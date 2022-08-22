ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayden, NC

Pitt County pair charged in theft of guns from Greenville house

PITT COUNTY — Two people from Pitt County were charged with possessing stolen guns, larceny of guns, safecracking and felony conspiracy stemming from earlier arrests. Virginia Rose Pollock, 22, and Justin Scott Strader, 33, were identified in suspects of stolen guns from a home on Staton House Road in Greenville that happened July 29, 2022.
PITT COUNTY, NC
Midday murder under investigation in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A midday murder is under investigation in Greenville. Just before noon on Friday, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded after a 911 call reported that someone had been shot on Van Ness Ave. near the intersection with Lombard Ave. in Greenville. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood

NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
NEW BERN, NC
Five arrested on methamphetamine, drug, firearm charges in Jones County

JONES COUNTY — Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Office arrested five people on illegal drug and firearm charges in July and August of 2022. Two of those people, Michael Price and Jeremy Pittman, were arrested after a traffic stop where Jones County deputies seized more than 225 grams of methamphetamine, roughly two grams of fentanyl, $9,000 cash and a gun.
JONES COUNTY, NC
Craven County police looking for breaking and entering suspect

ERNUL, Craven County — Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from a breaking-and-entering of a residence that occurred on Hudnell Road in Ernul. Police said it happened at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday Aug. 25, 2022. Anyone who knows...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Do you know her? Woman wanted for stealing items from adult store

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Police are looking for a woman they say is wanted for stealing from an eastern North Carolina adult store. The Jacksonville Police Department is working to identify the woman who is a person of interest in a larceny that occurred at Priscilla McCall’s last Thursday.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
2-3 years in prison for Subway armed robber

SNEADS FERRY, Onslow County — A Sneads Ferry man has been found guilty of two robberies last fall. In November, deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said the Subway in Sneads Ferry was robbed at gunpoint. They learned that a man matching the description of the robber...
Man wanted in suspicious Surf City death is in custody, identified

SURF CITY, Onslow County — The man suspected of being involved in a death at a vape shop in Surf City has turned himself in. Officials with the Surf City Police Department said Charles Michael Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.
SURF CITY, NC
Police warn parents not to post sensitive info online

ONSLOW COUNTY, North Carolina — Posting your child’s pictures online for the first day of school is a trend that helps mark the milestones of the first day of school, but police warn that sharing too much information could have consequences. Police warn parents that when posts that...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
People upset over faded paint on New Bern Blue Angel plane

NEW BERN, Craven County — Some community members are outraged about the updated paint job done on the F-11 Tiger Long-Nose Blue Angels aircraft in Lawson Creek Park in New Bern. Multiple people are taking to social media and commenting on the way the plane looks. Retired Veteran, David...
NEW BERN, NC
Pitt County offers online tutoring option

Students who attend E. B. Aykcok Middle school and across Pitt County will have access to online tutoring this school year. The best news for parents is there is no cost to them. Over 23,000 Pitt County students will have access to online tutors this school year. The program is...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Transitioning back to school may be a challenge for some students

NEW BERN, Craven County — School starts Monday in Craven County and with that, transitioning back to school could be challenging for young students. Dr. Dawn Baldwin Gibson, a counselor and superintendent of Peletah Academic Center for Excellence in New Bern, said with many students facing changes such as new teachers, new classrooms and new friends, it's important to watch a child's mental state.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Controversial school board member offers resignation

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An embattled member of an eastern North Carolina school board appears to be stepping down. Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson confirms that Eric Whitfield sent a letter to the board of education, executive staff and some media outlets, offering to resign from the Onslow County Board of Education.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

