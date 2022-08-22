Read full article on original website
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
UofL officially opens Kentucky's first-ever heart hospital in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Located in the heart of downtown Louisville, Jewish Hospital has been treating patients since 1905. And now, 117 years later, it's home to the state's first-ever heart hospital. UofL Health-Heart Hospital at Jewish Hospital officially welcomed its first patients Thursday. The hospital is 15 stories and...
Combined bid shatters record for Kentucky State Fair Grand Champion ham
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another year bring another record bid on the grand champion ham at the Kentucky State Fair. During the annual 58th annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast, a joint bid by Central Bank and businessman Joe Craft and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, brought a record $5 million bid.
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 2. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?
While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
Kentucky Humane Society taking in dogs, cats from eastern Kentucky shelters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs and cats from shelters in eastern Kentucky. The move is meant to help make room at those shelters for more animals that need to reunite with their families after the flood. On Thursday, 72 new animals were taken...
“Kentucky Living” Magazine thrones 5 Broke Girls Restaurant with having best burger
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Looking for the best burger in Kentucky?. Well look no further, they say it’s located in the city of Horse Cave. Earlier this month, “Kentucky Living” magazine awarded the restaurant “5 Broke Girls” for having the best burger in Kentucky in 2022.
WaterStep purifying tens of thousands of gallons of water for eastern Kentucky flood victims daily
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers with WaterStep in Louisville are busy working to provide clean water in eastern Kentucky following the devastating flooding there. WaterStep provides water purification tools in developing countries and in cases of war or disaster. The group has been sending shipments to Ukraine to aid in...
Covid picture in Kentucky looking up
For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of Covid-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day period ending Aug. 2, there...
Kentucky second-grader gets surprise visit from his dad, back from National Guard deployment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky second-grader got the surprise of his life this week when his father returned from National Guard deployment and surprised him at school. Luke Johnson, a student at Hustonville Elementary School, is still smiling two weeks after the surprise. "He's been gone since I was...
Louisville resident wagers $5 and wins $280,000 on Kentucky Lottery online game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5 wager on an online Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game paid off with a big jackpot for a Louisville resident. In a release, the lottery said S. Harris logged on to a phone to play Celtic Coins game just after midnight on Monday. “I had...
72 more adoptable pets arrive at Kentucky Humane Society from eastern Kentucky
KHS had already brought over 126 animals from that region after the flood hit several weeks ago. Officials said they plan to keep doing so as long as there's a need.
What to do in life-or-death situations following incident at Ky. State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the incident at the Kentucky State Fair continues to spark conversation, WAVE News asked a former secret service agent and security expert what bystanders should do in the event of a situation like the one at the fair. “In this situation, it just happens,” Greg...
Kentucky Mom Rescues a “Forky” Outside a Local Dollar General Store
If you've ever seen Toy Story 4, you're likely familiar with this guy. That was his big motion picture debut. In that movie, the character Bonnie created Forky as part of school craft project. She made him by sticking eyes and a red pipe cleaner on a spork. And, thus, Forky was born unto the world!
These Creatures Have Invaded Kentucky and They Are Tough to Control [VIDEOS]
The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
New music and event venue opening on waterfront in Jeffersonville
A new music venue is opening along the Waterfront in Jeffersonville on Riverside Drive. The Jefferson is taking over the former Rocky’s Italian Grill which closed in April of 2018. It's located at the base of the 2nd Street bridge with a view of Louisville from the other side of the river.
What you need to know about the 3 men arrested at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 9 people were arrested following an incident at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night; 6 minors and 3 adults. Donte Churchill was charged with "receiving stolen property (Firearm)", according to court documents. He is still in police custody and is scheduled for arraignment in court Monday morning.
One flood-ravaged Kentucky community is suing a coal company, saying its negligence made damage even worse
LOST CREEK, Ky. — Families along Upper River Caney and Lower River Caney roads recall how the floodwaters that rushed through their narrow hollow turned from a muddy brown to a charcoal gray late last month. Within minutes of the color change, the water rose so high that it...
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
