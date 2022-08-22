ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kjluradio.com

Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia

A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
HENDERSON, AR
THV11

LRSD raises teacher pay to $45K, adds 2% increase for experience

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock School District board members have voted to raise starting teacher salaries to more than $45,000. The pay raise was voted upon as district officials met on Thursday to boost pay to $45,500 for starting teachers. This is up from the $43,000 annual salary that Little Rock educators saw last year and the $36,000 that they saw two years ago.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
thv11.com

North Little Rock seeking dispatchers amid shortage

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A troubling trend has popped up in several cities across the country— there are fewer dispatchers working to take your emergency calls. The City of North Little Rock said that everything changed after the pandemic, and now they are trying to overcome the shortage by being more competitive.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Job Alert: Nurse job fair, openings in transportation, maintenance

DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration is open until 2:30 p.m. LOCATION: 4300 W. 7th Street, Little Rock, Arkansas. Candidates will be greeted at the north entrance to the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital. POSITIONS OPEN:. Registered Nurses (RNs) Licensed Practical Nurses...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

City of Hot Springs considering wage increases

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — In recent times, it's been pretty common to see open job positions in just about every industry, and cities like Hot Springs, have not been immune to the ongoing worker shortage. City leaders have been exploring their options to get more people to apply for...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
talkbusiness.net

GoTextbooks invests $10 million in LR facility, will hire 200

GoTextbooks recently acquired a warehouse that will help create more than 200 jobs in the Little Rock area, the company announced Wednesday (Aug. 24). This will be GoTextbooks’ second facility in Little Rock. Of the 200 new jobs, GoTextbooks has created 100 jobs at the company’s primary facility and will create 100 jobs at its new facility.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Dee-Witt or Duh-Witt: How to pronounce this small Arkansas town name

DEWITT, Ark. — In the middle of Arkansas County lies the beautiful town of DeWitt. The debate has carried on about how to properly pronounce the name of this small town since it was founded in the 1850s. With a debate that's lasted as long as this, we wanted answers so we went straight to the source-- Mayor James Black Junior.
DEWITT, AR

