Last season the Arizona State Sun Devils had very few question marks heading into their opener. They had 20 returning starters and there was little drama when it came to starting positions. But this season with very few veterans back coach Herm Edwards was pretty much starting from scratch when it came to narrowing in on a starting group on each side of the ball. Thursday's season opener against Northern Arizona is just days away and there...

TEMPE, AZ ・ 10 MINUTES AGO