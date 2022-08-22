Read full article on original website
Georgia football game against Oregon Ducks sparks commemorative beer from Stillfire, Ninkasi
Once again Georgia is set to compete in a prominent non-conference matchup to start the season, with a neutral site game against Oregon in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this a highly anticipated game in Week 1. And two prominent breweries in each state have collaborated on a special beer to commemorate the battle between the Dawgs and the Ducks.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Providence Day quintet, upcoming official visits
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In addition to the link above, past episodes of the Michigan Recruiting Insider AND the Wolverine247 Podcast can...
Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF
The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
Stats across Texas: Opening weekend sees a lot of prospects put up big numbers
After an offseason that seemingly lasted forever, high school football is officially back in the state of Texas. Beginning on Thursday evening, teams from around the state kicked off the regular season. Both Thursday and Friday nights saw a ton of action while Saturday will bring some more big games, including a nationally-televised contest between Duncanville and South Oak Cliff.
UNC Scores Commitment from Va. LB Amare Campbell
Linebacker Amare Campbell pledged to North Carolina on Wednesday night. That gives the Tar Heels two Old Dominion State commitments on the day and five total in this class. In June, Campbell, a 6-foot, 215-pounder from Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed High, took official visits to Maryland, UNC, and West Virginia. Clemson, Duke, NC State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech also hosted him on their respective campuses during his recruitment.
