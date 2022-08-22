ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in deadly Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a deadly shooting this April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Stevion Davis, 22, allegedly got out of a dark sedan and opened fire on DeLance Wilson on April 25 in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. Wilson, 32,...
CBS News

Man shot, critically wounded in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically wounded following a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 5400 block of South Wood Street around 11:41 a.m. Police said a 21-year-old man was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital with...
CBS News

Man charged with attacking woman in her downtown Chicago hotel room

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with robbing and attacking a woman in her hotel room in downtown Chicago, police said. The 32-year-old female victim was inside her hotel room in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue on Wednesday shortly before 11 a.m. when the male suspect, Keshawn Bunch, 20, knocked on her door posing as housekeeping, police said.
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
WGN News

2 sisters shot in Little Village, 1 killed

CHICAGO — Two sisters were shot, one fatally, in Little Village Wednesday night. The women, Celeste, 24 and Jezabell Perez, 22, were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue when shots were fired. Jezabell was shot several times in the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where […]
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a drive-by shooting last May in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Glenn Bland, 38, is accused of shooting and wounding a 19-year-old man on May 20 in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man was...
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot multiple times after domestic dispute in Washington Park

CHICAGO - A woman is in good condition after being shot several times in Washington Park by her domestic male partner Tuesday night. Police say there was a verbal altercation between the victim, 28, and her partner. The suspect shot the woman in the right leg, elbow, arm and left...
