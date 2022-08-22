Read full article on original website
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Democrat Aramis Ayala wins the primary for Florida attorney general
Aramis Ayala was fired up on election night after winning the Democratic Party's nomination to run against Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in November. Ayala, a former prosecutor, defeated lawyers Daniel Uhlfelder and Jim Lewis, with almost 45% of the vote. If elected, Ayala says she plans to do a...
Newsom donates $100K to DeSantis' opponent in Florida governor's race: 'I don't like bullies'
"Time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor." California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he's donating $100,000 to Ron DeSantis' opponent in Florida's gubernatorial election in November.
2022 Florida Primary Election Results
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida...
Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
Charlie Crist advances to face Ron DeSantis in Florida; Jerrold Nadler beats Carolyn Maloney in N.Y.
Charlie Crist emerged as the Democratic challenger who will try to unseat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in November and was one of the most-watched races in primary elections in Florida and New York Tuesday night.
Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 Runoff Primary Elections in Oklahoma
It's election night in Oklahoma, and voters went to the polls Tuesday in the state's runoff primary election. Below is a look at some of the key races in Oklahoma and their results. U.S. Senate Unexpired Term - Republican - Markwayne Mullin. A large field of contenders for Sen. Jim...
A St. Petersburg-based insurer will no longer write homeowners policies in Florida
United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. will exit Florida’s troubled homeowners’ insurance market, forcing customers to find new coverage as their policies come up for renewal, the insurer’s parent company announced Thursday. The St. Petersburg-based United Insurance Holdings Corp. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
The Artemis moon launch could boost Florida’s space efforts
With the next step in America’s return to the moon set for Monday, Florida’s aerospace agency views the launch of the unmanned Artemis 1 mission as reinforcing the importance of space-related business around Cape Canaveral. Dale Ketcham, Space Florida vice president of government and external affairs, said just...
Study: Texas pumas saved endangered Florida panthers but introduced genetic mutations
A new study shows that a previous effort to rescue the Florida panther from extinction had some harmful side effects. The effort involved adding Texas pumas to the Florida panther population, which at its lowest was estimated to be at about 30. The effort was aimed at diversifying genetics. It...
Frequent SunPass users across Florida will get discounts on tolls starting in September
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a toll discount program for frequent SunPass users that will begin next month. Speaking at the Florida Turnpike headquarters in Orlando on Thursday, DeSantis said the program will apply to motorists using roads owned by the Florida Department of Transportation. The SunPass Savings program will begin...
New Texas Poll Has Democrats Crossing Party Lines to Support Abbott
In a recent Dallas Morning News University of Texas at Tyler poll, Governor Greg Abbott continues to maintain a strong lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. The poll showed Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
Florida early voting week one: Democrats hold lead overall, Republicans have slight edge in turnout
More than 1.1 million Florida voters have already cast a ballot ahead of the August 23rd Primary Election. Here in Duval, more than 46,000 have voted. So far, early turnout numbers yield some surprising trends. Specifically the early voting numbers. Republicans traditionally have tended to favor in-person voting on Election...
