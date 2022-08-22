ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

1 Person Shot At Southwest OKC Hotel

Oklahoma City police said it is investigating a shooting on the city's southwest side. The shooting happened at an inn just after 6 p.m. Friday near Southwest 15th Street and South Meridian Avenue. Authorities said a male victim went to the inn's office saying he had been shot in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Community Gathers To Honor Fallen Oklahoma Co. Deputy Sgt. Swartz

Family, friends and much of the law enforcement community were in attendance Friday to honor the life of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. at the Crossings Community Church on Portland Avenue. Swartz was shot and killed after arriving at a southwest Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man accused of shooting Oklahoma County deputies arraigned

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy and seriously injuring another has been arraigned. Investigators say Benjamin Plank shot and killed Deputy Robert Swartz as he attempted to serve an eviction warrant. Deputy Mark Johns was shot as he was trying to protect Swartz from the gunfire.
News On 6

Suspect Arrested In Connection With March Homicide In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year. Authorities confirmed the suspect's identity as 24-year-old Rashawn Mason. Police said Mason shot 48-year-old Travian Jefferson March 6 and left his body near Northwest 50th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. No word...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Pennsylvania Avenue#Violent Crime#Tinker Air Force Base#Ocpd
News On 6

Little League Team Supports Sheriff Tommie Johnson After Shooting

It's been a tough week for law enforcement, especially for the leaders looking after their deputies. One deputy was killed this week, and another is still recovering leaving the Oklahoma County Sherriff's Office heartbroken. A little league football team showed their assistant coach Sherriff Tommie Johnson that they've got his back.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

Outgoing Grady Co. Commissioner Acquitted Of Embezzlement Charge

A Grady County jury acquitted District 1 Commissioner Michael Walker of an embezzlement charge Thursday. The jury returned the verdict after less than two hours of deliberation following a four-day trial. Bret Burns, Walker’s attorney, said the charge negatively impacted Walker’s bid for reelection in June, which he lost....

Comments / 0

Community Policy