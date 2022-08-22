Read full article on original website
coinjournal.net
Ethereum falls 9% as risk-on assets tumble on Fed Chair remarks
Ethereum (ETH) price fell alongside other cryptocurrencies and equities following hawkish remarks by the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. By the close of stock markets Friday, Ethereum was down 9%, near $1,555 per token with bears looking to break towards $1,500. The dip happened after downside pressure late afternoon had seen the ETH/USD pair snap below $1,600 – the losses mirroring Bitcoin (BTC), which broke below $21,000 to touch intraday lows of $20,620.
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin Cash is a coin to watch as price overcomes a potential slump at $110
Bitcoin Cash has been recovering from the $110 support. The hard fork of Bitcoin has risen by 4% in 24 hours. Investors could turn to BCH as a Bitcoin alternative. As most cryptocurrencies remain in the red, Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD has jumped by 4.20% in 24 hours. Its parent, Bitcoin, has lost 0.11% in the same period. BCH could book more gains in the next few days as the token remains bullish.
coinjournal.net
Crypto is not a get-rich-quick scheme, says Finblox’s CEO
The CEO of Finblox believes that cryptocurrency is not a get-rich-quick asset class and provides value to investors in the long run. The co-founder and CEO of Finblox, Peter Hoang, told Business Insider in a recent interview that people shouldn’t consider cryptocurrency to be a get-rich-quick asset class. Finblox...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin metric suggests where BTC price could trade next
Bitcoin flows from spot exchanges to derivative exchanges suggest a potential short term bullish flip for BTC price,. However, BTC remains in bear market owing to flows to spot exchanges. CryptoQuant Senior Analyst Julio Moreno shared the outlook on Thursday. Bitcoin remains in a bear market as price struggles to...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin price drops below $21k as markets react to Powell’s inflation remarks
Bitcoin price fell sharply on Friday to break below $21,000 following remarks by Jerome Powell. The downside followed a similar reaction on Wall Street, with S&P 500 falling 2%. Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech that the Fed would remain aggressive till the “job is done.”. Bitcoin (BTC/USD)...
coinjournal.net
Three undervalued NFTs to buy now
An old saying in investment cycles is that the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets. That’s because you get assets at massive discounts and can gain a lot once the markets start moving. At the moment, the entire cryptocurrency market is in this situation.
coinjournal.net
Coinbase plans to cut costs and is engaged with regulators, says the CEO
Coinbase has been negatively affected by the ongoing bear market, and the exchange plans to cut costs. Coinbase’s CEO Brian Armstrong told CNBC’s Kate Rooney in an interview on Tuesday that the cryptocurrency exchange plans to cut costs. The company’s shares are down by more than 70% as the crypto winter continues to affect its operations.
coinjournal.net
Top Cheap Cryptocurrencies that can easily 10x your money
Bitcoin continues consolidating around the $21k level, and selling volumes are dropping. It is an indicator that the bottom could be in, and what could follow is a steady rise over time before another blow-off top at some point in the future. However, for someone looking for mega gains in the next bull run, Bitcoin may not be the most ideal.
coinjournal.net
NEXO is up by more than 18% on Wednesday: Here’s why
NEXO is the best-performing cryptocurrency among the top 100 coins and tokens in the last 24 hours. NEXO, the native token of the Nexo platform, is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. The coin has added more than 18% to its value so far today, outperforming the broader crypto market.
coinjournal.net
Why is ANKR up by more than 12% in the last 24 hours?
ANKR is the best-performing cryptocurrency amongst the top 100 as the broader crypto market continues its recovery. ANKR, the native coin of the Ankr ecosystem, is up by more than 12% in the last 24 hours. The rally makes ANKR the best-performing cryptocurrency amongst the top 100 coins by market cap.
coinjournal.net
Coinbase introduces liquid staking token ahead of the Ethereum Merge
Crypto exchange Coinbase has launched Ethereum liquid staking token ahead of Ethereum’s migration to a proof of stake protocol. Coinbase, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world, announced via a tweet on Wednesday, August 24th, that it has launched its liquid staking token called, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH).
coinjournal.net
An objective review of the Giving Block 2022
The Giving Block is a platform specifically catering to non-profit organizations. It is a solution for charities that makes accepting Bitcoin donations easy. Bitcoin has become very popular among younger users. The platform’s goal is to educate its customers on the best crypto fundraising strategies and provide them with the...
coinjournal.net
Solana maintains stability, but price recovery remains subdued by the outlook
Solana blockchain has been touted as an Ethereum killer, but frequent hacks are a concern. Price recovery will be determined by the overall crypto sentiment. Solana SOL/USD was trading back to the $26 bottom that was hit in mid-June. The token trades at $35.5, but the price seems to have stabilized in a market correction. SOL has been at the same price level for the last 5 days. The token’s monthly high is at $47.
coinjournal.net
Ethereum developers confirm Merge dates
Ethereum’s Merge is expected in September, with the Bellatrix upgrade on 6 September and Paris upgrade between 10-20 September. The Merge is billed as a potential bullish trigger for the broader crypto market. Ethereum’s long-awaited transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) via the Merge is fast approaching.
coinjournal.net
Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton joins crypto VC Electric Capital as an advisor
Ex-SEC Chair Jay Clayton, who left the US securities watchdog in December 2020, joins Electric Capital as an advisor. Electric Capital has also tapped Kevin Warsh, a former Federel Reserve Board of Governors member and Meta Platforms’ Pratiti Raychoudhury. Crypto is seeing a new trend with these kind of...
coinjournal.net
NearPay announces the launch of its virtual crypto cards and wallet apps
NearPay has launched its virtual cryptocurrency cards and its wallet apps available for both iOS and Android devices. NearPay, a crypto finance protocol, announced on Friday, August 26th, that it has officially launched virtual crypto cards and its Wallet for iOS and Android to bring the modern digital banking experience to the world of crypto.
