Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia
A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
Prosecutor orders Little Rock officials to comply with open-record law
The prosecutor in Pulaski County has ordered the City of Little Rock to comply with the state's open-record law.
New warehouse operation to provide 200 jobs for Little Rock
200 new jobs coming to Little Rock
LRSD raises teacher pay to $45K, adds 2% increase for experience
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock School District board members have voted to raise starting teacher salaries to more than $45,000. The pay raise was voted upon as district officials met on Thursday to boost pay to $45,500 for starting teachers. This is up from the $43,000 annual salary that Little Rock educators saw last year and the $36,000 that they saw two years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thv11.com
North Little Rock seeking dispatchers amid shortage
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A troubling trend has popped up in several cities across the country— there are fewer dispatchers working to take your emergency calls. The City of North Little Rock said that everything changed after the pandemic, and now they are trying to overcome the shortage by being more competitive.
fox16.com
Job Alert: Nurse job fair, openings in transportation, maintenance
DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration is open until 2:30 p.m. LOCATION: 4300 W. 7th Street, Little Rock, Arkansas. Candidates will be greeted at the north entrance to the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital. POSITIONS OPEN:. Registered Nurses (RNs) Licensed Practical Nurses...
City of Hot Springs considering wage increases
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — In recent times, it's been pretty common to see open job positions in just about every industry, and cities like Hot Springs, have not been immune to the ongoing worker shortage. City leaders have been exploring their options to get more people to apply for...
Legislative Council approves $123.5 million in federal money for Arkansas school districts
The Arkansas Legislative Council on Tuesday approved the distribution of $123.5 million to 35 school districts. The money will come from federal sources, including the American Rescue Plan fund.
talkbusiness.net
GoTextbooks invests $10 million in LR facility, will hire 200
GoTextbooks recently acquired a warehouse that will help create more than 200 jobs in the Little Rock area, the company announced Wednesday (Aug. 24). This will be GoTextbooks’ second facility in Little Rock. Of the 200 new jobs, GoTextbooks has created 100 jobs at the company’s primary facility and will create 100 jobs at its new facility.
Dee-Witt or Duh-Witt: How to pronounce this small Arkansas town name
DEWITT, Ark. — In the middle of Arkansas County lies the beautiful town of DeWitt. The debate has carried on about how to properly pronounce the name of this small town since it was founded in the 1850s. With a debate that's lasted as long as this, we wanted answers so we went straight to the source-- Mayor James Black Junior.
Vendor provides protection to Arkansas Blue Cross members affected by ransomware attack
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Administrators with Arkansas Blue Cross/BlueAdvantage and Health Advantage announced their support for current and former members whose information was accessed through a vendor via a ransomware attack. Steps are being taken by the vendor to protect the information of approximately 12,328 members who may have...
KATV
Pine Bluff police in early stages of Wednesday night homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of a shooting investigation that left one male victim dead Wednesday night. At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 3100 block of South Virginia Street in reference to a shooting. When...
Arkansas school districts make shifts in adapting to teacher shortage
Classes may be back in session, but many students are still left without a permanent teacher, as staffing shortages across the state continue.
Little Rock police investigating shooting on Kanis Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.
Former Lonoke County deputy convicted of negligent homicide seen greeting elementary school students
A Lonoke County Deputy convicted of negligent homicide was seen greeting Ward Central Elementary students on campus on their first day back to school.
City of Pine Bluff announces college savings accounts for kids
PINE BLUFF, Ark — The City of Pine Bluff has been working to keep its students from debt and loans in a program that will provide kids as young as 5 years old with savings accounts. "It's important because it's preparing you to be a doctor, to be a...
Little Rock police release identity of convenience store shooting victim
Little Rock police have released the identity of the man shot and killed at a convenience store earlier this month.
ARDOT reports deadly crash on ramp from Mayflower to I-40
Transportation officials said part of eastbound Interstate 40 is closed near Mayflower after a deadly crash Thursday morning.
North Little Rock School District reminds drivers about student and bus safety
Local school districts are reminding drivers to pay attention and be patient to keep students safe.
Young Pine Bluff man hopes to make change with nonprofit org following string of young murders
Homicides are on the upswing in Pine Bluff with another young victim being killed Wednesday night, but one young man is hoping to spark change with his nonprofit organization.
Comments / 0