ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Guatemalan pleads to federal charge in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An immigrant from Guatemala has pleaded guilty to re-entering the United States after having been deported. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel-Bavagas was in court Thursday. He is one of two men behind an alleged mass shooting plot at a July 4 event in...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Cars
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Cars
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
visitfarmville.com

Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway

Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
FARMVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Firearms#Vehicles#Robby Poblete Foundation
Kingsport Times-News

18 new troopers join ranks of Virginia State Police

RICHMOND — The 136th generation of Virginia state troopers graduated last week, with 18 new troopers presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country and are now joining...
cbs19news

Fluvanna uploads cold cases to Virginia Cold Case Database

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website that displays a newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced in the General Assembly. According to officials, the website contains cases involving homicides, missing person cases, and unidentified person cases that...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Raleigh News & Observer

Black Wall Streets: Richmond, Virginia

Affectionately nicknamed “The Harlem of the South,” Jackson Ward, a neighborhood in Richmond, Virginia, was the home of Black culture, commerce and family life in the city’s post-reconstruction period. The neighborhood’s famed Hippodrome Theater hosted the likes of Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald and the nation’s first Black female bank founder, Maggie L. Walker of St. Luke Penny Savings, called it home.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Virginia eviction rates jump since COVID protections ended

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ever since all pandemic-related protections ended July 1, evictions in Virginia have spiked. According to the Legal Aid Justice Center, eviction lawsuit filings, or unlawful detainer suits, were up 34 percent last month, and they say that number will keep going up. The most recent data...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy