College Evolution: Tri-C Provost Discusses New Ways of Educating, Supporting Students

Karen Miller talks pandemic lessons with College 101 Magazine. Ahead of the 2022-2023 academic year, higher education institutions like Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) are embracing new ways of educating and supporting students. The Summer/Fall 2022 issue of College 101 Magazine looks at how colleges are handling the return to...
Mindful Leadership Certificate Program Offered at Corporate College

Course helps leaders refine their approach by harnessing mindful practices. Corporate College®, a division of Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®), is launching a new online certificate program to help professionals lead their teams during uncertain times. The Mindful Leadership program runs Oct. 5 to Dec. 14. Classes meet virtually...
Tri-C Cross Country Team Ready to Go the Distance

First-year coach Dan Graber rebuilds team from scratch. Last winter, Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) student Ashleigh Duffy wanted to take up running. After a couple years cooped up due to a global pandemic, getting outside sounded good. So Dan Graber put together a training plan for her. “It was...
Triceratops Volleyball Focused on Team Unity for 2022

Team relaunches with 12 freshmen, new coach Tionne El-Amin. New Triceratops head volleyball coach Tionne El-Amin is a former Tri-C player, having last played for the College in fall 2018. A lot has changed in four years. Now, as head coach of the program, she has been tasked with restarting...
Tri-C Soccer Team Looks For Familiar Footing

Returning coach Devan Anderson, Triceratops set sights on conference title. The goal for this season — the Triceratops’ first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is straightforward and no different than any other: be the best team in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference. “The...
