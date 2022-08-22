Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCTV
Tallahassee City Commission Matlow, Bellamy seat election update
In the spotlight: Mrs.Rankins's fried chicken recipe. Recording of WCTV's Daybreak show. As of 11pm, TPD is still working to communicate with the barricaded suspect and have not yet apprehended him. TCC Healthcare Funding. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT. Recording of WCTV's 5:30 p.m. show. FSU Women’s...
Body of missing swimmer found in Florida
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring […]
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
WCTV
UPDATE: Verdict may come Wednesday for man accused of opening fire on Gadsden deputy
Quincy, Fla (WCTV) - The state rested its case late Tuesday as Dexter Lawson stands trial in the shooting of a Gadsden County deputy. The defense rested its case just minutes later, without calling any witnesses. Lawson, who is representing himself at trial, decided against testifying on his own behalf.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
mypanhandle.com
Jackson County primary election results
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are the results for the election races in Jackson County on Tuesday night. Edward Crutchfield was elected to the District 2 Jackson County Commissioner seat. Crutchfield was elected with 958 votes (56 percent) to Peter Fortunato’s 752 votes (44 percent). Donnie Branch...
WCTV
Tallahassee man’s car stolen at gun point at W. Pensacola Goodwill
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man has his car stolen at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Tallahassee Goodwill. Tallahassee police say it happened just before 8pm Monday outside the location on West Pensacola Street. A man was in the parking lot when another man holding a gun approached...
International Military Student’s Body Recovered From Florida River
An international military student’s body has been recovered from a river after authorities received a distress call on Saturday. According to deputies, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at approximately 1 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) received a 911 call about a person in distress
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials search for missing swimmer in Spring Creek
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continued their search efforts on Sunday for a swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek on Saturday. Deputies said Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge Boat Landing would be closed on Sunday while the rescue efforts continued. At around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, JCSO got a call […]
WCTV
Gadsden County deputy testifies about day she found herself under fire
'Ukraine, the Human Cost:' War in Ukraine journey so far - a special report by Madison Glaser. 'Ukraine, the Human Cost:' War in Ukraine journey so far - a special report by Madison Glaser. Updated: 9 hours ago. FAMU housing update by Jacob Murphey. Tallahassee City Commission Matlow, Bellamy seat...
WCTV
Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting at Tallahassee gas station
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Marathon Gas Station in the 2200 block of West Tennessee Street. According to a press release, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and someone started shooting. A woman was hit by a bullet while inside her car. She was taken to the hospital with what are being called life-threatening injuries.
WALB 10
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Decatur County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It happened on Gandy Hill Road, off Lake Douglas Road. It was a single car accident and it was reported shortly after 2:40 p.m., according to troopers. Debra...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
1 dead and 1 injured following car accident in Decatur County on Monday
One person is injured and another has died following a car accident in Decatur County on Monday. On August 22, at 2:40 p.m , Troopers responded to a crash involving a 2015 red Ford Super duty that was traveling on Lake Douglas Drive, in Decatur County. According to Georgia State...
Comments / 1