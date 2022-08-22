Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
The Housing Market Reports The Largest Drop Since 2010
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks tread water in front of Powell speaking Friday. Interest rates and energy prices are grinding higher despite some clear problems going on in China and Europe due to severe drought issues causing hydroelectric shortfalls and river navigation. Fears of a global recession are being trumped by the coordinated monetary tightening by central banks trying to tame inflation.
ValueWalk
What Can Investors Expect From Powell At Jackson Hole?
The Federal Reserve is holding its annual Jackson Hole meeting in Wyoming with investors expecting the U.S. central bank to ramp up its efforts to tame record-high inflation by maintaining its tight monetary policy. The Jackson Hole Symposium is an annual economic meeting that takes place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming....
ValueWalk
Fed Never Fights Market Rates, Strategist Says
Louis Navellier offers the following commentary following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole:. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday at the Kansas City Fed’s annual Conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, surprised both me and the stock market by being much more hawkish than I could have ever anticipated. First, Chairman Powell said that the Fed is not yet convinced that inflation has peaked, even though the core rate of inflation has been falling since March and the Fed’s favorite inflation indicator, namely the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index declined to 6.3% in July, down from 6.8% in June. Even more important to the Fed, the core PCE, excluding food and energy, declined to 4.6% in July, down from 4.8% in June.
ValueWalk
These Are The 10 Best-Performing Commodities Broad Basket Funds
Investing in commodities could offer an attractive return in a relatively short period of time, but it is riskier as well. One way to reduce the risk is to invest in commodities broad basket funds. Such funds invest in a diversified basket of commodity goods, including grains, minerals, metals, livestock and more. Moreover, these funds invest in commodity goods either directly or through commodity linked derivative instruments. Let’s take a look at the 10 best-performing commodities broad basket funds.
ValueWalk
Jackson Hole Plan
S&P 500 didn‘t break below the 4,110s and the entry to yesterday‘s session made me think 4,160s would hold. They did, but today, they‘re likely to be overcome as the markets want to anticipate a dovish Fed. While no pivot would be announced or hinted at, the delicate balancing between signs of a cooling economy (housing, manufacturing) and underlining data dependency in the monetary tightening path to reflect incoming inflation data. And as CPI inflation has peaked, this introduces wiggle room that the markets seem quite willing to take advantage of in the short term.
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Washington Examiner
Social Security: Half of monthly $1,682 supplemental payment to be sent in just six days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income are scheduled to receive their first of two $841 checks in September in only six days. The first check will be sent out to those who are eligible on Sept. 1, with the next monthly payment coming on Sept. 30. September is one of...
ValueWalk
Inflation, Recession, Stagflation? But Don’t Admit Defeat With Your Money!
Ignore the risks that inflation, recession and possible stagflation pose to your money, and it could be a very costly mistake, warns the CEO of deVere Group. However, you don’t have to “admit defeat and only seek capital preservation” as capital growth is highly achievable too, even in these challenging economic times.
ValueWalk
The Most Important Event In Crypto Is Weeks Away…
RiskHedge Chief Analyst Stephen McBride has been pounding the table about it for nearly a year…. And now, it’s official: The most important event in crypto is a few weeks away. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto, is getting a monumental upgrade—one all crypto investors should be excited about.
ValueWalk
Facing Damocles Sword
S&P 500 confirmed the daily outlook yesterday, and did really well. The signs before the close also favored bullish entry into today. VIX kept declining, UVXY confirming – no surprise that the bears were weak intraday, and likely would first have to deal with a spiking stock market before we see a repeat of the latest Fed minutes release (daily stall followed by reversal). CBOE put/call ratiois not too much out of balance, favoring a nice move today. USD is uncovincing given the delicate balancing the Fed has to do while still appearing (and crucially acting) resolute. Tough job to regain inflation fighting credentials when the “transitory” horse has left the barn many quarters ago. Given the continued weakness of the sellers going into the Powell speech, the nimble intraday traders among you may be tempted to join the buyers temporarily, eyeing the exit door should Powell truly surprise and deliver credibly.
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) isn't all it's cracked up to be.
ValueWalk
Even A Steep Decline In PMI Didn’t Move Gold Higher
According to recent PMI reports, the third quarter of 2022 could also see negative GDP growth. Will gold finally rally then?. The latest S&P Global Flash US Composite PMI doesn’t bode well for the U.S. economy. The headline Flash US PMI Composite Output Index declined from 47.7 in July to 45 in August, as the chart below shows. It was the second successive monthly decrease in total business activity. The drop in output was the steepest seen since May 2020. Actually, excluding the pandemic period, “the fall in total output was the steepest seen since the series began nearly 13 years ago,” as Siân Jones, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence noted.
ValueWalk
Capital Markets Issuance By US Banks Jumped In July
The overall total value of capital markets issuance from U.S. banks more than doubled month-over-month in July, despite sizable sequential decreases in common equity and preferred equity offerings. Capital raised by U.S. banks increased during the month to $12.86 billion, a 111.5% increase from June and a 77.7% boost year...
ValueWalk
Pulse Of Positivity For The FTSE 100 As Key Central Bank Meeting Gets Underway
FTSE 100 opens higher following gains on Wall Street and in Asia. US central bankers gather in Jackson Hole Wyoming amid concerns about inflation. Tesla’s shares up ahead of the stock split coming into force today. Centrica rises after the pledge to donate some retail supply profits to help...
ValueWalk
Markets Take A Dive In a Heartbeat
S&P 500 cratered, bonds confirmed, and market breadth took a dive. The advance-decline line is not really in a good shape, and the respite that‘s possibly shaping up for today (alternatively tomorrow) would offer an interesting point to add to shorts once it exhausts itself. Where to look for signs of weakness, which sectors then? It would be again broad-based, with more attention turning to real estate, financials, and not leaving healthcare or biotech unscathed. Semicondutors also aren‘t foretelling a great outcome for tech, but the behemoths with TSLA are likely to help in the days ahead. Yesterday‘s VIX certainly calmed down, and appears to need a while to recharge batteries.
ValueWalk
New Price Cap Sees Predicted Energy Bills Soar, FTSE Brighter Than Feared
New energy cap sees households swallow an 80% bill increase. FTSE 100 ends week on a positive note as investors wait to hear from Fed chief. Ofgem’s new price cap means millions of households face a daunting 80% increase in their energy bill in October. Boiling that down, it suggests a standard household in England, Wales and Scotland will see a bill of £3,549 a year – it was £1,277 just last winter. While the cap changes have been known about for some time, this change will still come as a shock when the reality of these figures sink in.
ValueWalk
Housing Market Crisis Is Unlikely To Happen
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks are grinding higher as fear of Fed eases and growth is still forecasted. Stocks are higher across the board modestly and the VIX is lower this morning. The market seems more comfortable that higher interest rates will not derail earnings into a serious recession anytime soon. Not that earnings estimates aren’t already coming down meaningfully: On July 1st, 3rd quarter S&P earnings were forecasted to grow 11.1%, now it’s 5.6%. Fourth quarter estimates have fallen from 10.6% to 6.4%. These are far from the seriously negative estimates that a real recession would bring. Until estimates come down meaningfully into the red, the bias remains to be long the market.
ValueWalk
Natural Gas Prices And Crude Oil Prices Are Surging
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday announced that weekly unemployment claims declined slightly to 243,000 in the latest week, down from a revised 245,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims declined to 1.415 million in the latest week, down from a revised 1.434 million in the previous week. So on the surface, unemployment is not a problem yet, even though the four-week moving averages of both weekly and continuing claims rose slightly.
ValueWalk
Mortgage Applications Continue To Decline, But First-Time Buyers May Be Returning
Mortgage applications continued to fall last week, slipping to the lowest level in 20 years amid rising interest rates. However, mortgage applications from first-time homebuyers actually increased last week, based on the number of government mortgage applications. Mixed Data On Mortgage Applications. The Mortgage Bankers Association released its latest data...
ValueWalk
What Does Tesla’s Stock Split Mean For Investors?
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholders have approved a 3:1 stock split, with an ex-distribution date of Thursday, August 25th, 2022. All shareholders as of the market close on Wednesday, August 24th, will be subject to the stock split. Will The Tesla Stock Move Higher After The Split?. Scott Sheridan, market expert,...
