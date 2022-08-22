ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

All in the family at Winchester Hospital

In some respects, Winchester and Woburn are fierce rivals. Every Thanksgiving, the two football teams go head-to-head to see who is the king of the gridiron. Off the field, however, the two neighboring communities can work together, as evidenced by one Woburn family’s dedication to Winchester Hospital. With 14...
WINCHESTER, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Historic Estate on The Ridge in Newburyport

This elegant property offers luxurious spaces, stylish conveniences, and scenic surroundings of exquisite natural beauty. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,795,000. Size: 4,680 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial. What if you combined a...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Traffic Advisory for Parade in Worcester on Sunday

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, August 28, related to that Worcester Caribbean American Carnival. A parade associated with the festival is scheduled to begin in front of City Hall at 1:30 PM and end at Institute Park at 3 PM. Main Street, from...
MassLive.com

Massachusetts, Vermont has some of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country, Trips To Discover says

Looking to celebrate Oktoberfest this year? New England is the place to do so if you can’t make it to Germany. Trips to Discover made a list of some of the best areas across the country for “beer drinking, bands playing oompah, German foods like bratwurst being served, and entertainers and servers donning dirndls.” Four New England locations made the list — including two in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PhillyBite

Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
CRANSTON, RI
mybackyardnews.com

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH: ANNUAL FIREBARN PSYCHIC FAIR FUNDRAISER

Falls Firebarn Museum September 17th Psychic Fair Fundraiser. The Falls Firebarn Museum of North Attleborough History will hold a Psychic Fair Fundraiser at the museum from 12 until 5 on Saturday, September 17th. The cost of a 15-minute reading is $20 and an admission charge of $2 includes a chance...
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners

ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever.  You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
BOSTON, MA
rimonthly.com

Andrade’s Catch Market Makes Local Seafood More Accessible

On a late-summer weekday afternoon, the phone rings inside Andrade’s Catch seafood market in Bristol, and a customer is on the line, thinking about what to prepare for dinner that night. A photograph from the late ’80s of David Andrade holding a bull rake in the shop rests on the office desk.
BRISTOL, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Black bear spotted in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA

