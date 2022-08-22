Kevin Edward Wichman, 58 of Tontogany OH, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his wife and family on Tuesday August 23, 2022 to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born on July 6, 1964 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Edward C. Wichman (deceased) and Elaine L. Spence. He leaves behind his wife and soul mate, Nicole. Kevin once said, “It took me 30 years to marry the love of my life. I had a crush on her ever since I met her in high school and she’s been on mind ever since.”

TONTOGANY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO