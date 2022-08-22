LONDON, Ky. — A Perry County man could spend the rest of his life in prison, after being indicted on drug and gun charges in federal court. Benjamin Todd Mobelini, 49, of Viper, has been indicted on four counts of distributing meth, possession with the intent to distribute a mixture of meth and fentanyl, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking offense. The combination of the drug and gun charges means he faces a potential life sentence if convicted.

PERRY COUNTY, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO