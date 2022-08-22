Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford roadwork sites for the upcoming week of August 29, 2022 – September 2, 2022
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of August 29, 2022 – September 2, 2022, and they are as follows:. Eversource will be working on the street milling from gas main relays on:. • Main Relay on Phillips Rd. from Holly Tree Lane to...
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - August 25
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
homenewshere.com
All in the family at Winchester Hospital
In some respects, Winchester and Woburn are fierce rivals. Every Thanksgiving, the two football teams go head-to-head to see who is the king of the gridiron. Off the field, however, the two neighboring communities can work together, as evidenced by one Woburn family’s dedication to Winchester Hospital. With 14...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Historic Estate on The Ridge in Newburyport
This elegant property offers luxurious spaces, stylish conveniences, and scenic surroundings of exquisite natural beauty. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,795,000. Size: 4,680 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial. What if you combined a...
Traffic Advisory for Parade in Worcester on Sunday
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, August 28, related to that Worcester Caribbean American Carnival. A parade associated with the festival is scheduled to begin in front of City Hall at 1:30 PM and end at Institute Park at 3 PM. Main Street, from...
Great Holy Ghost Feast kicks off in Fall River
The annual celebration, which runs through Sunday, began in 1986 and is one of the largest Azorean celebrations in the world.
Massachusetts, Vermont has some of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country, Trips To Discover says
Looking to celebrate Oktoberfest this year? New England is the place to do so if you can’t make it to Germany. Trips to Discover made a list of some of the best areas across the country for “beer drinking, bands playing oompah, German foods like bratwurst being served, and entertainers and servers donning dirndls.” Four New England locations made the list — including two in Massachusetts.
Faro Family Proposes Route 125, Haverhill, ‘Village’ With 230 Apartments, Restaurant, Retail
Neighbors of Joseph’s Trattoria restaurant in Ward Hill received a briefing this week on plans to demolish a mostly vacant industrial building, two single-family homes and the restaurant and build 230 housing units, a restaurant and retail space on the site off Route 125. As only WHAV reported near...
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
Barnstable Patriot
Fighting cancer one purchase at a time at West Barnstable thrift shop
WEST BARNTABLE — When does shopping for a coffee table or set of dishes for one’s home become a double positive – for the purchaser as well as another, often anonymous beneficiary?. This double-good effect can be the happy result of a purchase from the Cape Cancer...
mybackyardnews.com
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH: ANNUAL FIREBARN PSYCHIC FAIR FUNDRAISER
Falls Firebarn Museum September 17th Psychic Fair Fundraiser. The Falls Firebarn Museum of North Attleborough History will hold a Psychic Fair Fundraiser at the museum from 12 until 5 on Saturday, September 17th. The cost of a 15-minute reading is $20 and an admission charge of $2 includes a chance...
whdh.com
Severe weather sweeps through Massachusetts, parts of New England, leaving thousands without power
BOSTON (WHDH) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain rolled across Massachusetts from the west to the east on Friday, leaving at least 17,500 people without power at the height of the severe weather. Thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of New England at one point in the afternoon, including a flash...
Dorchester Reporter
Uphams Corner to get sit-down restaurant; Talbot Avenue Caribbean place to add BYOB
The Boston Licensing Board on Thursday approved plans by Biplaw Rai to turn a long abandoned trolley station on Columbia Road in Uphams Corner into a restaurant that serves food with "Asian and African inspiration" by night and more traditional cafe fare by day. The board approved Rai's request for...
Celebrate National Burger Day at one of these western Massachusetts locations
The top 10 best burger spots in western Massachusetts.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won off ticket bought at Stop & Shop in Westfield
A $1 million prize was won off of a lottery ticket bought at Stop & Shop in Westfield Wednesday. The prize was off of the game “50X The Money.” There are four remaining $1 million tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery’s website. There were also three...
Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners
ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever. You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
rimonthly.com
Andrade’s Catch Market Makes Local Seafood More Accessible
On a late-summer weekday afternoon, the phone rings inside Andrade’s Catch seafood market in Bristol, and a customer is on the line, thinking about what to prepare for dinner that night. A photograph from the late ’80s of David Andrade holding a bull rake in the shop rests on the office desk.
The Landmark
Sterling teacher sells plants and flowers from historic West Boylston home
WEST BOYLSTON — There’s something almost mystical about bringing plants and flora to life in soil that has been farmed for centuries, an honor town resident Jess Wilke does not take for granted. “I often wonder who planted the floods of old-fashioned bluebells, foxglove and lily of the...
Black bear spotted in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas Station
Massachusetts is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
