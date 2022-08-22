ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosinee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 FM WIFC

Weston Man Faces Federal Drug Charges

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Weston man is facing federal drug charges after appearing in a Madison court room on Wednesday. 45 year old Ryan P. Murray was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. The indictment is for an arrest on January 10th of this year.
WESTON, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Credit Card Fraud Reported at Mall Furniture

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Police in Marshfield are warning local furniture stores to be on the lookout for a couple who ripped off Mall Furniture for more than $28,000 this week. Officers say a man and woman bought $15,000 worth of furniture on Tuesday, then hauled it away in...
MARSHFIELD, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Marathon County Needs Jail Workers

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –The worker shortage is being felt throughout the nation, from private companies to the government. And it’s even hitting jails across Central Wisconsin, along with taxpayers’ wallets. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says they’re forced to spend about $3,100 per day to house...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Marathon County Investigators Still Working to ID Body Found in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says they are still identifying the human remains found in Rib Mountain on Monday. Investigators say they are working with family members and may need to conduct DNA testing to confirm the identity. That process could take days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rib Mountain, WI
City
Mosinee, WI
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
Mosinee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
95.5 FM WIFC

Names released in triple-fatal crash

FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) The names of the three victims from a crash near Friendship have been released. Earl McCarthy, 74, from Lindenhurst, Illinois was driving a Jeep Cherokee that pulled in front of an oncoming semi-truck. He and his passenger, Diana McCarthy died at the scene. The driver of the...
FRIENDSHIP, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Clean-up deadline set at mobile home park

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – An area mobile home park is under notice by Portage County Health and Human Services. The Four Seasons Mobile Home Community has until September 6, to clean up human waste found on the property. Plastic milk jugs were outside one resident’s property, filled with...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau Metro Ride Director to Retire

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — After 40 years of service to the City of Wausau, Greg Seubert has announced he’ll be retiring in early 2023. While the ink has barely dried on his retirement notice the city is wasting no time organizing a search for his replacement. On Tuesday...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Football games canceled after blowout loss

KESHENA, WI (WSAU) – After opening their football season with two blowout losses, Menominee Indian High School is canceling most of their remaining games. Their season began with a 76-0 loss to Auburndale. This week they lost to Waupun, 58-0. The school will drop all of its football games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy