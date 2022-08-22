Read full article on original website
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (8/26/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Before I tell you about my exciting week, I have to give you an up-to-date grandpa report. Our first grandchild finally came home after spending more than a week in the NICU. It was great to finally meet him! His mom, on the other hand, is still recovering, but we’re so happy she finally came home. Everyone is happy, safe, and complete. Throughout the years, I have heard many stories about the special bond you feel and develop as a grandparent. I can confirm it is true. I’m loving this new job!
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cheyenne Police officers carry ‘Flame of Hope’ to bring awareness to Special Olympics
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department teamed up with Air Force cadets and community members in carrying the Special Olympics Wyoming “Flame of Hope” through Cheyenne. This is part of an effort throughout the state to have local, county, state, and federal agencies carry the “Flame...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/11/22-8/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/20/22–8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Principal: Communication is key to student success in Laramie County School District
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Students in Laramie County School District 1 woke up and headed off to school to start the 2022–23 school year this week. At the start of the year, many teachers and principals set goals to make sure their students succeed. Saddle Ridge Elementary Principal Don...
‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue announces first local firefighter at wildland fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue was proud to announce a historic event: their first deployment of a local firefighter to a wildland fire incident. The firefighter’s name is BC Titus Norris, who is on Type 6 in Buffalo, Wyoming, at the TW fire. Through intense networking and...
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Updates Covid Policy
Please be aware of the changes made to our Visitor Policy regarding the Mother-Baby Unit. This policy has been updated as of August 19, 2022. Visitors will not be allowed to enter if they have COVID-19, have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 10 days or have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a new fever, cough or other cold or flu-like symptoms. Please do not enter with symptoms unless you are seeking medical care.
capcity.news
Candidate filing deadline approaching for Wyoming’s General Election; voter registration open
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The deadline is approaching for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until Monday, Aug. 29, to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county offices must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirements are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
county17.com
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes ordered to pay $700k
CASPER, Wyo. — A California was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, age 62, was also sentenced to six months...
capcity.news
Economic report: Cheyenne jobs continue to increase, home prices continue to rise
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A new Cheyenne Economic Indicators report from the State of Wyoming Economic Analysis Division shows jobs are up from summer 2021, home prices are continuing to climb and sales tax collections in Laramie County are up. The new August 2022 issue of the Cheyenne Economic Indicators...
oilcity.news
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes sentenced to house arrest, probation
CASPER, Wyo. — A California man was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, was also sentenced to six months’...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/25/22-8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne to celebrate opening of new Greenway Connector
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Carey Avenue/Kennedy Road Greenway Connector on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 3 p.m. The event will be taking place near the Botanic Gardens, located in Lions Park on 710 S. Lions Park Drive. Parking is available in the Botanic Gardens lot.
capcity.news
Edge Fest organizers hoping that yearly festival is continued spark for growth in West Edge
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Just what kind of shape was the West Edge District of downtown Cheyenne in about a decade ago?. Take it from Dave Teubner, the CEO and owner of Warehouse Twenty One, a marketing agency based in that very area. “It was real rough and there was...
sweetwaternow.com
Man Sentenced for Defrauding Government with Revenue Suppression Software
CHEYENNE — A 62-year-old California man was ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS after he was sentenced for conspiracy to defraud the government. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona, CA,...
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Ackels, Sandoval, Chandler, Setbacken
Gary L. Ackels, 77, passed away on August 21, 2022, in Cheyenne, WY. Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on May 4, 1945, Gary spent most of his life in Cheyenne and ran Gary’s Used Cars for 50 years. Gary loved his cars more than anything else in life, and you would often see him participating in the CFD parade or car shows.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Nichelson, Mellblom, Busacker
Johnathan Allen Nichelson: February 7, 1979 – August 19, 2022. Johnathan Allen Nichelson, 43, of Cheyenne, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family, on August 19, 2022. He was born on February 7, 1979, in Seward, Nebraska, to Julieann Waite and Michael Nichelson. John was a...
