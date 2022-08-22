Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike White
Related
sent-trib.com
Donna Jean Plotner
Donna Jean Plotner, 88, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away August 24, 2022 after a long-battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Donna was born in Liberty Township, Ohio to the late Wilbur F. and Edith I. (Apel) Mossbarger. She married Lyman E. “Bud” Plotner on August 25, 1953 in Angola, Indiana and he preceded her in death on April 1, 2003.
sent-trib.com
Glenna M. (Missler) Speck
Glenna M. (Missler) Speck, age 94, of Perrysburg, OH passed away Thursday, August 25,2022 at Bowling Green Manor, Bowling Green, OH. She was born May 4, 1928, in Perrysburg, OH to Anthony and Marie (Hartman) Missler. Glenna married Glenn Speck on April 10, 1947 and were married 68 years until Glenn’s death in 2015. Glenna, along with her husband, owned and operated Speck’s Auction and Antiques south of Perrysburg for over 40 years.
sent-trib.com
Kevin Edward Wichman
Kevin Edward Wichman, 58 of Tontogany OH, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his wife and family on Tuesday August 23, 2022 to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born on July 6, 1964 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Edward C. Wichman (deceased) and Elaine L. Spence. He leaves behind his wife and soul mate, Nicole. Kevin once said, “It took me 30 years to marry the love of my life. I had a crush on her ever since I met her in high school and she’s been on mind ever since.”
sent-trib.com
Noval Lena Brunsman
Noval Lena Brunsman passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born in Connersville, Indiana on October 16, 1943 to Earl and Florence Poe. When Noval was 5 years old, Earl married Laura Yohe, and the two families joined together to become one. Then two more children were born, six boys and six girls. Growing up as a large family meant all learned much about sharing responsibilities and getting along with others, learning to appreciate the smallest blessings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Bechstein reunion
BLOOMDALE — The 75th Annual John and Jessie Bechstein Family Reunion was held on Aug. 14 at the Bloomdale Community Center with 75 people in attendance. Marilyn (Roe) Roller welcomed everyone to the reunion. Stanley Wilhelm offered the dinner prayer, followed by a potluck lunch. Roller presided at the...
sent-trib.com
Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s
A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., on Aug....
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg honors Mercy Health for immunization partnership
PERRYSBURG — As part of immunization month, the mayor, on behalf of the city, honored the staff of Mercy Hospital with a special proclamation at the Aug. 16 meeting, for their efforts in the vaccination campaign they began, in conjunction with the city, in June 2021. Several staff members...
sent-trib.com
Haver earns MAC’s Bob James Memorial Award
Bowling Green State University diver Malika Haver has earned one of the most prestigious individual awards given out by the Mid-American Conference. Haver has been named the 2022 female recipient of the MAC’s Bob James Memorial Scholarship Award. In its 34th year, the Bob James Memorial Scholarship Award recognizes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Transfers: 8-25-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 128 and 0 Meeker St., Bowling Green, residential, from Todd and Mary Canedy, to Mary Pollock, $150,000. 315 Breckman St., Walbridge, residential, from Kevin Alexander, to Brennen and Victoria Williams, $225,000. 25319 W. River Road, Middleton...
sent-trib.com
Explore Wood County’s history with Ohio Open Doors
You’re invited to explore Wood County’s history with Ohio Open Doors, Sept. 9-18. From the 50-acre historical Wood County Museum grounds to the almost 150-year-old Carter House, discover fascinating places that reflect Wood County’s rich heritage. The Wood County District Public Library is opening its historic Carter...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-26-2022
Three catalytic converters were reported stolen Wednesday in Bowling Green. A Bowling Green Police Division officer was were called about a theft from a 2002 Honda Accord in the 400 block of Thurstin Avenue. A BGPD spokesperson said there were two other thefts. Those reports were not immediately available. OVI...
sent-trib.com
Local Special Olympians share experiences
Three local athletes competed at the 2022 Special Olympic Games and two came home with medals. Kimberly Paxton of Perrysburg led the Ohio contingent into the stadium during the opening ceremonies. Her unified volleyball team took bronze. Paxton and Anne Schooley, who competed in swimming, attended the Aug. 15 Wood...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Meek scores twice as Bobcats down Clay, 3-1
TONTOGANY — Eastwood girls soccer picked up where it left off last year, only under first-year head coach Julie Cross, by defeating host Otsego, 9-0, in the season opening Northern Buckeye Conference tilt Thursday. For Eastwood (1-0-1 overall), senior Hannah Montag and junior Delaine Zura both had three goal...
sent-trib.com
Milestone: 50th Wedding Anniversary
Herb and Shirley Summersett of Cygnet will be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary August 26. They were married in the Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia, Ohio. They are the parents of three children Kirk, Dawn (Phil) Snow, and Lisa (Jesse) Sterrett. Proud grandparents of nine grandchildren. Herb retired from Mid-Wood and Shirley from BGSU.
sent-trib.com
Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
sent-trib.com
Parking lot art
Bowling Green High School seniors are being allowed to paint their parking spots. This is the first year students have been allowed to do this, said Principal Dan Black. This was an initiative that was brought to him by StuCrew, he said. It is an optional event with a small...
sent-trib.com
Blotter: 8-26-22
Emma Busler, 29, Rudolph, and Safah Brahim, 24, Rudolph, were arrested at Walmart for theft/shoplifting. Brahim also was cited for possession of hashish. Busler was transported to the station where she posted bond. Brahim was taken to jail. Police responded to the 1500 block of Clough Street for a report...
sent-trib.com
Back to the Wild features wildlife rehab center
The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. will hold a Back to the Wild event at Wooster Greenon Sept. 1 at 1:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to park in the Wood County Senior Center parking lot on South Grove Street. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy this presentation. Back to...
sent-trib.com
BGHS class of 1973 offers Memorial Scholarship
The Bowling Green High School class of 1973 has created an annual scholarship to benefit a deserving Bowling Green High School senior, commencing with the class of 2023 and continuing on for the following 12 years, to end with the 2034-35 school year. Every Bowling Green City Schools class in...
sent-trib.com
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to visit BGSU, focus on advanced manufacturing and logistics
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Chancellor of Higher Education Randy Gardner will visit Bowling Green State University on Monday to meet with students, faculty and industry professionals in advanced manufacturing and logistics. During the visit, BGSU students will provide demonstrations in the robotics and engineering labs, highlighting the university's...
Comments / 0