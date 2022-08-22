An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO