Why Trade Wynn? Making Sense Of Patriots Rumors

New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn is reportedly being considered as a potential trade chip prior to the start of the 2022 NFL Season.

FOXBORO — With the collective eyes of their fanbase focused on their ‘new-look’ offense for the upcoming season, the New England Patriots may be positioning themselves to make a significant change along their offensive line.

According to Monday’s report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer , New England has entertained the idea of trading offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. Per Breer’s report:

“ New England’s really tight to the cap, and my sense is they’d like to use a surplus they might have at one position or another to alleviate that and maybe pick up a draft pick or two. The one guy I know definitively that they’ve talked with other teams on is Isaiah Wynn, their first-round pick from 2018. Wynn, though, is on a $10.4 million fifth-year option, which has made it tough to move a guy who, four years after he was drafted, is still seen as a tackle/guard tweener .”

The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract, hitting the Patriots’ books with a salary cap number of $10.4 million, as Breer indicated in his report. New England exercised the fifth-year option in his deal last spring.

While making such a move would usually indicate a team’s intention to retain his services, at least for the duration of his contract, Wynn’s case is a curious one as it relates to New England’s best interests.

When healthy, Wynn is one of the more fundamentally sound tackles in the NFL. Though a bit undersized for the position (listed at 6-3), his technique is as solid as any of his peers. At his best, Wynn has the necessary quickness and strength to win battles when going one-on-one against edge rushers, or creating openings for the running game.

Despite the occasional breakdown in protection, Wynn performed reasonably well in 2021, making 15 starts during the regular season. He finished fifth on the team’s offensive unit, having taken 915 (82.8 percent) of their snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, Wynn allowed six sacks and five quarterback hits, earning an overall grade of 74.9. He was also flagged for penalties nine times throughout the season.

Though he has proven himself to be effective in his role, Wynn has also struggled mightily with injuries throughout his four year career in the NFL. In addition to missing the entirety of his rookie season with a torn ACL, the former Georgia Bulldog has spent significant time on injured reserve — for a toe injury in 2019, and a knee injury in 2020. During the 2021 season, Wynn enjoyed better health. He missed only one game while on COVID-19/Reserve; the Pats’ week 5 victory over the Houston Texans.

Unfortunately, injury would once again strike during New England’s season-finale against the Miami Dolphins. Wynn exited the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. The same injury would keep him from suiting up for the Patriots’ lone playoff appearance, a 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

With the 2022 season becoming visible on the horizon, Wynn must work to stay healthy, as well as on the field. Not only was he absent from the team’s offseason workout program, he has been taking reps at a new position since minicamp — switching to right tackle, with Trent Brown apparently assuming the duties at left tackle. Wynn has also been absent from practice since Aug. 9, as well as missing both preseason games, with an undisclosed injury .

He must also address some of the on-field struggles which caused him some difficulty down the stretch in 2021. At times, he had problems with his initial push out of his stance. He also surrendered his edge a bit more often. Normally an aggressive pass protector, Wynn was a bit slower when positioning himself on schemed pressures. While he is more than capable of righting the ship. However, he must return to his ‘strike first’ approach to protecting the run, as well as stopping pass rushers before they hit their stride.

With Wynn absent, reserve lineman Yodny Cajuste has performed well in his stead. Additionally, right guard Michael Onwenu also has starting experience at right tackle. In fact, the Michigan product logged some snaps at the position in New England’s 20-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers last Friday . As a result, some have wondered whether Wynn could be a replaceable commodity on New England’s offensive line.

Ultimately, Wynn’s fate may come down to a fiscal decision. According to Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, trading the four-year veteran creates $9.798 million in cap space, as a post-June 1 trade chip. Cornerback Marcus Jones’ $705,000 salary would, in turn, replace Wynn’s $10.413 million salary on the Top 51 list, as the 52nd highest cap number on the Patriots.

Since his fully guaranteed salary of $10.4 million would remain on the cap as dead money if he is cut, trading Wynn is a much more palatable way of severing their on-field ties with the talented, but injury-prone offensive lineman.

In the coming days, New England will have to weigh the pros and cons of moving on from their 2018 first-round draft selection. As the Pats begin three days of practices at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada (two of which are joint sessions with the Las Vegas Raiders), Wynn is in attendance. His usage throughout the week’s practices, as well as the Pats’ preseason finale with the Raiders on Friday.

Earning some much-needed cap relief by jettisoning the four-year veteran may be appealing at first glance.

However, losing Wynn’s productivity on the offensive line may end up being more costly for the team in the long run.

The Patriots have a decision to make, and will do so … for better or for worse … sooner, rather than later.