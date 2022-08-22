Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Bugatti And Rimac CEO Doesn’t See ‘Any Slowdown’ From Super Rich Buyers
The boss of Bugatti Rimac says that demand for the automaker’s high-priced vehicles shows no signs of abating. Shortly after the veil was lifted on the $5 million Bugatti W16 Mistral, Mate Rimac said the car manufacturer’s customers show no signs of slowing their spending, regardless of current recession fears.
Motor racing-Sainz puts Ferrari on pole in Belgium
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Spaniard Carlos Sainz put Ferrari on pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday after grid penalties were taken into account.
Inspired By An April Fools Post, Honda UK Offers Dog Accessories That Are No Joke
Honda U.K. announced that it will launch a series of a dog friendly accessories for its range of vehicles. The automaker says that it was inspired to speed the products’ development as a result of the strong response to an April Fool’s gag it made earlier this year.
Bentley Unveils The Dezervator, The Car Elevator For Its 61-Storey Building In Miami
Back in April 2021, Bentley announced that it would construct America’s tallest beachfront residential tower in Miami and that each residence would get an in-unit garage. Now it’s revealing how vehicles will actually get up the 749 ft (228 m) building. Dubbed the “Dezervator” in honor of Bentley‘s...
