High school football rankings: Mater Dei-Bishop Gorman tops four MaxPreps Top 25 matchups in 'biggest weekend' of games in years

MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco travels to Texas to face Allen
This will be the second straight year a California power is traveling to the Lone Star State as Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) beat Duncanville 45-3 last season. Speaking of the Monarchs, they are featured in our MaxPreps Game of the Week as they head to Las Vegas to take on No. 6 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) on Friday. This is the third meeting since 2017 and Mater Dei has won the first two by an average margin of 28 points per game.
UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener
One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
MaxPreps
LIVE AUDIO: No. 1 St. John Bosco at Allen
Prep Sports Network will be providing live audio as Allen (Texas) hosts No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Prep Sports Network will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If there is no audio, the game has yet to start. There are also game breaks during timeouts, end of quarter, halftime or any delay in action. You may not hear audio during those times.
MaxPreps
LIVE AUDIO: No. 6 Bishop Gorman vs. No. 2 Mater Dei
Broadcaster Aaron Williams of MaxPreps will be providing live audio updates from Las Vegas as No. 6 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) hosts No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Williams will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If there...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Quarterbacks Club Set to ‘Huddle’ for 77th Season With Sept. 2 Kickoff
Love local college and high school football? Here’s a group of fans who are really into the gridiron and whose club has been hosting local football coaches to talk to them about upcoming games every season since 1945: the Pasadena Quarterbacks. The club kicks off with a luncheon featuring...
KTAR.com
Flash flood washes out eastbound I-10 heading into Arizona
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
foxla.com
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona
LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
Resident armed with pickaxe confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim
As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a pickaxe. According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber. At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a pickaxe as they rallied out front of his home on Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in...
UCLA's 2022 Recruiting Class Finishes at No. 4 in the Nation
With the addition of Italian wing Abramo Canka, UCLA's 2022 recruiting class moved up to No. 4 in the nation. Canka has been ranked a three-star prospect, the No. 147th prospect in the country for 2022. Adding him to the class of five-star combo guard Amari Bailey (No. 9), five-star...
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur
DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Cerritos (Cerritos, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle collision on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos. The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
hbsdealer.com
A big day at Ganahl Lumber
The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
Headlines: 34 Cars Seized, 40 Arrested In ‘Street Takeovers;’ Happy Kobe Day!
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A two-day crackdown on street racing in L.A. resulted in 40 arrests and the seizure and impounding of 34...
KESQ
20 photos of LA in the 1950s
The post-WWII boom of the 1950s affected almost every corner of the country, from northern Michigan to Southern California. But few places were changed by the economic and cultural shifts as much as Los Angeles. The city grew by 500,000 people, most of whom were drawn to the metropolis for its year-round moderate climate, plethora of thriving industries, and suburban feel.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football week one schedule (Thursday-Saturday)
Games at 7 p.m. unless noted. Estancia vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m. Capo Valley Chrisitan vs. Calvary Chapel at Segerstron, 7:30 p.m. Los Alamitos at American Heritage, 1 p.m. University vs. Magnolia at Western. Pacifica at Linfield Christian. Source: CIF Southern Section, changes, please email timburt@ocsportszone.com.
SoCal's desert, mountain communities may see thunderstorms, flash flooding Thursday
Southern California communities will see some morning fog on Thursdays, with a chance of thunderstorms and flash flooding in mountain and desert communities.
spectrumnews1.com
Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
celebsbar.com
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
foxla.com
Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
