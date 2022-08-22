Pfizer Asks FDA to Authorize Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot That Targets Omicron Variant

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and China have reached a tentative agreement to allow U.S. regulators to inspect the audits of Chinese companies whose stocks are traded on U.S. exchanges. In a long-festering dispute, U.S. regulators have threatened to boot a number of Chinese companies off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if China doesn't permit inspections.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 15 HOURS AGO