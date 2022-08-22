ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Court Upholds Mississippi’s Jim Crow Voting Law

The U.S. Fifth Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Jim Crow law adopted by white-supremacist leaders in 1890 designed to prohibit Black people from voting for life. The conservative majority of the court said the law was “steeped in racism,” but decided that the state had made enough changes to it over its 132-year history that its racist origins had been transcended. At issue is Section 241 of the Mississippi Constitution, in which white lawmakers at the time chose a list of offenses they believed Black people were more likely to commit, and made those crimes punishable with permanent disenfranchisement. Crimes included burglary, theft, and arson, among others, though burglary was later dropped and the “‘non-black’ crimes of ‘murder’ and rape’” were added, the 5th Circuit’s opinion notes. A 2018 analysis found that the law was still disproportionately disenfranchising Black people compared to white Mississippians.Read it at Mississippi Free Press
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Elections
City
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
Law & Crime

Judge Rips Alex Jones Attorneys for What She Fears Are ‘Unprecedented’ and ‘Quite Shocking’ Ethics Violations

The Connecticut judge overseeing an upcoming defamation trial against Alex Jones laid out a list of ethics rules she fears two of Jones’ attorneys may have violated by allegedly disclosing the highly confidential medical and psychiatric records of plaintiffs connected to the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. Superior Court...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Suit alleging off-camera jail beatings revived

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court cleared the way Friday for a lawsuit to proceed against guards and officials at a privately run north Louisiana jail where an inmate died with a fractured skull in 2015. The lawsuit by family members of Erie Moore includes allegations that guards at Monroe’s Richwood Correctional Center sometimes beat and pepper-sprayed handcuffed prisoners, including Moore, in an area where there were no security cameras. A federal judge had thrown out much of the lawsuit, which seeks damages, but a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans revived much of the case in a ruling last month. On Friday the appeals court issued an order denying a rehearing by the full court, sending the case back to U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty. “The record in this case is beyond troubling,” 5th Circuit Judge Don Willett wrote in the July opinion, saying a jury trial is needed to sort out the facts.
RICHWOOD, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Gallego
Source New Mexico

NM Supreme Court denies pandemic prison releases

New Mexico’s highest court on Thursday tossed out a lawsuit filed in 2020 seeking the release of incarcerated people to protect them from getting infected with coronavirus. Jennifer Burrill, the head of one of the organizations who brought the suit, said she is frustrated by the decision because it throws out the case on procedural grounds and doesn’t address the issue of COVID spread in prisons.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy