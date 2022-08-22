Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Man spits at, pepper sprays Red Robin employee during scam attempt in Tualatin
TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is wanted after spitting at and pepper spraying an employee at a Red Robin during a scam attempt, according to the Tualatin Police Department. The incident happened Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. at the Red Robin located at 7425 Southwest Nyberg Street. Officers learned the suspect tried to scam the restaurant by claiming they made his to-go order wrong and was demanding a gift card.
Neighbor accused of killing couple who were about to open brewery, leaving bodies in trash
OLALLA, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old Tacoma-area man is accused of killing a married couple and leaving their bodies in a trash can on their porch. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about "suspicious circumstances" at a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue SE. The caller said she went to check on her parents at their residence, but they were nowhere to be found. She also reportedly noticed signs of forced entry and blood.
Man jumps off embankment, into Columbia River in attempt to flee
A man was arrested Wednesday evening after running from police and jumping into the Columbia River, according to authorities.
msn.com
Driver killed, another seriously injured in crash near Cornelius
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash north of Cornelius Thursday evening, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened at around 6:42 p.m. on NW Zion Church Road between NW Milne Road and NW Gordon Road. Investigators...
KXL
Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm. He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. There is no word on an arrest. This is the...
Caught on camera: Vancouver home burglarized, jewelry stolen
Three masked men broke into a Vancouver home and reportedly got away with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry on Friday, Aug. 5.
Sheriff: Man arrested after vehicles collide ‘multiple times’
A 49-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after two vehicles "collided multiple times" in Clark County, officials said.
kptv.com
Portland man dies at hospital after being hit by driver on Hwy 99E
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man died at an area hospital Thursday after he was hit by a driver in Canby. Just before 4:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 99E near milepost 22. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a driver in a Toyota Corolla was northbound when they struck a man who was in the lane of travel.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Man arrested after assault with vehicle in Washougal
WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault with a vehicle that happened in Washougal late Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m., deputies were called out to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in the 40700 block of Southeast Washougal River Road. The sheriff’s office said a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and a man was walking on the roadway who stated his vehicle had been shot.
KXL
Clark County Family Narrowly Escapes House Fire
WOODLAND, Ore. — A home on Northwest Hayes Road east of Woodland was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning. Children woke up because of fire in the living room and got the rest of the family up and out. “The family of 5 was able to barely make...
Facebook scam linked to four vehicle thefts in Vancouver
A Facebook marketplace scam has resulted in at least four stolen vehicles, Vancouver Police say.
kptv.com
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”. The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.
Man accused of dumping girlfriend’s body in garbage dies in Washington County custody
The 31-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in the garbage died by apparent suicide Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. A deputy found Fabian Hernandez, suspected in the killing of 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell, in the Washington County Jail on Aug. 17 with...
kptv.com
Sheriff: Man accused of killing Aloha woman dies after apparent suicide in jail
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend has died after an apparent suicide. On Aug. 17, a deputy at the Washington County Jail was performing a routine round when they noticed 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez had made an attempt on his life. Hernandez was taken to an area hospital where he died six days later due to injuries he sustained, according to the sheriff’s office.
Tigard Police Log: Reported kidnapping was internet romance scam
Man arrested for stealing $1,210 in store merchandise, man's tire slashed on Main and Commercial streetsEditor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Aug. 7 A driver was arrested for DUII after wrecking their car on Southwest 121st Avenue. The driver admitted to using marijuana, dabbing, and drinking prior to driving between 50-55 MPH in a posted 35 MPH zone. The driver's blood alcohol content was 0.14%. This is...
KXL
Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road
WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
KXL
Portland’s 56th Homicide Victim Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed at Southeast 134th and Bush Street has been identified. Officers responded on August 10th just after 9:00pm and found 40-year-old Dejohntae Campbell dead. The suspects were no longer at the scene and there has not been an arrest. Campbell is the...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Ramming Police Car in ilani Parking Garage
A 29-year-old man is accused of ramming a police vehicle a dozen times Friday afternoon in the parking garage at ilani. Blake T. Brosnahan, no city of residence listed, appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree assault. His bail was set at $50,000, and he's scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 2.
Officials identify man who allegedly attacked Hillsboro officer
The Hillsboro Police Department confirmed the identity of the suspect who allegedly attacked an officer before being shot Friday afternoon.
MCSO on Corbett student’s so-called ‘kill list’: Report wasn’t given to detective in ‘timely manner’
Parents in Corbett say an investigator at the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office admitted the department "dropped the ball" investigating a “kill list” made by a high school student.
