened their very first New Jersey location on August 8th and according to NJ.com, Matawan is the lucky winner!. Their official address is 273 Broad Street. The name of this new...
A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home
A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
National site lists NJ’s 12 best towns—see if yours made the cut
Travel & Leisure, arguably America's most trusted travel magazine, has just released a list of the 12 best towns in New Jersey — so naturally, I had to see how I felt about the winners. Lately, people have been in search of small and cute towns to visit instead...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/26
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect after 4 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday. At the Shore.
New Jersey Gets Snubbed On Best Fall Getaway List
Nobody does summer better than New Jersey, but we also know how to make autumn beautiful here in the Garden State. Here in New Jersey, we have some of the most amazing fall foliage, and a ton of beautiful spots to visit as the weather starts to cool down. And...
Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes
I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
Are the Rumors Still True, Is Amazon Coming to Berkeley Township, NJ
We haven't heard much about it lately, but a lot of work is being done in the old Pine Beach / Beachwood Plaza, in Berkeley Township. About a year ago, that's all we talked about in Berkeley Township. There's been a lot of work done it that empty lot recently. The lot looks completely leveled.
The Top 4 Incredible Outdoor New Jersey Bars to Hit Before Summer Ends at the Jersey Shore
It's summertime here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to have a fabulous drink and eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront or maybe roof-top. We are having fantastic weather, especially around dinner time. One of these four delicious...
Exciting! The Best Places to Hit This Fall in New Jersey
We are counting down the last remaining days of August and September is right around the corner. It's a time for the kids to get ready to get back to school, workers to return to a regular schedule, and time for exciting places to visit this fall in New Jersey.
Life expectancy plummets in New Jersey
A majority of New Jersey residents will not see their 80th birthday. New federal data shows life expectancy has dropped from 80.1 years in 2019 to 77.5 years in 2020. It follows a national trend that shows Americans, in general, are not living as long now as we did just a few years ago.
NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year
While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
Fake gas main break leads to theft of cash, jewelry from NJ house
GREENWICH (Gloucester) – A man wearing a mask and identifying himself as a state worker, complete with an identification badge, knocked on the door of a house at Broad and Harmony on Tuesday afternoon and told the resident that his "crew" had hit a gas main while digging. Township...
