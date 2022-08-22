Pfizer Asks FDA to Authorize Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot That Targets Omicron Variant

Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Moderna Sues Pfizer Over COVID-19 Vaccines
Moderna on Friday sued Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, alleging that the companies copied the technology used to develop its COVID-19 vaccine. "We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna's inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission," Moderna chief legal officer Shannon Thyme Klinger said in a statement.
U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal
BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
US, China Reach Deal in Dispute Over Chinese Company Audits
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and China have reached a tentative agreement to allow U.S. regulators to inspect the audits of Chinese companies whose stocks are traded on U.S. exchanges. In a long-festering dispute, U.S. regulators have threatened to boot a number of Chinese companies off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if China doesn't permit inspections.
