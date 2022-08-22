ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

thecomeback.com

Everyone makes same joke about Patrick Beverley going to Lakers

In July, Patrick Beverley was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Utah Jazz as part of the Rudy Gobert deal. As it turns out, he’s not going to play for the Jazz. Instead, Beverley is going to the Los Angeles Lakers where he’ll be teammates with Russell Westbrook.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Bronny James reportedly eyeing Big Ten school visit

It was always assumed that LeBron James would have attended Ohio State had he played college basketball. Even though he didn’t, perhaps his son, Bronny James, will go in his place. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Bronny is eyeing a visit to Ohio State, presumably for the season-opening football...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to worrying Chet Holmgren news

One of the big concerns that many in NBA circles have about Chet Holmgren is that his body won’t hold up under the stress of an NBA season. After suffering an injury this past weekend, the latest news isn’t going to change that narrative anytime soon. The No....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
thecomeback.com

7’6″ center leaving NBA to play in China

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that three-year NBA veteran Tacko Fall is signing a one-year deal with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association. Before this news, Fall was the tallest current player in the NBA at 7-foot-6. Fall — who is from Senegal and...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Shaquille O’Neal is still a flat-earther

Shaquille O’Neal may not agree with everything Kyrie Irving says, but they seem to share the same curiosity about the Earth’s shape. Earlier this week, O’Neal joined popular Australian radio program The Kyle & Jackie O Show and the basketball Hall-of-Famer was asked about flat earth comments he made more than five years ago.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Reds player goes viral for heated argument with Phillies fan

The Cincinnati Reds are not having a very good 2022 Major League Baseball season, sitting with just a 48-75 record in late August. Naturally, that would have some members of the clubhouse a little bit frustrated. And that frustration appeared to boil over on Thursday night when outfielder Jake Fraley got into an argument with a group of Philadelphia Phillies fans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Myles Garrett makes bold claim ahead of 2022 NFL season

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has long been one of the best pass rushers in all of football, but he wants to be seen as the very best player in all of football. Garrett was asked on Wednesday about the NFL Network’s annual Top 100 list, and where...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to league’s Matt Araiza response

The NFL world was shocked on Thursday when news broke that current Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza was accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party in 2021. Despite the civil lawsuit, Araiza is still on the Bills’ active roster, and it looks like there’s a chance it stays that way.
NFL

