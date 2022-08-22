Read full article on original website
thebrag.com
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
Daughter of first Lake Mead body to be identified says her single dad, 42, drowned in 2002 after falling off boat during midnight swim
The daughter of the first person to be identified from the freshly-emerged remains in Lake Mead has said her father drowned during a midnight swim 20 years ago. Five sets of human remains have been found in the Nevada lake, which is at its lowest level in over 80 years due to the drought.
Why ABC star Anh Do's light-hearted book series was banned from American schools after authorities complained it was 'divisive' and 'activist'
Popular comedian and author Anh Do wasn't even aware his successful book series had been banned by American schools until US students rallied to have the ban lifted, his agent has revealed. A school board in the US state of Pennsylvania decided Do's hit WeirDo series 'leaned toward indoctrination material'...
Dutch agencies help migrants sleeping outside crowded camp
Aid agencies are tending to hundreds of migrants camped in sweltering heat outside an overcrowded asylum-seekers center in the Netherlands.
