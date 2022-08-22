Read full article on original website
Edge Reflects On Wrestling In Toronto Last Monday, Beth Phoenix Backing Him Up
In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about his match with Damian Priest in Toronto on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He won the match, and was attacked by Rhea Ripley after until Beth Phoenix came out for the save. He wrote: “What. A. Week. This week was...
CM Punk Addresses AEW Rumors, Controversial Comments Regarding Hangman Page, Wants to Make Fans Pay to See What Happens Next
– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso published an article on AEW World Champion CM Punk earlier today ahead of his title unification match against Interim Champion Jon Moxley on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. During the interview, CM Punk addressed the controversial comments he made during his promo last week regarding former champion Hangman Page. Below are some highlights:
Rumor Killer On Thunder Rosa Following Injury Report
As previously reported, AEW announced that women’s world champion Thunder Rosa suffered an injury and her match with Toni Storm at All Out was cancelled. Instead, there will be an interim title match between Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida. Since the announcement, a rumor began to...
Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite
We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
Bianca Belair Signs With WME as Her New Agency
– WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has some new representation. Variety reports that the Raw Women’s champion has signed with WME to represent her “in all areas.” The top Hollywood agency will reportedly look to build Belair’s resume across podcasting, acting, marketing crossover opportunities, and more. Bianca...
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per Fightful:. * AEW Trios Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alex Reynolds) def. House of...
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
Roman Reigns Doesn’t Care Who Runs the Show in WWE, Talks Getting ‘Daddy’s Not Here’ Line Cleared
Roman Reigns says he isn’t worried about who might be in charge in WWE, whether it’s Triple H or anyone else. Of course, The Game is now in charge of creative since Vince McMahon’s exit from the company in late July, but Reigns said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that he is more focused on himself than who’s in charge of the create. He also discussed how he got the line from the first post-Vince Raw where he told Theory that “Daddy’s not here anymore” cleared; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.26.22
Hey there people, time for another episode of Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got a lot of women’s wrestling scheduled, given that Zoey Starks got hurt and the Gigi Dolan of Toxic Attraction got hurt both of the NXT 2.0 representative teams are out of the women’s tag team tournament. So we’ll get a Fatal 4-Way tag team match tonight with Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Shotzi and Xia Li vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville, the winning team will have to wrestle again later tonight against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. Happy Corbin will take on Ricochet, WWE is still building to Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre coming up soon, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler is still growing as a feud, and Ronda Rousey might make an appearance. WWE is taping next weeks episode at the same event as this show, the travel for a Friday night into a Saturday PPV like Clash at the Castle just being unrealistic, so one or both episodes will probably be on the slower side. Well that’s the limited preamble given what’s been announced, so let’s get to the action.
Roman Reigns Confirms His Recent Contract Extension And Reduced Schedule
In an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns confirmed reports that he recently signed a contract extension, which includes a reduced schedule. Reigns has been appearing on WWE TV less since the deal was signed, even missing some PPVs. Here are highlights:. On signing a...
Backstage Update on Rumored WWE Raw TV Rating Change
– As previously reported, there were rumors last month about the TV rating for WWE Monday Night changing from TV-PG to TV-14. PWInsider has an update on what happened with the planned change, which was previously rumored to be a decision by USA Network. While there were initial plans to...
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Show, Important Note For DVR Users
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the six man tag match pitting the Time Keepers (KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns) against Violence by Design will close out tonight’s show on AXS TV. – The site also notes...
Updated Lineups For This Weekend’s WWE Live Events
WWE has live events in the Northeast this weekend, and the updated lineups for the shows are online. You can see the lineups below for the events (per PWInsider)”. Saturday Night’s Main Event – Springfield, Massachusetts. * Street Fight: Drew McIntyre & New Day vs. The Brawling Brutes.
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Now Online
This week’s NWA Powerrr is the final episode before this weekend’s PPV, and the episode is now online. The NWA has posted the episode, which first aired on Tuesday to their YouTube account and you can check it out below. The episode is described as follows:. This weekend,...
AEW News: Interim Women’s World Champion, Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn, & More
– AEW featured a YouTube clip of the Women’s World Championship match from AEW Dynamite, which you can see below. – AEW posted a clip for the confrontation between Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn from the same episode of Dynamite that you can watch below. – TheCHUGS YouTube channel...
Young Rock Casting For Bret Hart Role In Season Three
Young Rock is looking to add some Excellence in Execution for their upcoming third season in the role of Bret Hart. PWInsider reports that the NBC series is casting for the role of Hart from the time of WrestleMania 13 when he faced Steve Austin for the upcoming season. The...
Roman Reigns Says Vince McMahon’s Retirement Is ‘Hard To Believe’
In an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s retirement and Triple H taking over as the head of creative in WWE. Here are highlights:. On Vince McMahon retiring: “It was just hard to believe. I think along with...
Drew McIntyre On Possibly Facing Roman Reigns And The Rock At WrestleMania
Drew McIntyre has a shot at Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championships at Clash at the Castle, and he recently weighed in on possibly facing Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania. Reigns and Rock have been speculated on by fans to have a match at the PPV for a while now and while speaking with WWE Espanol, McIntyre was asked about potentially being part of that match if he wins the titles.
Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 08.26.22
-Announce Team: Sudu Shah, Nigel McGuiness, and Matt Camp. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. -Blade and Enofe are riding a five match win streak on Level Up. Nima and Price recently made their debut in a loss to Chase U. Nima starts with Blade and powers him around the ring. Blade tries to wrestle but gets mowed down with a shoulder. Blade cartwheels out of a boot and makes the tag to Enofe. They take turns coming off the top with a double axe to the arm of Nima. Tag is made to Price and they hit a double back elbow which gets two. Enofe tries to punch his way out, but gets dropped with one blow. Enofe gets a boot up on a charge and makes the tag to Blade. He runs wild for a bit and hits a dropkick. He celebrates too much though and Nima is able to pull Price out of the way of a move which causes Blade to crash and burn. Nima gets heel heat by tearing off Blade’s sweater vest. The crowd starts a “not the vest” chant. They work Blade over in their corner and then hit double Superman punch in the corner. Suplex from Price is escaped and hot tag made to Enofe. He runs wild on both men for a bit. Connects with a faceplant on Price and then heads up top. He connects with an elbow ¾ of the way across the ring and almost came up short. It gets two as Bronco makes the save. Blade takes him to the floor and then The Climax finishes at 5:50.
Caprice Coleman On Facing Colby Corino At NWA 74, Balancing Commentary & In-Ring Work
Caprice Coleman is set to face Colby Corino At NWA 74 and he recently discussed the match as well as his commentary work in ROH. Coleman spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:. On his work for ROH and NWA: “AEW sees...
