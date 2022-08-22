ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football rankings: Mater Dei-Bishop Gorman tops four MaxPreps Top 25 matchups in 'biggest weekend' of games in years

By Zack Poff, MaxPreps.com
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco travels to Texas to face Allen

This will be the second straight year a California power is traveling to the Lone Star State as Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) beat Duncanville 45-3 last season. Speaking of the Monarchs, they are featured in our MaxPreps Game of the Week as they head to Las Vegas to take on No. 6 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) on Friday. This is the third meeting since 2017 and Mater Dei has won the first two by an average margin of 28 points per game.
UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener

One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
LIVE AUDIO: No. 1 St. John Bosco at Allen

Prep Sports Network will be providing live audio as Allen (Texas) hosts No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Prep Sports Network will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If there is no audio, the game has yet to start. There are also game breaks during timeouts, end of quarter, halftime or any delay in action. You may not hear audio during those times.
LIVE AUDIO: No. 6 Bishop Gorman vs. No. 2 Mater Dei

Broadcaster Aaron Williams of MaxPreps will be providing live audio updates from Las Vegas as No. 6 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) hosts No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Williams will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If there...
Flash flood washes out eastbound I-10 heading into Arizona

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona

LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
Resident armed with pickaxe confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim

As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a pickaxe. According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber. At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a pickaxe as they rallied out front of his home on Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in...
A big day at Ganahl Lumber

The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
20 photos of LA in the 1950s

The post-WWII boom of the 1950s affected almost every corner of the country, from northern Michigan to Southern California. But few places were changed by the economic and cultural shifts as much as Los Angeles. The city grew by 500,000 people, most of whom were drawn to the metropolis for its year-round moderate climate, plethora of thriving industries, and suburban feel.
Orange County high school football week one schedule (Thursday-Saturday)

Games at 7 p.m. unless noted. Estancia vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m. Capo Valley Chrisitan vs. Calvary Chapel at Segerstron, 7:30 p.m. Los Alamitos at American Heritage, 1 p.m. University vs. Magnolia at Western. Pacifica at Linfield Christian. Source: CIF Southern Section, changes, please email timburt@ocsportszone.com.
Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
