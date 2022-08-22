ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Naby Keita Injured Again Ahead Of Liverpool's Clash Against Manchester United

By Damon Carr
 4 days ago

Jurgen Klopp and top journalist confirm the reason to why Naby Keita is missing again ahead of Liverpool's must-win match against Manchester United.

Liverpool face Manchester United at Old Trafford as the two teams search for their first win of the season.

The Reds drew their opening two matches against Fulham and Crystal Palace, while their opponents have so far yet to pick a point up, with losses to both Brighton and Brentford.

Jurgen Klopp has made some interesting changes for tonight's match, including Fabinho dropping to the bench, as James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Harvey Elliot make up the midfield three.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

One noticeable absentee is Naby Keita, who was expected to be back in the squad. Speaking to Sky Sports on the sideline, Jurgen Klopp confirmed the midfielder's injury.

"Naby is out."

Times journalist Paul Joyce also confirmed this on Twitter, reiterating Naby Keita is out with injury. More updates for the injury will come in due time.

