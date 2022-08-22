ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Combined bid shatters record for Kentucky State Fair Grand Champion ham

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another year bring another record bid on the grand champion ham at the Kentucky State Fair. During the annual 58th annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast, a joint bid by Central Bank and businessman Joe Craft and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, brought a record $5 million bid.
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 2. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?

While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
Covid picture in Kentucky looking up

For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of Covid-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day period ending Aug. 2, there...
These Creatures Have Invaded Kentucky and They Are Tough to Control [VIDEOS]

The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
What you need to know about the 3 men arrested at the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 9 people were arrested following an incident at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night; 6 minors and 3 adults. Donte Churchill was charged with "receiving stolen property (Firearm)", according to court documents. He is still in police custody and is scheduled for arraignment in court Monday morning.
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in

A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.

