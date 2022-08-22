Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Everyone makes same joke about Patrick Beverley going to Lakers
In July, Patrick Beverley was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Utah Jazz as part of the Rudy Gobert deal. As it turns out, he’s not going to play for the Jazz. Instead, Beverley is going to the Los Angeles Lakers where he’ll be teammates with Russell Westbrook.
thecomeback.com
Bronny James reportedly eyeing Big Ten school visit
It was always assumed that LeBron James would have attended Ohio State had he played college basketball. Even though he didn’t, perhaps his son, Bronny James, will go in his place. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Bronny is eyeing a visit to Ohio State, presumably for the season-opening football...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to worrying Chet Holmgren news
One of the big concerns that many in NBA circles have about Chet Holmgren is that his body won’t hold up under the stress of an NBA season. After suffering an injury this past weekend, the latest news isn’t going to change that narrative anytime soon. The No....
thecomeback.com
7’6″ center leaving NBA to play in China
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that three-year NBA veteran Tacko Fall is signing a one-year deal with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association. Before this news, Fall was the tallest current player in the NBA at 7-foot-6. Fall — who is from Senegal and...
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Shaquille O’Neal is still a flat-earther
Shaquille O’Neal may not agree with everything Kyrie Irving says, but they seem to share the same curiosity about the Earth’s shape. Earlier this week, O’Neal joined popular Australian radio program The Kyle & Jackie O Show and the basketball Hall-of-Famer was asked about flat earth comments he made more than five years ago.
NBA・
thecomeback.com
Reds player goes viral for heated argument with Phillies fan
The Cincinnati Reds are not having a very good 2022 Major League Baseball season, sitting with just a 48-75 record in late August. Naturally, that would have some members of the clubhouse a little bit frustrated. And that frustration appeared to boil over on Thursday night when outfielder Jake Fraley got into an argument with a group of Philadelphia Phillies fans.
thecomeback.com
Braves rookie: Being drafted by division rival ‘would have been terrible’
Vaughn Grissom has made a big impression in his short time on the field with the Atlanta Braves. Recent comments away from the field are likely to stir some emotions and get under the skin of one of Atlanta’s biggest rivals, the New York Mets. Getting drafted into any...
thecomeback.com
Myles Garrett makes bold claim ahead of 2022 NFL season
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has long been one of the best pass rushers in all of football, but he wants to be seen as the very best player in all of football. Garrett was asked on Wednesday about the NFL Network’s annual Top 100 list, and where...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to league’s Matt Araiza response
The NFL world was shocked on Thursday when news broke that current Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza was accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party in 2021. Despite the civil lawsuit, Araiza is still on the Bills’ active roster, and it looks like there’s a chance it stays that way.
NFL・
Comments / 0