Carscoops

Bugatti And Rimac CEO Doesn’t See ‘Any Slowdown’ From Super Rich Buyers

The boss of Bugatti Rimac says that demand for the automaker’s high-priced vehicles shows no signs of abating. Shortly after the veil was lifted on the $5 million Bugatti W16 Mistral, Mate Rimac said the car manufacturer’s customers show no signs of slowing their spending, regardless of current recession fears.
