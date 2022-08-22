ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A Limited-Time Hot Dog Cart In Union Square Is Giving Out Free Packets Of Fenty Lipgloss…Or Ketchup

By Justine Golata
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 5 days ago

MSCHF is back and at it again! The same art collective that brought you the controversial “Eat The Rich” ice cream truck and Lil Nas X “Satan” Nikes is now dropping “Ketchup or Makeup” —with free makeup palettes filled with packets that either contain Fenty lipgloss or ketchup.

The pop-up is MSCHF’s newest drop in collaboration with Fenty Beauty. For today only (8/22) , you can try your luck at the limited-time hot dog cart where you’ll receive a free NYC street hotdog & makeup palette.

The vibrant makeup palette will contain six individual packets, their contents only revealed upon tearing them open. If you’re lucky, a majority of your packets will include Fenty lipgloss…and if you’re not so lucky, you’ll be opening up an actual packet of ketchup!

Courtesy of MSCHF

You can find the pop-up hot dog cart in Union Square starting at 11 am until supplies last . If supplies run out, you can purchase a palette for $25 on their website here .

MSCHF is no stranger to food-related drops, as their past efforts featured “ 666 Chicken Sandwiches ” in response to Chik-fil-A being closed on Sundays. This makeup/food project is one of their newest drops, and you can stay up to date on their past and future antics by following their socials .

Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
