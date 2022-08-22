ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area

EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Transplants#Coworker#Gardening#Marysville#Marsyville
KOMO News

Residents hopeful after longtime North Seattle homeless camp finally cleared

SEATTLE — It took two days to clear a troubled and longtime homeless encampment in North Seattle. Countless city dump trucks have likely removed tons of debris and garbage left behind at the former encampment site near Highway 99 and N125th Street. The encampment sat on a greenbelt off Stone Avenue North between N. 120th and N. 125th Streets.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Evergreen State Fair 2022, Everything You Need to Know!

MONROE, Wash., August 24, 2022 – We are so excited to be opening the fair gates as “The Show Must Go On” for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair! The full fair is back this year with your new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and more.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually

Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Parents Voice Their Concerns As New School Year Is Set To Begin

This article is one of a series of articles produced by Word in Black through support provided by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Word In Black is a collaborative of 10 Black-owned media outlets across the country. The 2022-23 school year is on the verge of being underway and due to...
kpug1170.com

Amazon ending healthcare service for employees

SEATTLE, Wash. – In a surprising about-face, Amazon has announced it is pulling the plug on the healthcare service they’ve spent years developing. It first launched Amazon Care in 2019 for the company’s Seattle employees. The 24-hour service that connects patients and healthcare workers virtually was expanded...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Despite ‘concerning’ transgender study, UW kept quiet because of positive coverage

A University of Washington study, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, claimed gender-affirming care via puberty blockers leads to positive mental health outcomes for transgender teen patients. That characterization, however, was false, forcing substantial edits to the materials used to promote the study and prompting UW to cease promoting the research.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Deception Pass State Park a worthy day-trip destination

Spurred by a recent Seattle Times article, I decided it was time to do more than drive through the very popular Deception Pass State Park with a varied topography far beyond just the view from the bridges. (It should be noted that before we moved here, Edmonds was “the town you drove through to get to the ferry”).
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy