A Limited-Time Hot Dog Cart In Union Square Is Giving Out Free Packets Of Fenty Lipgloss…Or Ketchup
MSCHF is back and at it again! The same art collective that brought you the controversial “Eat The Rich” ice cream truck and Lil Nas X “Satan” Nikes is now dropping “Ketchup or Makeup” —with free makeup palettes filled with packets that either contain Fenty lipgloss or ketchup.
The pop-up is MSCHF’s newest drop in collaboration with Fenty Beauty. For today only (8/22) , you can try your luck at the limited-time hot dog cart where you’ll receive a free NYC street hotdog & makeup palette.
The vibrant makeup palette will contain six individual packets, their contents only revealed upon tearing them open. If you’re lucky, a majority of your packets will include Fenty lipgloss…and if you’re not so lucky, you’ll be opening up an actual packet of ketchup!
You can find the pop-up hot dog cart in Union Square starting at 11 am until supplies last . If supplies run out, you can purchase a palette for $25 on their website here .
MSCHF is no stranger to food-related drops, as their past efforts featured “ 666 Chicken Sandwiches ” in response to Chik-fil-A being closed on Sundays. This makeup/food project is one of their newest drops, and you can stay up to date on their past and future antics by following their socials .See also: Harry’s House Is NYC! Here’s How To Celebrate Harry Styles’ 15-Show Residency
Comments / 0