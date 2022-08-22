ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Ceritinib offers a promising target for cancer immunotherapy

Many tumor cells mist themselves with a protective perfume that disables the immune system. But a drug already approved for other purposes can apparently render this weapon harmless. This is shown in a study by the University of Bonn and the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, which has now appeared in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers now want to further optimize the compound. In the medium term, this could pave the way for new anti-cancer drugs.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Research Shows “Remarkable” Impacts of Grape Consumption on Health and Lifespans

In comprehensive studies published recently in the journal Foods, it was reported that the long-term addition of grapes to the diet of mice leads to unique gene expression patterns, reduces fatty liver, and extends the lifespan of animals consuming a high-fat western style diet. The research team was led by Dr. John Pezzuto of Western New England University.
SCIENCE
WebMD

New Omicron COVID Boosters Coming Soon: What to Know Now

Aug. 4, 2022 – New COVID-19 vaccine boosters, targeting new Omicron strains of the virus, are expected to roll out across the U.S. in September – a month ahead of schedule, the Biden administration announced this week. Moderna has signed a $1.74 billion federal contract to supply 66...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
NBC Chicago

Current COVID Symptoms: Common Symptoms Now Compared to Earlier in Pandemic

As omicron subvariants continue to make up roughly all COVID cases in the U.S., and as new variants continue to emerge, are symptoms shifting?. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the U.S., accounting for more than 88% of recent cases.
CHICAGO, IL
Fortune

COVID has evolved to make you sicker quicker, new study finds

If you’d like to hurry up and get your next COVID illness over with, there’s good news for you. As the novel virus has evolved to become more transmissible and virulent, it’s also shortened its incubation period, according to a study out of two Beijing universities published Monday by the Journal of the American Medical Association. That means those who have been infected will experience symptoms more quickly (if they’re going to experience symptoms at all).
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunotherapy#Affirm#Linus Cancer#Small Cell#Chemotherapy#Diseases#General Health#Medpage Today#Cleveland Clinic#Taussig Cancer Institute
TheDailyBeast

New Cancer Treatment Gives Hope to Patients Previously Expected to Die

A new cancer treatment has been found to stop the disease from spreading in patients who are resistant to immunotherapy, The Guardian reports. Medical researchers have found that a combination of immunotherapy and the experimental drug guadecitabine can reverse a cancer’s resistance to immunotherapy—a treatment in which the body’s immune system is harnessed to seek and destroy cancer cells. It’s typically used when other treatments including surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy have not been successful. But some tumors can become resistant to immunotherapy, leaving patients without further options. British oncologists found that the pairing of guadecitabine and immunotherapy stopped cancer from spreading in a third of patients enrolled in a trial.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists unlock potential for a small cell lung cancer blood test

Doctors could one day diagnose and characterize early stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC) with a simple blood test thanks to a transatlantic study led by CRUK Manchester Institute Cancer Biomarker Center researchers at the University of Manchester with a team at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York published in Nature Cancer.
CANCER
BBC

Woman from Bedford with incurable cancer campaigns for scans

A mother-of-four with incurable cancer is campaigning for people who have had breast cancer to get regular scans in case the cancer comes back elsewhere. Sharon Baker, 61, from Bedford, has secondary breast cancer, meaning it has spread to other parts of her body. She was only offered a yearly...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Cancer Patients Self-Report Significant Improvement in Quality of Life With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Researchers suggest that immune checkpoint inhibitors significantly preserve the quality of life in patients with cancer. Researchers found a positive association between treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) and patient-reported quality of life (QoL) for individuals with advanced tumors. ICIs can be used as a monotherapy or work alongside other classes of anticancer drugs to preserve a healthy QoL.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Statins provide protective immune benefits for females

Cholesterol tends to get a bad rap through its association with cardiovascular disease. But its role in the body is much more nuanced. When we have too much cholesterol, it can build up in the walls of our arteries and cause cardiovascular disease. But cholesterol molecules play a critical role in our cells' structure and signaling pathways, and—as scientists are beginning to understand—immune function.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Phase 1 Trial of CUE-102 in WT1+ Solid Tumors is Now in Motion

Certain patients with Wilm's tumor-expressing solid tumors are eligible to be treated with an investigational agent in a phase 1 clinical trial. The first patient was dosed in a phase 1 dose escalation study (NCT05360680) which is evaluating CUE-102, of the interleukin 2 (IL-2) series, as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with Wilms’ Tumor 1 (WT1)-positive recurrent/metastatic cancers. The study will focus on colorectal, gastric, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers, according to a press release from Cue Biopharma.1.
CANCER
WebMD

COVID Experience Could Affect Fall Booster Immunity

Aug. 24, 2022 – Americans could have different immune responses to the latest COVID-19 vaccines this fall based on how they first experienced the coronavirus. The original vaccines and boosters, as well as prior infections, have created different layers of immunity in cities and communities across the nation. The version of the virus that people were first exposed to will likely dictate how they respond to new vaccines and variants, according to The Washington Post.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Phys.org

Durable coating kills COVID virus, other germs in minutes

There may soon be a new weapon in our centuries-old battle against germs: the first durable coating that can quickly kill bacteria and viruses and keep on killing them for months at a time. Developed by a team of University of Michigan engineers and immunologists, it proved deadly to SARS-CoV-2...
PUBLIC HEALTH
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves Pemigatinib for R/R FGFR1+ Myeloid/Lymphoid Neoplasms

Approval has been granted by the FDA to pemigatinib for the treatment of patients with myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms with FGFR1 rearrangement based on the phase 2 FIGHT-203 trial. The FDA has approved pemigatinib (Pemazyre) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms (MLNs) and FGFR1 rearrangement, according to...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy