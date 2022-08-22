Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in deadly Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a deadly shooting this April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Stevion Davis, 22, allegedly got out of a dark sedan and opened fire on DeLance Wilson on April 25 in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. Wilson, 32,...
Chicago shooting: 2 women critically wounded while sitting in car in West Rogers Park
Two women were found critically wounded inside a parked car in the West Rogers Park neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.
CBS News
Man shot, critically wounded in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically wounded following a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 5400 block of South Wood Street around 11:41 a.m. Police said a 21-year-old man was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS News
Man charged with attacking woman in her downtown Chicago hotel room
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with robbing and attacking a woman in her hotel room in downtown Chicago, police said. The 32-year-old female victim was inside her hotel room in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue on Wednesday shortly before 11 a.m. when the male suspect, Keshawn Bunch, 20, knocked on her door posing as housekeeping, police said.
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say
Two women were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
2 wounded while shooting at each other in Marquette Park; 1 in custody
Two people were wounded while shooting at each other Wednesday evening in Marquette Park on the South Side. Two men, both 33, opened fire on each other after one man was approached by the other.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in road rage stabbing near Mag Mile 'took care of a lot of people,' girlfriend says
"He was loved by a lot of people. He took care of a lot of people. And we are just feeling lost now."
fox32chicago.com
21-year-old man in critical condition after being shot in the back on Southwest side
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back late Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood in the 5400 block of South Wood Street around 11:41 a.m. The victim is being transferred to Mt....
Five people shot near State and Prospect in Racine
The Racine Police Department said it's investigating after five people were shot early Friday morning.
2 sisters shot in Little Village, 1 killed
CHICAGO — Two sisters were shot, one fatally, in Little Village Wednesday night. The women, Celeste, 24 and Jezabell Perez, 22, were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue when shots were fired. Jezabell was shot several times in the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in East Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a drive-by shooting last May in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Glenn Bland, 38, is accused of shooting and wounding a 19-year-old man on May 20 in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man was...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Chicago crime: No bond for man accused of trying to kidnap girl outside West Rogers Park market
A man accused of trying to kidnap a 9-year-old girl outside a North Side market was denied bond.
Zion man busted after police find $100K in cash, 12K illegal pills in his home
Police have arrested Jeremiah Molez after finding $100,000 in cash, drugs, and a loaded gun during a Winthrop Harbor shooting investigation. He has been charged with fourteen counts, including felonies.
Man violently robbed on CTA train; Chicago police release photos of suspects
The man suffered injuries to his face that required stitches, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot multiple times after domestic dispute in Washington Park
CHICAGO - A woman is in good condition after being shot several times in Washington Park by her domestic male partner Tuesday night. Police say there was a verbal altercation between the victim, 28, and her partner. The suspect shot the woman in the right leg, elbow, arm and left...
Man fatally stabbed in neck near Magnificent Mile, Chicago police say
A man was fatally stabbed in the neck on near the Magnificent Mile Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
Man, 31, killed in broad daylight triple shooting in Washington Heights
The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.
Comments / 1