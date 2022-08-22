Read full article on original website
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Burchett becomes top scorer in KHSAA girls’ history
Prestonsburg soccer standout Anna Burchett knocked home four goals and assisted on two others to lead the Lady Blackcats to a 7-1 win at StoneCrest Soccer Complex on Thursday night. In doing so, she became the all-time leading scorer for girls in KHSAA history. Sophie Stephens followed with three goals...
mountain-topmedia.com
Floyd inmate walks away from work detail
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work-release detail this morning. The Floyd County Detention Center confirmed that Bill David Barnett, 44, of Langley, was discovered missing around 11 a.m. Thursday, while he was part of a work detail at the Beaver Valley Golf Course in Allen.
mountain-topmedia.com
Father arrested after child found walking in road
ASHCAMP, Ky. — A Pike County father was arrested, after his child was found walking in the middle of the road. The child was discovered by members of the Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, walking along Elkhorn Creek Road near Norman Cook Road, wearing only a diaper and tank top. Firefighters took the child back to their station, where they provided a meal, bath and fresh clothes.
mountain-topmedia.com
Perry man faces life sentence for drug, gun charges
LONDON, Ky. — A Perry County man could spend the rest of his life in prison, after being indicted on drug and gun charges in federal court. Benjamin Todd Mobelini, 49, of Viper, has been indicted on four counts of distributing meth, possession with the intent to distribute a mixture of meth and fentanyl, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking offense. The combination of the drug and gun charges means he faces a potential life sentence if convicted.
mountain-topmedia.com
Man jailed after raid turns up variety of drugs
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pikeville man is in jail on drug charges, after police raided his home Tuesday night. Pikeville Police obtained a search warrant for the Stone Coal Road home of 51-year-old Darrel Gooslin. Inside, officers found two containers of meth, along with suboxone, Xanax, oxycodone and marijuana. They also found a .22 caliber pistol in Gooslin’s pocket, even though he has a previous felony conviction.
