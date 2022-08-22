M6A modification, the most abundant and widespread RNA modification, is present and involved in the occurrence and development of various cancers. To date, most studies have mainly focused on the roles of a single m6A regulator (writer/eraser/reader) in various cancers, but cumulative evidence shows that aberrant m6A regulators and m6A levels exert dual effects (promoting and/or inhibiting roles) in cancer progression. Recently, studies have investigated the direct interactions between different m6A regulators (writer/eraser and reader) and mRNAs in a variety of cancers. In this review, we summarize the functions of m6A regulators and their roles in various types of cancers. We further propose the possible crosstalk mechanisms (Writer-m6A-Reader-mRNA axis and Eraser-m6A-Reader-mRNA axis) between different m6A regulators and mRNAs during cancer progression. We also discuss the clinical potential of m6A regulator"‘targeting strategies.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO