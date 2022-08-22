Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
1 Person Shot At Southwest OKC Hotel
Oklahoma City police said it is investigating a shooting on the city's southwest side. The shooting happened at an inn just after 6 p.m. Friday near Southwest 15th Street and South Meridian Avenue. Authorities said a male victim went to the inn's office saying he had been shot in the...
News On 6
Community Gathers To Honor Fallen Oklahoma Co. Deputy Sgt. Swartz
Family, friends and much of the law enforcement community were in attendance Friday to honor the life of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. at the Crossings Community Church on Portland Avenue. Swartz was shot and killed after arriving at a southwest Oklahoma City...
Man accused of shooting Oklahoma County deputies arraigned
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy and seriously injuring another has been arraigned. Investigators say Benjamin Plank shot and killed Deputy Robert Swartz as he attempted to serve an eviction warrant. Deputy Mark Johns was shot as he was trying to protect Swartz from the gunfire.
News On 6
Suspect Arrested In Connection With March Homicide In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year. Authorities confirmed the suspect's identity as 24-year-old Rashawn Mason. Police said Mason shot 48-year-old Travian Jefferson March 6 and left his body near Northwest 50th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. No word...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Truck crashes into Social Security Administration building
Authorities are investigating a bizarre crash early Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.
blackchronicle.com
Heading to the bank? Oklahoma City Police have a warning for you
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Before your next trip to the bank, police have a warning for you about a crime called “jugging.”. They’re urging everyone to be very vigilant, not just at the bank but after you leave as well. It’s not a new type of crime...
News On 6
OCPD Investigates Timeline Of Events That Led Up To Deadly Deputy Shooting, Suspect Arrest
A call for eviction help on Monday led to the shooting death of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. His partner was also shot trying to rescue Swartz. Oklahoma City police continue to investigate the timeline of events that took place that tragic day. Oklahoma City Police Department chief Wade Gourley...
KOCO
Man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court on Wednesday. The state continues to put together the case against him. KOCO 5 dug for new details on suspect Benjamin Plank. The paperwork in Plank’s case was not quite ready...
RELATED PEOPLE
Oklahoma County deputies stunned as they say goodbye to one of their own after a deadly shooting
Two Oklahoma County deputies were shot near Southwest 78th and Youngs early Monday afternoon, resulting in one of the deputies unfortunately passing away just hours later.
Arrangements for public viewing, funeral set up for slain Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The public will have a chance to remember the life of Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz Thursday and Friday. Plans for a public viewing and funeral are now in place after he was shot and killed Monday afternoon while serving eviction papers at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs Boulevard.
News On 6
Suspect Accused Of Shooting, Killing Oklahoma Co. Deputy Appears In Court
The man who is accused of killing a deputy and leading law enforcement on a chase appeared in court Thursday. Benjamin Plank's appearance did not take long. News 9's Brittany Toolis had more.
Man wanted in Pawnee County officer's death found in Checotah
The McAlester Police Department sought a man Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a law enforcement officer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Oklahoma City police officers on administrative leave after highway gun battle with suspect who allegedly killed deputy
Two Oklahoma City Police Department officers are on paid administrative leave after a highway gunfight with the suspect who allegedly killed an Oklahoma County deputy and seriously wounded a second deputy.
Checotah Police Capture Suspect Related To PCSO Deputy Death, School Lockdowns
Update 8/24/2022 2:20 p.m.: Checotah Police captured and arrested a man who Pawnee County investigators wanted to question about a deputy's suspicious death. Investigators searched for John Crotts, who was last seen a week ago in McAlester and has been sought by authorities for three weeks. On Wednesday, multiple schools...
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing Oklahoma woman
An Oklahoma woman is recovering following a stabbing at a home in Enid.
News On 6
Little League Team Supports Sheriff Tommie Johnson After Shooting
It's been a tough week for law enforcement, especially for the leaders looking after their deputies. One deputy was killed this week, and another is still recovering leaving the Oklahoma County Sherriff's Office heartbroken. A little league football team showed their assistant coach Sherriff Tommie Johnson that they've got his back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OSBI investigating homicide in Wewoka
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating a homicide that occurred in Wewoka this past weekend.
2 people die in vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County
Two Oklahoma residents died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County.
17-Year-Old In Critical Condition Following Motorcycle Crash In Edmond
A 17-year-old is in critical condition following a crash involving a minivan and motorcycle Thursday morning, Edmond police confirm. The crash happened near West Covell Road and North Kelly Avenue. According to police, a minivan was driving northbound and turned left into the Lowe's parking lot when they were struck...
News On 6
Outgoing Grady Co. Commissioner Acquitted Of Embezzlement Charge
A Grady County jury acquitted District 1 Commissioner Michael Walker of an embezzlement charge Thursday. The jury returned the verdict after less than two hours of deliberation following a four-day trial. Bret Burns, Walker’s attorney, said the charge negatively impacted Walker’s bid for reelection in June, which he lost....
Comments / 0