Weston Man Faces Federal Drug Charges
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Weston man is facing federal drug charges after appearing in a Madison court room on Wednesday. 45 year old Ryan P. Murray was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. The indictment is for an arrest on January 10th of this year.
Credit Card Fraud Reported at Mall Furniture
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Police in Marshfield are warning local furniture stores to be on the lookout for a couple who ripped off Mall Furniture for more than $28,000 this week. Officers say a man and woman bought $15,000 worth of furniture on Tuesday, then hauled it away in...
Marathon County Needs Jail Workers
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –The worker shortage is being felt throughout the nation, from private companies to the government. And it’s even hitting jails across Central Wisconsin, along with taxpayers’ wallets. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says they’re forced to spend about $3,100 per day to house...
Marathon County Investigators Still Working to ID Body Found in Rib Mountain
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says they are still identifying the human remains found in Rib Mountain on Monday. Investigators say they are working with family members and may need to conduct DNA testing to confirm the identity. That process could take days.
Names released in triple-fatal crash
FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) The names of the three victims from a crash near Friendship have been released. Earl McCarthy, 74, from Lindenhurst, Illinois was driving a Jeep Cherokee that pulled in front of an oncoming semi-truck. He and his passenger, Diana McCarthy died at the scene. The driver of the...
Clean-up deadline set at mobile home park
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – An area mobile home park is under notice by Portage County Health and Human Services. The Four Seasons Mobile Home Community has until September 6, to clean up human waste found on the property. Plastic milk jugs were outside one resident’s property, filled with...
Amid manpower shortage, Wausau Fire Department changes minimum requirements for new recruits
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – For the first time since 2002 the Wausau Fire Department is changing their minimum requirements for applicants. The department is now accepting applicants with EMT basic training and level one firefighter certification. Applicants will still be required to get their paramedic and level two certifications,...
Here’s the Four Transportation Projects That Could be Considered by Stevens Point Voters This November
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — City leaders in Stevens Point have called a special City Council meeting for next Tuesday at 4:30 PM to consider placing four binding referendums on the November ballot for transportation projects. If approved, residents would vote yes or no to the following projects that...
Wausau Metro Ride Director to Retire
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — After 40 years of service to the City of Wausau, Greg Seubert has announced he’ll be retiring in early 2023. While the ink has barely dried on his retirement notice the city is wasting no time organizing a search for his replacement. On Tuesday...
Football games canceled after blowout loss
KESHENA, WI (WSAU) – After opening their football season with two blowout losses, Menominee Indian High School is canceling most of their remaining games. Their season began with a 76-0 loss to Auburndale. This week they lost to Waupun, 58-0. The school will drop all of its football games...
