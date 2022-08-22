Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
cbs19news
Guatemalan pleads to federal charge in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An immigrant from Guatemala has pleaded guilty to re-entering the United States after having been deported. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel-Bavagas was in court Thursday. He is one of two men behind an alleged mass shooting plot at a July 4 event in...
How many guns were turned in during Richmond first-ever buyback
More than 160 people turned over nearly 475 firearms in exchange for $67,500 in gift cards during Richmond's first-ever gun buyback last weekend, according to city officials.
Student angered after man arrested for crimes near VCU is almost freed
A man charged with burglary and accused of trying to break into several homes near the VCU campus in Richmond was almost released on bond Friday morning.
Sheetz is coming to Stratford Hills Shopping Center
A Sheetz gas station and convenience store will rise where a vacant 10,600-square-foot building from the 1980s currently stands.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Former Walmart worker convicted of murdering Chesterfield mother
A two-decades long investigation into the disappearance and murder of Chesterfield mom Linda Lunsford ended when a jury convicted her boyfriend, John Howard, with first-degree murder Friday night.
visitfarmville.com
Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway
Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
How a civil war victory by Black soldiers led to the fall of Richmond
In 1864, Black Union soldiers won a key victory over confederate forcesoutside of Richmond. Now, an archeological study could shed new light on the battlefield.
Kingsport Times-News
18 new troopers join ranks of Virginia State Police
RICHMOND — The 136th generation of Virginia state troopers graduated last week, with 18 new troopers presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country and are now joining...
Henrico nonprofit uncovers thousands of gravesites at historically Black Woodland Cemetery in Richmond
After years of neglect, one Henrico nonprofit organization uncovered thousands of gravesites at a historically Black cemetery.
cbs19news
Fluvanna uploads cold cases to Virginia Cold Case Database
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website that displays a newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced in the General Assembly. According to officials, the website contains cases involving homicides, missing person cases, and unidentified person cases that...
Chesterfield approves next step in $323M surf pool-anchored development
The Lake, a mixed-use development planned by Flatwater Cos., is expected to include a surf pool and recreational lake as well as more than 1,000 residential units.
Raleigh News & Observer
Black Wall Streets: Richmond, Virginia
Affectionately nicknamed “The Harlem of the South,” Jackson Ward, a neighborhood in Richmond, Virginia, was the home of Black culture, commerce and family life in the city’s post-reconstruction period. The neighborhood’s famed Hippodrome Theater hosted the likes of Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald and the nation’s first Black female bank founder, Maggie L. Walker of St. Luke Penny Savings, called it home.
Chesterfield extends bus service down Midlothian Turnpike
Residents of Chesterfield and Richmond will soon be able to ride the bus as far West on Midlothian Turnpike as the Walmart near Huguenot Road, thanks to a new pilot project.
Richmond community pop-up event offers food, games, music and more in Gilpin Court
Richmond police officers and members of more than 30 partnering agencies will be at the Gilpin Court event with prizes, games, crafts and interactions available with specialized police units such as the Mounted and Motorcycle units.
Flipped car blocks traffic in Richmond, causes backups on Dock Street
The small silver sedan can be seen in the photo below flipped completely over. Richmond Fire and EMS is on scene attending to the incident. Traffic backups are expected in the area.
msn.com
He came for cigars but left a Virginia convenience store with a lottery jackpot prize
A man who went to a convenience store for cigars on a Friday evening kicked off his weekend with more than tobacco, according to an Aug. 26 Virginia Lottery news release. Sherod Hawkins stopped at Fas Mart in Palmyra, Virginia — about 65 miles northwest of Richmond — and decided to buy a Payday Bonus lottery ticket on a whim.
WRIC TV
Henrico’s ‘Shred It to Protect It’ recycling event set for early October
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — To help prevent identity theft, the Henrico County Solid Waste Division and the Henrico County Police Division are running a fall 2022 ‘Shred It To Protect It’ event. The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm...
Hopewell opens investigation after man shot on Petersburg Street, 2 suspects on the run
According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Petersburg Street on Wednesday, Aug. 24 just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
NBC12
Virginia eviction rates jump since COVID protections ended
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ever since all pandemic-related protections ended July 1, evictions in Virginia have spiked. According to the Legal Aid Justice Center, eviction lawsuit filings, or unlawful detainer suits, were up 34 percent last month, and they say that number will keep going up. The most recent data...
