Pitt County pair charged in theft of guns from Greenville house
PITT COUNTY — Two people from Pitt County were charged with possessing stolen guns, larceny of guns, safecracking and felony conspiracy stemming from earlier arrests. Virginia Rose Pollock, 22, and Justin Scott Strader, 33, were identified in suspects of stolen guns from a home on Staton House Road in Greenville that happened July 29, 2022.
Midday murder under investigation in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A midday murder is under investigation in Greenville. Just before noon on Friday, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded after a 911 call reported that someone had been shot on Van Ness Ave. near the intersection with Lombard Ave. in Greenville. The...
Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood
NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
Five arrested on methamphetamine, drug, firearm charges in Jones County
JONES COUNTY — Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Office arrested five people on illegal drug and firearm charges in July and August of 2022. Two of those people, Michael Price and Jeremy Pittman, were arrested after a traffic stop where Jones County deputies seized more than 225 grams of methamphetamine, roughly two grams of fentanyl, $9,000 cash and a gun.
Suspects wanted for string of pickup, trailer and motorcycle thefts last week
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Police are looking for the suspects in a string of thefts that include a pickup, a utility trailer and several motorcycles. According to officials, someone used a stolen Chevy Silverado to steal a utility trailer and motorcycles. Dennis Lucas woke up this morning to find...
Craven County police looking for breaking and entering suspect
ERNUL, Craven County — Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from a breaking-and-entering of a residence that occurred on Hudnell Road in Ernul. Police said it happened at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday Aug. 25, 2022. Anyone who knows...
Do you know her? Woman wanted for stealing items from adult store
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Police are looking for a woman they say is wanted for stealing from an eastern North Carolina adult store. The Jacksonville Police Department is working to identify the woman who is a person of interest in a larceny that occurred at Priscilla McCall’s last Thursday.
2-3 years in prison for Subway armed robber
SNEADS FERRY, Onslow County — A Sneads Ferry man has been found guilty of two robberies last fall. In November, deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said the Subway in Sneads Ferry was robbed at gunpoint. They learned that a man matching the description of the robber...
Man wanted in suspicious Surf City death is in custody, identified
SURF CITY, Onslow County — The man suspected of being involved in a death at a vape shop in Surf City has turned himself in. Officials with the Surf City Police Department said Charles Michael Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.
Police warn parents not to post sensitive info online
ONSLOW COUNTY, North Carolina — Posting your child’s pictures online for the first day of school is a trend that helps mark the milestones of the first day of school, but police warn that sharing too much information could have consequences. Police warn parents that when posts that...
Pamlico County man sentenced to more than five years in prison on crack charges
WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — A Bayboro man was sentenced to just under six years in prison for distributing crack. Court documents showed that George Henry Midgette, 62, a.k.a. "Jersey George" pled guilty to charges of distributing 28 grams of crack on multiple occasions. Midgette was arrested on Sept....
Fire training Saturday could impact traffic and water pressure and color in Pin Hook
PIN HOOK, Duplin Couty — A fire training exercise on Saturday could impact traffic and water pressure and color in a Duplin County community. Duplin County Fire & Emergency Management will be conducting the exercise from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Pin Hook, near the Lighthouse Church on Lighthouse Road.
Facebook Live shows Mayor of small NC town organize toppling of Confederate monument
ENFIELD, Halifax County — The mayor of a small North Carolina town had a Confederate monument in his town bulldozed and removed while he broadcast it live on Facebook. Mondale Robinson is the mayor of Enfield, in Halifax County, which has a population of about 2,300 people. The 10-foot-tall...
People upset over faded paint on New Bern Blue Angel plane
NEW BERN, Craven County — Some community members are outraged about the updated paint job done on the F-11 Tiger Long-Nose Blue Angels aircraft in Lawson Creek Park in New Bern. Multiple people are taking to social media and commenting on the way the plane looks. Retired Veteran, David...
Pitt County offers online tutoring option
Students who attend E. B. Aykcok Middle school and across Pitt County will have access to online tutoring this school year. The best news for parents is there is no cost to them. Over 23,000 Pitt County students will have access to online tutors this school year. The program is...
Transitioning back to school may be a challenge for some students
NEW BERN, Craven County — School starts Monday in Craven County and with that, transitioning back to school could be challenging for young students. Dr. Dawn Baldwin Gibson, a counselor and superintendent of Peletah Academic Center for Excellence in New Bern, said with many students facing changes such as new teachers, new classrooms and new friends, it's important to watch a child's mental state.
Candlelight vigil will honor service members killed in Kabul airport attack one year ago
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A candlelight vigil on Friday will honor the 13 U.S. service members and others killed in the Kabul, Afghanistan airport bomb attack, including Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, on the first anniversary of their deaths. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds outside the airport targeting...
Controversial school board member offers resignation
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An embattled member of an eastern North Carolina school board appears to be stepping down. Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson confirms that Eric Whitfield sent a letter to the board of education, executive staff and some media outlets, offering to resign from the Onslow County Board of Education.
Service members killed in Afghanistan bombing remembered on anniversary of attack
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A candlelight vigil at the Onslow Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Jacksonville will honor the 13 U.S. service members and others killed in the Kabul, Afghanistan airport bomb attack on the first anniversary of their deaths. People are already starting to gather for the vigil that...
Defense sec. honors service members killed in Kabul airport attack ahead of local vigil
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The U.S. Secretary of Defense has released a statement honoring the memories of 13 service members who were killed a year ago today in an attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan just days before the deadline of the U.S. troop evacuation from Afghanistan.
