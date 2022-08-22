ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Mortgage Rates for Aug. 22, 2022: Rates Move Up

A few notable mortgage rates moved up today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw increases. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also increased. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year,...
Mortgage Interest Rates for Aug. 25, 2022: Fixed Rates Are Getting Higher

A variety of important mortgage rates moved higher today. There's been significant growth in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates climbed higher as well. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also climbed higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this...
FOXBusiness

30-year mortgage refinance rates hit lowest levels in 4 days | August 26, 2022

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage refinance rates have fallen across all terms since yesterday. 30-year fixed-rate refinance: 5.500%, down from 5.625%, -0.125. 20-year fixed-rate refinance: 5.500%, down from 5.750%, -0.250. 15-year fixed-rate refinance: 5.000%, down from 5.125%, -0.125. 10-year fixed-rate refinance: 5.000%, down from 5.250%, -0.250. Rates last...
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just eight days

Supplemental Security Income recipients only have to wait for a little over a week before they receive the first half of their $1,682 payments next month. Eligible recipients for this benefit will receive their first $841 payment on Sept. 1 and their second payment on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling a total of $1,682 for the month. Eligible couples will also receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provides necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 next month, according to the Social Security Administration.
