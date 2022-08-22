-Announce Team: Sudu Shah, Nigel McGuiness, and Matt Camp. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. -Blade and Enofe are riding a five match win streak on Level Up. Nima and Price recently made their debut in a loss to Chase U. Nima starts with Blade and powers him around the ring. Blade tries to wrestle but gets mowed down with a shoulder. Blade cartwheels out of a boot and makes the tag to Enofe. They take turns coming off the top with a double axe to the arm of Nima. Tag is made to Price and they hit a double back elbow which gets two. Enofe tries to punch his way out, but gets dropped with one blow. Enofe gets a boot up on a charge and makes the tag to Blade. He runs wild for a bit and hits a dropkick. He celebrates too much though and Nima is able to pull Price out of the way of a move which causes Blade to crash and burn. Nima gets heel heat by tearing off Blade’s sweater vest. The crowd starts a “not the vest” chant. They work Blade over in their corner and then hit double Superman punch in the corner. Suplex from Price is escaped and hot tag made to Enofe. He runs wild on both men for a bit. Connects with a faceplant on Price and then heads up top. He connects with an elbow ¾ of the way across the ring and almost came up short. It gets two as Bronco makes the save. Blade takes him to the floor and then The Climax finishes at 5:50.

