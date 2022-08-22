ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman who got away from traffic stop arrested in Waupun

TOWN OF TRENTON (WLUK) -- A woman who was able to evade arrest for nearly two days after a chase in Dodge County is now in custody. It all started on Tuesday, just before 7 p.m. when a sergeant made a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 151, near Redwood Road in the town of Trenton.
Fond du Lac man found guilty in fentanyl overdose death

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac man was found guilty of providing drugs laced with fentanyl to a woman, resulting in her death. Robert L. Harris, 43, was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to Harris's rooming house on...
