Purple Octopus: All-inclusive, ADA-accessible playground coming to Downtown Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – An all-abilities playground, labeled as the ‘first of its kind in the world,’ opens for exploration on Saturday at the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan. A grand opening celebration for the Purple Octopus Playground will take place on August 27...
Primal Eats: Serve yourself, serve your community
(WFRV) – You can help some great causes for fellow community members in need just by enjoying some ice cream!. The team at Primal Eats shows Local 5 Live viewers how their donation-based ice cream benefits local non-profits like Sam 25 and Safe Haven. Primal Eats is located at...
Artstreet paints its way to the Village of Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 41st annual Artstreet Festival began this Friday for the first time at Ashwaubomay Park. Artstreet is hosted by the nonprofit organization Mosaic Arts Inc. Marketing and Special Events Coordinator Molly Carey says, “We were looking for something that we were able to expand, have more activities, and bring different experiences so it wasn’t just downtown, same streets, and limited space.”
Green Bay Yachting Club bringing back old tradition, hosting Light on the Fox
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re around the Fox River on Friday evening, keep an eye out for the Green Bay Yachting Club’s Light on the Fox event. Light on the Fox brings together more than 30 decorated boats to head down the Fox River through the Main Street Bridge and Walnut Street Bridge before turning around at the Mason Street Bridge. The boats will be looping around the Fox River twice.
“Big Brother Big Sister WI shoreline” looks to pair over 200 kids with mentors
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The “Big Brother Big Sister Wisconsin Shoreline” program is currently dealing with a shortage of mentors. Those involved with the program are encouraging others to give back. “200 hundred kids on the wait list is too many, we just need the ‘bigs,’ we...
Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
Man finds woman’s wedding ring in sand in Egg Harbor
EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – When a woman lost her wedding ring while vacationing in Door County, she thought it was lost forever until one man used a metal detector to uncover it. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine was packing up after spending the day with her family at Horseshoe Bay when...
Welcome to the Neighborhood: The Wild Goose Exchange in Appleton
(WFRV) – Today’s retail therapy gives vintage, quality clothing and it’s curated at a new local business. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Aydan and his business The Wild Goose Exchange where the business model not only helps the environment by creates a community.
National Dog Day celebrated in northeast Wisconsin
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Friday is ‘National Dog Day’. While it’s a great day to celebrate our four-legged family members, it’s meant to highlight something more. “She is one of the best dogs I’ve ever owned, and I’ve had puppies and many other rescues,” said Kathy Beltz of Bellevue, talking about her dog, ‘Birdie.’
Sunrise on Main: Shop for yourself; Uplift someone else
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live celebrates Secondhand Wardrobe Day with a Green Bay Boutique that has a mission to support women launch in work and life. Joan with Sunrise on Main stopped by Local 5 Live with some seasonal transition pieces. Sunrise on Main is located at 1244 Main...
Healthcare leadership at Woodside Senior Communities
(WFRV) – You know that saying, it all starts at the top – that can be said for health care in the community. Local 5 Live discusses developing future leaders with Woodside Senior Communities along with Meghan Mehlberg Fuss and Ashtyn Okreglicki. They tell Local 5 Live viewers how they got started, what a typical day looks like, and what advice they have for others going into healthcare leadership.
Cultivate Taste, a tea salon in Green Bay
(WFRV) – There’s no doubting the benefits of tea but where do you start?. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at Cultivate Taste, a Tea Salon with what you can find from the expert in the store. Cultivate Taste is located at 520 North Broadway in...
The reason why fish died off in Fox River and Bay of Green Bay:
(WFRV) – Two months after the DNR received reports of dead fish, officials provided the ‘likely’ cause of the die-off. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the fish that died off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with server cases of columnaris. Columnairs is described as a common and widespread bacterial disease of freshwater fish.
Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build helps single mother provide home for her son
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, a leader in affordable housing solutions, built a house for a single mother and her 10-year-old son on Wednesday. This year’s recipient Shaunna Toohey from Appleton spent over a year going through the Habitat for Humanity Homebuyer Program,...
Where to get a waffle on National Waffle Day in NE Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – August 24 is dubbed National Waffle Day this year but where in northeast Wisconsin can you grab a bite after work?. Below are a few places you can get a waffle to curb your appetite and celebrate the creation of this breakfast staple. Closing times are subject to change at any time.
Four productions on tap in UW-Green Bay season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance has scheduled four productions for its 2022-2023 season. Info here. According to a press release: The season’s three theatrical productions explore the human condition and relationships in new ways. Each features characters on their pathways of self-discovery, personal insights, love and loss.
Oak Grove Dentistry: Tips for back to school
(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in oral health and with Oak Grove Dentistry they have you covered all year ‘round. Dr. Eric Childs visited Local 5 Live with tips to get your teeth ready for the busy back to school season including sealing, mouthguards, and diet tips.
Wisconsin DNR cautioning hunters to avoid placing deer stands near ash trees due to emerald ash borer infestation
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is cautioning hunters to avoid placing deer stands in or near ash trees this deer season as they start scouting properties. According to a release, most ash trees in the southern half of Wisconsin, Door County, and the Mississippi River...
Trendy Tuesday: Fall tie dye
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday shows that not only does tie dye live on, it looks good!. This fashion trend can change with the seasons, this top is full of fall colors with a flattering cut. Check out the new collection at Furs and Clothing of Distinction in downtown...
Shop local produce, crafts and more at the Oneida Farmers Market
(WFRV) – It’s a bountiful season at local Farmers Markets. Local 5 Live visited the Oneida Farmers Market where you can find not only fresh produce and homemade canned foods, but handmade items from local crafters. The Oneida Farmers Market is located at N7332 Water Circle Place in...
