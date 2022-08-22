Read full article on original website
Parents worry policy changes at Oak Harbor could 'out' transgender students
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Policy changes are being considered in the Oak Harbor School District regarding privacy and gender identity issues. Some parents worry the changes could end up "outing" transgender students. There are two changes being proposed by the Washington State School Directors Association (WSSDA), which regularly suggest...
'It changed my life': Monroe resident thankful for firefighter who fixed up her house
MONROE, Wash. — “Grandma Elsie” can’t stop bragging about the firefighter who changed her life. She’s in her 90’s and said a dramatic life twist came after accidentally setting off her Life Alert pendant. She wears it in case of emergency and one press will alert and dispatch help.
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle Girls’ School has new home — with room for the community — in the Central District
Private education continues to be a growth industry in Central Seattle. A new campus for Seattle Girls’ School has opened in the Central District, replacing the former campus that was located at 2706 S Jackson. Seattle Girls’ School is an all-girls and gender nonconforming middle school that educates youth...
Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area
EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Snohomish County nonprofit gives RVs to people experiencing homelessness
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The search for a solution to our region's homeless problem is a difficult one, but a unique program in Snohomish County appears to be helping. It involves buying RVs for people who are experiencing homelessness and making them actual homeowners. The idea of giving mobile...
KOMO News
Residents hopeful after longtime North Seattle homeless camp finally cleared
SEATTLE — It took two days to clear a troubled and longtime homeless encampment in North Seattle. Countless city dump trucks have likely removed tons of debris and garbage left behind at the former encampment site near Highway 99 and N125th Street. The encampment sat on a greenbelt off Stone Avenue North between N. 120th and N. 125th Streets.
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges
EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Evergreen State Fair 2022, Everything You Need to Know!
MONROE, Wash., August 24, 2022 – We are so excited to be opening the fair gates as “The Show Must Go On” for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair! The full fair is back this year with your new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and more.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually
Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
Human composting facility honored as Funeral Home of the Year
After opening last year, the world's largest human composting facility was honored as Washington's Funeral Home of the Year.
How much does your teacher get paid? The highest paid jobs in Bellingham and local schools
Your local school district teachers are getting paid up to $177,012 a year in salaries and benefits. Here are some top-paid positions.
seattlemedium.com
Parents Voice Their Concerns As New School Year Is Set To Begin
This article is one of a series of articles produced by Word in Black through support provided by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Word In Black is a collaborative of 10 Black-owned media outlets across the country. The 2022-23 school year is on the verge of being underway and due to...
kpug1170.com
Amazon ending healthcare service for employees
SEATTLE, Wash. – In a surprising about-face, Amazon has announced it is pulling the plug on the healthcare service they’ve spent years developing. It first launched Amazon Care in 2019 for the company’s Seattle employees. The 24-hour service that connects patients and healthcare workers virtually was expanded...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
MyNorthwest.com
Washington State Historical Society reviewing vintage monuments for ‘accuracy and inclusivity’
Monuments and roadside markers around the state, some dating back more than a century, are being examined for “accuracy and inclusivity” by the Washington State Historical Society. It’s been a different world for some monuments and statues ever since the “Unite the Right” violence in Charlottesville in August...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Despite ‘concerning’ transgender study, UW kept quiet because of positive coverage
A University of Washington study, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, claimed gender-affirming care via puberty blockers leads to positive mental health outcomes for transgender teen patients. That characterization, however, was false, forcing substantial edits to the materials used to promote the study and prompting UW to cease promoting the research.
KING-5
Seattle Center's International Fountain DJ reveals fountain's secret passages
SEATTLE — It's been the center of Seattle since 1962. And this man has been making its soundtrack since 1996. "I'm James Whetzel and basically I'm the DJ for the International Fountain." Every morning at 10 a.m., the International Fountain at the Seattle Center wakes up — with music...
valleyrecord.com
King County Councilmember requests audit of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority
King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is calling for audits of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority to begin next year. In a letter to King County Auditor Kymber Waltmunson, Dunn requested that the Auditor’s Office add both financial and performance audits of the Authority to the Auditor’s 2023 Work Program.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Deception Pass State Park a worthy day-trip destination
Spurred by a recent Seattle Times article, I decided it was time to do more than drive through the very popular Deception Pass State Park with a varied topography far beyond just the view from the bridges. (It should be noted that before we moved here, Edmonds was “the town you drove through to get to the ferry”).
