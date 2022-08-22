NEW BERN, Craven County — School starts Monday in Craven County and with that, transitioning back to school could be challenging for young students. Dr. Dawn Baldwin Gibson, a counselor and superintendent of Peletah Academic Center for Excellence in New Bern, said with many students facing changes such as new teachers, new classrooms and new friends, it's important to watch a child's mental state.

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO