TODAY.com
One of deadliest forms of cervical cancer on the rise, study finds: 'No easy explanation'
Late-stage cervical cancer rates are on the rise in the U.S. with the steepest increases in white women, although the prevalence of the disease is still highest in Black women, a new study finds. An analysis of data from nearly 30,000 women diagnosed with advanced disease revealed that Black women...
Healthline
Understanding Liver Cancer in Young Adults: Causes and Prevalence
According to the , about 41,260 Americans will receive a diagnosis of liver cancer in 2022. Of these people, most will be more than 45 years old. Liver cancer is very rare in younger adults. But it can occur. When it does, it’s almost always a subset of liver cancer called fibrolamellar carcinoma (FLC). Unlike other types of liver cancer, FLC isn’t linked to risk factors such as alcohol or viral infections. Most people who develop FLC have livers that are otherwise healthy.
AboutLawsuits.com
Living Near Fracking Sites Could Triple the Risk of Childhood Leukemia, Researchers Warn
Children living near fracking sites are two to three times more likely to develop leukemia according to a new study which raises concerns about the potential long-term health risks associated with the controversial gas mining operations in areas throughout the U.S.. In findings published this month in the medical journal...
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Breakthrough: Unexpected Link Discovered Between Most Common Cancer Drivers
An unexpected relationship between two of the most frequent cancer-causing factors might lead to more effective drugs. According to a recent study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, two of the most common genetic changes that result in cancerous cells, which were previously believed to be distinct and controlled by different cellular signals, are really working together.
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?
Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured. Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead...
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
healio.com
NASH ‘fastest growing cause’ of liver cancer death worldwide
Despite global declines in liver cancer mortality attributed to hepatitis B and C, liver cancer mortality rose sharply in the Americas, driven by an increase in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, according to data published in Cell Metabolism. “NASH is the fastest growing cause of hepatocellular carcinoma in the Americas and the fastest...
powerofpositivity.com
Researchers Find a Cancer Kill Switch That Could Replace Chemotherapy
Northwestern University scientists have found a cancer kill code in the body that could eliminate the need for chemotherapy. Every cell in the body comes equipped with this kill switch to destroy cancerous cells. When the “kill switch” begins to detect cancer in any of the body’s cells, it uses...
New Cancer Treatment Gives Hope to Patients Previously Expected to Die
A new cancer treatment has been found to stop the disease from spreading in patients who are resistant to immunotherapy, The Guardian reports. Medical researchers have found that a combination of immunotherapy and the experimental drug guadecitabine can reverse a cancer’s resistance to immunotherapy—a treatment in which the body’s immune system is harnessed to seek and destroy cancer cells. It’s typically used when other treatments including surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy have not been successful. But some tumors can become resistant to immunotherapy, leaving patients without further options. British oncologists found that the pairing of guadecitabine and immunotherapy stopped cancer from spreading in a third of patients enrolled in a trial.
contagionlive.com
Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines May Boost Immunity in Patients with Hematologic Cancers
A third dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines may allow most immune compromised patients with hematologic cancers to achieve antibody response levels similar to those of healthy adults after a two-dose series. Immunocompromized patients with hematologic cancers have experienced lower COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness. But a third dose of mRNA vaccine may...
pewtrusts.org
New Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Metastatic Skin Cancers
Skin cancer, one of the most common forms of cancer in the United States, often develops after prolonged exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Among the several types of skin cancer, melanoma—the rarest form—is most deadly if not caught early because of its ability to metastasize, or spread, undetected throughout the body.
scitechdaily.com
Turning Cancer Cells Into Normal Cells
A mechanism is discovered that explains how cancer cells transform into normal, harmless ones. A recent study explains how changing the chemical modifications, or so-called epigenetics, of a specific type of leukemia cell’s genetic material, the messenger RNA, leads to the transformation of highly proliferative leukemia cells into normal cells that no longer multiply.
Medical News Today
Peritoneal cancer: What to know
Peritoneal cancer affects the peritoneal cavity, a part of the abdomen. Some types of peritoneal cancers affect females, whereas others are common in males. There are some risk factors for this cancer, such as genetic mutations and hormone replacement therapy. This article is about peritoneal cancer and will describe and...
Healthline
Surgery for Thyroid Cancer: What to Know
Thyroid cancer refers to the formation of cancer cells in your thyroid, the butterfly-shaped gland located at the front base of your neck. The National Cancer Institute (NIC) estimates. new cases of thyroid cancer in 2022. If you receive a thyroid cancer diagnosis, your doctor will outline their recommended treatment...
Nature.com
Crosstalk between mA regulators and mRNA during cancer progression
M6A modification, the most abundant and widespread RNA modification, is present and involved in the occurrence and development of various cancers. To date, most studies have mainly focused on the roles of a single m6A regulator (writer/eraser/reader) in various cancers, but cumulative evidence shows that aberrant m6A regulators and m6A levels exert dual effects (promoting and/or inhibiting roles) in cancer progression. Recently, studies have investigated the direct interactions between different m6A regulators (writer/eraser and reader) and mRNAs in a variety of cancers. In this review, we summarize the functions of m6A regulators and their roles in various types of cancers. We further propose the possible crosstalk mechanisms (Writer-m6A-Reader-mRNA axis and Eraser-m6A-Reader-mRNA axis) between different m6A regulators and mRNAs during cancer progression. We also discuss the clinical potential of m6A regulator"‘targeting strategies.
Futurity
2 compounds offer stronger, less toxic leukemia treatment
Researchers have identified two compounds that are more potent and less toxic than current leukemia therapies. Chemotherapy treatments generally have awful side effects, and it’s no secret that the drugs involved are often toxic to the patient as well as their cancer. The idea is that, since cancers grow...
Studying Psychedelics to Treat Psychiatric Distress in Late-Stage Cancer
The effects of cancer are not just physical, especially in advanced stages of the disease. People living with a cancer diagnosis may experience depression, anxiety, and fear, or feel demoralized by the weight of new and unanticipated burdens. While the majority of cancer interventions focus on treating or preventing the...
healio.com
Genetic variant linked to increased risk for heart disease in cancer survivors
Patients who received the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin for childhood cancer and harbor a specific genetic mutation near the KCNK17 gene experienced significantly greater risk for heart disease later in life, study results have shown. A retrospective analysis by investigators at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital suggested cancer survivors who carry...
healio.com
Women at higher risk of all-cause mortality in first 5 years after starting dialysis
Compared with men, women are at a higher risk of all-cause mortality in the first 5 years following dialysis initiation, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the two most common causes of death among patients with kidney disease regardless of sex were CVD and...
MedicalXpress
Scientists unlock potential for a small cell lung cancer blood test
Doctors could one day diagnose and characterize early stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC) with a simple blood test thanks to a transatlantic study led by CRUK Manchester Institute Cancer Biomarker Center researchers at the University of Manchester with a team at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York published in Nature Cancer.
