Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
thecomeback.com

New reason why Tom Brady isn’t practicing again revealed

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady just spent most of the month away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason camp due to mysterious personal reasons, but apparently, that wasn’t long enough for the NFL megastar quarterback. According to Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud, Brady did not practice with the team once...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Randy Moss
Person
Adam Schefter
thecomeback.com

Sammy Watkins has shocking Patrick Mahomes & Aaron Rodgers comments

While wide receiver Sammy Watkins has yet to even play a regular season game with the Green Bay Packers, he’s already ready to make a judgment between his new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and one of his old quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. During a recent interview...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to hilariously awkward Bill Belichick video

The New England Patriots have struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball this preseason leading to a very frustrated Bill Belichick. And even though the offense is nowhere close to fixed, the Patriots head coach found a surprising reason to smile on Wednesday. The Patriots are spending the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs pay tribute to Len Dawson

Until Patrick Mahomes, Len Dawson was the only quarterback to win — or even start in — a Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs. Thursday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers marked Kansas City’s first game since Dawson passed away. Mahomes and his teammates found a way to pay tribute to the legendary quarterback.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones reacts to significant Cowboys injury

It was reported on Wednesday that Dallas Cowboys star left tackle Tyron Smith has suffered a “severe” hamstring injury that will cause him to be out indefinitely and miss significant time during the 2022-23 NFL season. We now have more details regarding the injury, and it is a...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Retired 4-time Pro Bowl OT says people reached out to gauge his interest in Cowboys (updated)

The Dallas Cowboys are desperate for help at offensive tackle after losing star left tackle Tyron Smith to a significant leg injury on Wednesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Smith’s left hamstring “tore and came off the bone.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport later reported that Smith specifically suffered “an avulsion fracture of the knee, meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone and he needs surgery,” and added that Smith will have surgery on Friday.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Bronny James reportedly eyeing Big Ten school visit

It was always assumed that LeBron James would have attended Ohio State had he played college basketball. Even though he didn’t, perhaps his son, Bronny James, will go in his place. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Bronny is eyeing a visit to Ohio State, presumably for the season-opening football...
COLUMBUS, OH

