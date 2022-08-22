Read full article on original website
RCMS Lady Laker Basketball wins on the road at Casey County
The Russell County Middle School Lady Laker Basketball teams picked up wins on the road at Casey County Thursday night. The 7th grade came away with a 33-3 win, while the 8th grade picked up a 42-31 win. It was Addy Abrell leading the scoring for the Lady Lakers in...
Lady Laker Volleyball picks up district win over Metcalfe
The Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team continued its hot start to the season with a three sets to zero victory over district rival Metcalfe County Thursday night. The Lady Lakers easily took the first set 25-8 and came from behind to win the second set 25-21 before finishing off the match with a decisive 25-16 win in the third set.
Lakers host Jumpers at Finley Field tonight
The Russell County Lakers will host the Somerset Briar Jumpers at Finley Field tonight. Both the Lakers and Jumpers enter tonight’s contest at 1-0 after picking up a win in Week 1. The Lakers defeated Adair County 27-14 in Week 1 while Somerset defeated Garrard County 28-14 last week.
RCHS Soccer teams fall in road matchups
The Russell County High School Laker and Lady Laker soccer teams fell in road matchups against Hart County and Pulaski County Thursday night. The Lakers fell by a score of 2-1 against Hart County at Glasgow last night, while the Lady Lakers fell to Pulaski County by a score of 10-0.
Lady Laker Soccer falls at Wayne County, JV picks up win
The Russell County Lady Laker Soccer team fell on the road at Wayne County Tuesday evening by a score of 6-0. However, the JV team was able to come away with a 2-1 win over the Lady Cardinals. Addison Coffey scored both goals in the JV game.
RCHS Volleyball, Soccer teams in action today
The Lady Laker Volleyball team will play at home tonight, hosting district rival Metcalfe County. The 3-0 Lakers will take on the 1-5 Lady Hornets with freshman taking the court at 5 p.m. with JV and varsity to follow. The Laker Soccer team will be back in action today. The...
RCHS hires Rexroat to lead softball program
The interim tag has been removed, as Tonya Rexroat has been hired as the head coach of the Russell County High School Lady Laker Softball team. Rexroat assumed the head coach role on an interim basis earlier this year after the job came open about a month before the season started, and led the Lady Lakers to an 18-11 record and a 16th District Championship.
RCMS Lady Lakers defeat Wayne County
The Russell County Middle School Lady Laker Basketball teams defeated Wayne County on the road Tuesday evening. Both 7th and 8th grade teams came away with 37-28 wins. Addy Abrell led the scoring for the Lady Lakers in both games, combining for 43 points in the two games.
Laker Soccer falls at Barren County, JV wins
The Laker Soccer team fell on the road at Barren County by a score of 2-1 on Tuesday. Ashton Jones scored the lone goal for the Lakers in the game with an assist from Carlos Gomez. The JV squad picked up a 5-1 win over Barren County. Brody Terry, Xavi...
Ella Mae Johnson, age 70, of Russell Springs
Ella Mae Johnson, of Russell Springs, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Fair Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Jamestown. She was 70 years of age. Ella was born November 22, 1951, in Russell County, daughter of the late Refus Dowell and Ada Mae Coffey Gentry. She was a Christian lady who attended Mt. Hope Separate Baptist Church. Ella was a devoted caretaker of her family. She was a good cook and loved to work in her flower garden. Ella found great joy being around her grandchildren.
Local 4-H participant earns ribbon at state fair
Another Russell County 4-H youth has earned a ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. Dalton Foley received a red ribbon in the 4-H Lawnmower Driving Contest earlier this week. The state fair runs through Sunday, August 28th. You can visit the state fair’s website at kystatefair.org.
Russell County unemployment drops nearly one percent
The unemployment rate in Russell County fell nearly one percent from a year ago, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics. A new report released on Thursday shows Russell County’s unemployment rate dropped from 6.1 percent in July 2021 to 5.2 percent in July 2022. While Russell County’s unemployment...
Alexander Hill, age 32, of Russell Springs
Alexander “Alex” Hill, of Russell Springs, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home. He was 32 years of age. Alex was born October 7, 1989, in Somerset. He worked with his dad, Curtis, in the family’s business, Hill’s Toilet Rental and Septic Service. Alex loved spending time with his woman, Bethany. He enjoyed playing with his two dogs, Bear and Hog, that he thought of as “his kids”. He loved driving his Dodge truck and leaving black smoke and tire marks behind.
11 indicted by Russell County grand jury
Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
Fiscal Court, School Board to hold special-called meetings today
The Russell County Fiscal Court and Board of Education will each hold special-called meetings today. The school board will hold a special-called meeting at 9:30 a.m. and the fiscal court will hold its special-called meeting at 10 a.m. Both meetings are in regard to restrictions on property. We’ll have more...
Three local residents indicted in Adair County
Three local residents were indicted in Adair County Circuit Court this week. Elizabeth Ann Caldwell of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Brandon S. Crawhorn of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine third or...
JPD releases July activity report
The Jamestown Police Department this week released its activity report for the month of July. During the month, the department investigated three auto accidents without injury, one auto accident with injury and 143 calls for service received through dispatch. The department made 32 arrests, opened 10 criminal cases, provided nine...
RCH hires new hospitalist physician
Russell County Hospital recently made a key hire and following Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the local healthcare facility’s board of directors, RCH CEO Scott Thompson discussed the hire with local news…. The board had no new old or new business items on the agenda, so much of the...
Wayne County man sentenced to 70 years on rape charges
A Wayne County man was sentenced to 70 years in prison after being found guilty of eight counts of rape. Circuit Judge Vernon Miniard sentenced Jose Anibal Figuerda Sanchez to the jury-recommended 70 years. A press release from earlier this year by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office said Sanchez repeatedly...
Community Blood Drive is tomorrow
The Russell County Community Blood Drive will take place tomorrow. The blood drive will be at the South Kentucky RECC Community Room from 11:30 a.m. t0 5:30 p.m. All donors will receive a free t-shirt and be entered to win a 2022 Toyota Rav4. All donors will also be entered...
