A South Carolina Journal (1890 – 1946) – Howell Morrell and Mamie Boozer – A Christmas Love Story

HOWELL MORRELL AND MAMIE BOOZER – A CHRISTMAS LOVE STORY. My name is Kathy Morrell Newman. I live on top of Horrell Hill in a two-story Victorian-style home my Grandfather built for my Grandmother. Howell Morrell bought a tract of heart pine in the Congaree Swamp and sent it to Mr. Corley’s lumber mill in Lexington. He built the outbuildings out of the unfinished wood and the house from the finished wood. It was his wedding present to Mamie Boozer.
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
lonelyplanet.com

Swamps, forests and steeples await on South Carolina’s 5 best hikes

The swampy trails of Congaree National Park make a fantastic family outing © Daniela Duncan / Getty Images. From the most leisurely of oceanside strolls to vigorous treks through the Blue Ridge Mountains, an entire spectrum of hikes awaits in the Palmetto State. Its northern neighbor may receive plenty...
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

New area code coming to some North Carolina residents

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Some residents in North Carolina will get a new area code. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) announced that the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Assignments in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion

GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
GRAY COURT, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry lottery winner to share prize with grandparents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman who won a five-digit prize told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she plans on sharing the money with her family. The winner, who chose not to be identified, won a $30,000 prize from a $2 Wild Win! scratch-off ticket purchased at Reid Street Market in Charleston, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Following crashes, deaths, South Carolina DOT may widen I-95, U.S. 278 corridor

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is discussing plans to potentially widen the I-95 / U.S. 278 corridor near the Georgia-South Carolina state line. The talks follow a series of crashes and fatal wrecks in the area in recent years. Officials are now asking for the...
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina

- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

SC and NC Ranked High on This List for Their Food

SC and NC both ranked high on this list for the best food in the U.S.Family Cookbook Project website. One of the biggest questions that any foodie has is, "which states have the best culinary scenes?". Although there is no cut-and-dry answer for that, one website was bold enough to answer the bell and attempt to answer that question. The website, farandwide.com, stepped up to the plate and ranked all 50 states from best to worst and then explained their reasoning for each ranking. We will be taking a look at where South Carolina and North Carolina ranked on the list, and let's just say they both had very strong showings. Let's first take a look at what farandwide.com's criteria were for their rankings.
WYFF4.com

Cunningham, Casey campaign in the Upstate as part of statewide tour

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Joe Cunningham and his running mate, Tally Parham Casey, campaigned in the Upstate Friday. Cunningham and Casey are challenging South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette. Cunningham says he and Casey are bringing a new generation of leadership to the table. He announced...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wpde.com

Most dangerous state to be a driver? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — New research reveals that South Carolina is the tenth most dangerous state to be a driver. The research by personal injury and consumer rights law firm Agruss Law Firm studied data over 10 years from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which states had the highest percentage of driver deaths compared to state population.
TRAFFIC
WSAV News 3

Joe Cunningham hits the campaign trail in Beaufort County

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The man who hopes to become the next governor of South Carolina reached out to voters across Beaufort and Jasper County Wednesday. Joe Cunningham also shared the stage with his recently announced running mate, Tally Casey. Cunningham says it’s time for a change. Throughout his stops in Hilton Head, Bluffton, Sun […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina life expectancy dropped by two years in 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolinians are not living as long as they used to, according to a new study. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report Tuesday detailing life expectancy rates across all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Average life expectancy in the U.S. dropped to 77 years […]
HEALTH

