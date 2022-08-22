Teddy Abrams & Louisville Orchestra Launch Ninth Season Together on Sep 17, Spotlighting New Creators Corps, Statewide Tours, World Premieres & More

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Newburg Days Festival returns to Petersburg Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Newburg Days Festival returned this weekend. Its return brought hundreds to Petersburg Park to enjoy what's been called "an old fashion family get-together." The three-day event began decades ago when several families in the area held a reunion. "It continued to be a reunion....
WLKY.com
Well-known Louisville activist dies Sunday, community says he will not be forgotten
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man known for helping lead the calls for justice following Breonna Taylor's death has died. On Sunday, authorities said they found Chris Wells dead in an apartment on Oak Street. "He was one of the people from the very beginning," said Tamika Palmer, Breonna...
WLKY.com
Edgy retailer opens new store at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass
SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Spencer's recently opened at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, Kentucky,according to Louisville Business First. The 75-year-old retailer, which has more than 680 locations in the U.S. and Canada, is located next to American Eagle and Uniform Destination, according to a news release. In addition to its Outlet Shoppes storefront, Spencer's also has stores at Mall St. Matthews and Jefferson Mall in Louisville, and Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Indiana.
Wave 3
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. after suspicious activity at the Midway was reported. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they saw the chaos unfold in real-time. “It was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville's Black community leaders react to Ex-LMPD Officer Goodlett's guilty plea
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "It's still incomplete," Raoul Cunningham said, standing in front of Louisville's historic Western Library. As leader of the city's NAACP chapter, he's been closely following the Breonna Taylor case. On Tuesday, former LMPD detective Kelly Goodlett pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge. The prosecution claimed...
Wave 3
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman wins $225,000 Cash Ball prize at local Kroger store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week. The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
mountain-topmedia.com
Kentucky in danger of losing to Tennessee in ‘best-looking cruiser’ contest
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is trying to win the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest for the second year in a row, but they’re facing some stiff competition, with time quickly running out. Kentucky’s entry this year is a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, equipped with 20-inch tires...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Louisville resident wagers $5 and wins $280,000 on Kentucky Lottery online game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5 wager on an online Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game paid off with a big jackpot for a Louisville resident. In a release, the lottery said S. Harris logged on to a phone to play Celtic Coins game just after midnight on Monday. “I had...
WKYT 27
Central Kentucky 8th grader dies after ATV crash
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Grief counselors were busy at a central Kentucky middle school Monday. Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured in an ATV crash on August 12. The loss is being felt all over the Mercer County...
wdrb.com
LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
wdrb.com
Man dies after being found in New Albany 'bleeding from unknown means'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday night. New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said officers were called to East 14th Street, near the Norfolk Southern rail line, around 7 p.m. Thursday on a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Man shot several times on West Broadway Sunday morning, dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a man was shot several times on West Broadway Sunday morning. The man was taken to University Hospital, but died from his injuries. LMPD said it happened at 10:30 a.m. on West Broadway near Heck's Lane and 37th Street. LMPD blocked off...
Wave 3
Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Freeway by someone in another vehicle. The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. at the Old Henry Road interchange. The wounded man said the shot came from a passenger vehicle that fled from the scene. LMPD said the vehicle has not been located at this time.
FBI announces 3 arrested in relation to Louisville car jackings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI announced three arrests in connection to two car-jackings that happened earlier this year in Louisville. They said the arrests come after a joint investigation with the FBI, homeland security, ATF and LMPD. According to the justice department, a federal grand jury returned two indictments...
WLKY.com
Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Missing for 7 weeks, Louisville family suspects foul play in man's disappearance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven weeks after she last spoke to her son, Clarice Kilgore breaks into tears, admitting, "It's hard getting up in the mornings. My husband has to get me up off the couch at night because he's constantly on my mind, all day and all night." Kilgore...
Wave 3
21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing identified by officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the woman killed in a stabbing on Westport Road stabbing last Friday night. Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of Westport Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Police responded to the scene...
Man shot in his vehicle on Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot Monday morning while driving down I-265 by another driver, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 22, LMPD 8th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting on the Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road. Officers located a...
wdrb.com
Man shot, injured while driving vehicle on I-265 in east Louisville Monday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot while driving his vehicle on I-265 Monday morning. In a release, Louisville Metro Police said 8th Division officers were called to I-265 at Old Henry Road about 7:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot by another person in a passenger vehicle on the interstate.
Comments / 0