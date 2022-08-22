Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
Five spooky places in South Carolina that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of South Carolina.
charlestondaily.net
A South Carolina Journal (1890 – 1946) – Howell Morrell and Mamie Boozer – A Christmas Love Story
HOWELL MORRELL AND MAMIE BOOZER – A CHRISTMAS LOVE STORY. My name is Kathy Morrell Newman. I live on top of Horrell Hill in a two-story Victorian-style home my Grandfather built for my Grandmother. Howell Morrell bought a tract of heart pine in the Congaree Swamp and sent it to Mr. Corley’s lumber mill in Lexington. He built the outbuildings out of the unfinished wood and the house from the finished wood. It was his wedding present to Mamie Boozer.
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In South Carolina
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
lonelyplanet.com
Swamps, forests and steeples await on South Carolina’s 5 best hikes
The swampy trails of Congaree National Park make a fantastic family outing © Daniela Duncan / Getty Images. From the most leisurely of oceanside strolls to vigorous treks through the Blue Ridge Mountains, an entire spectrum of hikes awaits in the Palmetto State. Its northern neighbor may receive plenty...
WYFF4.com
New area code coming to some North Carolina residents
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Some residents in North Carolina will get a new area code. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) announced that the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Assignments in...
South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion
GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
live5news.com
Lowcountry lottery winner to share prize with grandparents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman who won a five-digit prize told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she plans on sharing the money with her family. The winner, who chose not to be identified, won a $30,000 prize from a $2 Wild Win! scratch-off ticket purchased at Reid Street Market in Charleston, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.
Video shows shark feeding along Sullivan’s Island beach
SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A video that was shared with News 2 shows a shark feeding just off the beach at Sullivan’s Island. Duncan Smith was shark fishing on the beach around sunset Thursday with a small group when they spotted an approximately 10-foot hammerhead chasing a stingray in the surf. “We ran over […]
msn.com
South Carolina attorney general: Pistols OK in state parks, but not their buildings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism can ban pistols from state park buildings, but not from the parkland itself, according to guidance published this month from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson published the expedited opinion after the SCDPRT asked if...
WJCL
Following crashes, deaths, South Carolina DOT may widen I-95, U.S. 278 corridor
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is discussing plans to potentially widen the I-95 / U.S. 278 corridor near the Georgia-South Carolina state line. The talks follow a series of crashes and fatal wrecks in the area in recent years. Officials are now asking for the...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina
- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
SC and NC Ranked High on This List for Their Food
SC and NC both ranked high on this list for the best food in the U.S.Family Cookbook Project website. One of the biggest questions that any foodie has is, "which states have the best culinary scenes?". Although there is no cut-and-dry answer for that, one website was bold enough to answer the bell and attempt to answer that question. The website, farandwide.com, stepped up to the plate and ranked all 50 states from best to worst and then explained their reasoning for each ranking. We will be taking a look at where South Carolina and North Carolina ranked on the list, and let's just say they both had very strong showings. Let's first take a look at what farandwide.com's criteria were for their rankings.
WYFF4.com
Cunningham, Casey campaign in the Upstate as part of statewide tour
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Joe Cunningham and his running mate, Tally Parham Casey, campaigned in the Upstate Friday. Cunningham and Casey are challenging South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette. Cunningham says he and Casey are bringing a new generation of leadership to the table. He announced...
wpde.com
Most dangerous state to be a driver? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — New research reveals that South Carolina is the tenth most dangerous state to be a driver. The research by personal injury and consumer rights law firm Agruss Law Firm studied data over 10 years from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which states had the highest percentage of driver deaths compared to state population.
Joe Cunningham hits the campaign trail in Beaufort County
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The man who hopes to become the next governor of South Carolina reached out to voters across Beaufort and Jasper County Wednesday. Joe Cunningham also shared the stage with his recently announced running mate, Tally Casey. Cunningham says it’s time for a change. Throughout his stops in Hilton Head, Bluffton, Sun […]
South Carolina life expectancy dropped by two years in 2020
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolinians are not living as long as they used to, according to a new study. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report Tuesday detailing life expectancy rates across all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Average life expectancy in the U.S. dropped to 77 years […]
St. Augustine restaurant ranked "15 Most Beautiful Restaurants in U.S"
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It's been two decades since Bernard and Vivian De Raad took over Cap's On the Water. “We had a vision of doing something else with a fish camp because there were so many fish camps in Florida already with crab traps and fish nets on the wall. We wanted to elevate the experience a little bit," De Raad said.
