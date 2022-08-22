ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

New Faces, Big Aspirations for Quinnipiac Field Hockey in 2022

The sight of autumn in Hamden signals a new season of Quinnipiac field hockey, as the Bobcats will compete for the 25th time at the Division I level in their program’s history. As students move into campus this Friday, a battle of the big cats will play out at the Quinnipiac Field Hockey Stadium, as the Bobcats will kick off the season against the University of New Hampshire.
HAMDEN, CT
The MAAC is Wide Open in the Wake of Monmouth’s Departure

During their time in the MAAC conference, the Monmouth Hawks have dominated almost every season, winning five out of the last six MAAC titles. In the year they didn’t win, they were runner-up to the Siena Saints and, since 2013, Monmouth has won six out of nine MAAC championships. The point is, that this team couldn’t be touched for years. However, this offseason Monmouth took their talents to the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA).
Quinnipiac Men’s Soccer Looking to Rebound After Disappointing 2021 Campaign

The Quinnipiac men’s soccer team missed the postseason last year for the first time since 2014, but that’s not stopping the Bobcats from having lofty goals for the 2022 campaign. Bobcats’ head coach Eric Da Costa’s objectives for this season are pretty simple. “Compete in the...

