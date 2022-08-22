Cost of raising a child estimated at $310,000, researchers find

It's costing more to have children, study finds 00:26



PHILADELPHIA (CNN) -- The amount of money needed to have a family in the United States is on the rise. The cost of raising one child comes out to about $310,000, according to a recent estimate from the Brookings Institution.

Researchers calculated the findings based on the youngest child being born in 2015 and included all the expenses needed for that child until age 17.

That amount from Brookingsis about $80,000 more than a 2017 estimate from the United States Department of Agriculture.