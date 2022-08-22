ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestonsburg, KY

Comments / 0

Related
mountain-topmedia.com

Floyd inmate walks away from work detail

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work-release detail this morning. The Floyd County Detention Center confirmed that Bill David Barnett, 44, of Langley, was discovered missing around 11 a.m. Thursday, while he was part of a work detail at the Beaver Valley Golf Course in Allen.
mountain-topmedia.com

Father arrested after child found walking in road

ASHCAMP, Ky. — A Pike County father was arrested, after his child was found walking in the middle of the road. The child was discovered by members of the Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, walking along Elkhorn Creek Road near Norman Cook Road, wearing only a diaper and tank top. Firefighters took the child back to their station, where they provided a meal, bath and fresh clothes.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Perry man faces life sentence for drug, gun charges

LONDON, Ky. — A Perry County man could spend the rest of his life in prison, after being indicted on drug and gun charges in federal court. Benjamin Todd Mobelini, 49, of Viper, has been indicted on four counts of distributing meth, possession with the intent to distribute a mixture of meth and fentanyl, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking offense. The combination of the drug and gun charges means he faces a potential life sentence if convicted.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Paintsville, KY
City
Pikeville, KY
Prestonsburg, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Prestonsburg, KY
Lexington, KY
Education
mountain-topmedia.com

Man jailed after raid turns up variety of drugs

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pikeville man is in jail on drug charges, after police raided his home Tuesday night. Pikeville Police obtained a search warrant for the Stone Coal Road home of 51-year-old Darrel Gooslin. Inside, officers found two containers of meth, along with suboxone, Xanax, oxycodone and marijuana. They also found a .22 caliber pistol in Gooslin’s pocket, even though he has a previous felony conviction.
PIKEVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy