ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Springdale sophomore tight end poised for breakout season

Garrett Myers attended Redeemer Lutheran school in Penn Hills through eighth grade. The school doesn’t offer a football program. Basketball was Myers’ main sport. Football wasn’t in the picture for the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Springdale tight end and linebacker. “We moved into the area, and I saw a...
SPRINGDALE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy